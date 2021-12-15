Breaking News

A Call for Eye Specialists to Routinely Examine Eyes Of “Vaccinated” People to Check for Eye Strokes and Thromboses

By on ( 2 Comments )

Hosted by UK Column, last Friday Doctors for Covid Ethics (“D4CE”) held their second symposium, “Sounding the Call.” The symposium comprised 15 experts in science, medicine, finance, media, and the law who spoke as they should – freely and honestly.

Dr. Carsten Stümke is a German ophthalmologist who has been practising medicine for 25 years. He specialised in ophthalmology after having taken an in interest in the subject during an academic internship in Prague as early as 1993. Dr. Stümke combines modern academic medicine with holistic approaches of taking into account the needs of each individual patient as a human being. Special emphasis is given to nutritional medicinal consulting for patients.

In his presentation, Dr. Stümke discussed four cases of small vessel disease of the retina and the optic nerve found in patients who were attending routine eye examinations. None of the patients indicated to Dr. Stümke they had experienced any problems with their vision. All four patients had received either two or three doses of Covid injections.

Dr. Stümke used three techniques to examine patients’ eyes: ophthalmoscopy, field of vision and optical coherence tomography (“OCT”).

Ophthalmoscopy or retinal examination is a test that allows an ophthalmologist, or eye doctor, to look at the back of the eye. It can be used to screen for eye diseases and conditions that can affect blood vessels.

OCT is a non-invasive medical imaging technique, using light waves, to produce images of the back of an eye (the retina). Many conditions form at the very back of the eye, and OCT allows identification of changes in, for example: the vitreous (the jelly-like substance that fills the eye); retina (the light-sensitive layer at the back of the eye); macula (an area at the centre of the retina responsible for central vision); and, the optic nerve (transmits light impulses to the brain to produce the images we see).

Eye anatomy: A closer look at the parts of the eye

The first case that Dr. Stümke presented was a patient who had three Covid injections: two doses of Moderna and one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech.  He observed an arterial disturbance of the optic nerve and a thinning of the retina.

In the second case the patient had been given three Pfizer-BioNTech injections. Dr. Stümke observed this patient had micro-thrombosis near the fovea.  The fovea is a tiny part of the eye’s anatomy that makes a huge difference in eyesight. Resting inside the macula, the fovea provides our absolute sharpest vision.

Fovea centralis

The third and fourth patients both had two Pfizer-BioNTech injections.  Dr. Stümke observed these patients had vein occlusions and swelling of the retina. Occlusions, or eye strokes, are when blockages occur in arteries or veins in the retina, causing vision loss.

Dr. Stümke concluded that all four patients had high blood pressure, diabetes or high cholesterol.  Patients with these diagnoses have higher risk of vascular disease in the eye and venous thrombosis in big or small vessels. 

Considering the age of the patients it is possible these findings were not related to the Covid injections however, “we know that Covid vaccination also can cause vascular disease – like venous thrombosis of the vessels in the brain or gastrointestinal tract – and also stokes and heart attacks,” he said, “None of these patients complained of any symptoms … but the abnormal findings in the eye are clearly visible … this is remarkable.”  Dr. Stümke on average only sees these diagnoses once a year but “these four clinical cases … all appeared within a time period of only five weeks!”

Dr. Stümke appealed to all ophthalmologists to look for these conditions post-Covid injection, especially in those attending routine visits and who are not aware of any problems, and report any cases to public health agencies.

In the video clip below Prof. Michael Palmer introduces and, after Dr. Stümke’s presentation, briefly discusses the findings in relation to what is known about Covid injections.

Dr. Carsten Stümke: Eye-opening revelations from eye-doctors, An Interdisciplinary Symposium II – Sounding the Call,
10 December 2021 (10 mins)

The Symposium II “Sounding the Call” program details, as well as short biographies of the participants, can be found HERE and you can watch the full 4-hour symposium HERE.  Dr. Stümke’s presentation begins at 00:51:11.

Further Resources:

The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

ITV News claims “Hardcore Vaccine Refuseniks” are “Terrorists” that need “Deradicalising”
Just this month, ITV posted an article stating that "anti-vaxxers," should be …
New Study finds the Covid-19 Vaccine is to blame for 98% of cases of Myocarditis among Children
The American Heart Association has published a new study which has found …
Déjà vu – The UK is about to experience a huge wave of deaths among the Elderly and Vulnerable comparable to April 2020; but Covid-19 will NOT be to blame
The UK is about to experience a huge wave of deaths among …
Just In: UK MPs Vote In favour of Mandatory Vaccinations for NHS Frontline Workers
Votes took place in the House of Commons this evening 14th December …
Austrian Official Wants to Financially Punish Unvaccinated Citizens for Failing to Comply
Gerrit Loibl, vice president of the Lower Austrian Medical Association, has announced …
Pfizer CEO Says Fourth Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Will be Required Sooner Than Expected
People around the world have now been lining up to get their …
‘Lymphocytes Amok’ Post-Covid Injection Is Very Alarming, Says Pathologist
Hosted by UK Column, last Friday Doctors for Covid Ethics (“D4CE”) held …
BREAKING: You Don’t Need To Worry About Covid Cases Rising PM Scott Morrison’s Tells Australians 
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged Australians not to be worried about …
Dr Vernon Coleman explains the severe harm the Covid-19 Vaccines do to the Brain
"This is the scariest video I've ever made and possibly the scariest …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, World News

4 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
trackback
A Call for Eye Specialists to Routinely Examine Eyes Of “Vaccinated” People to Check for Eye Strokes and Thromboses |
2 hours ago

[…] A Call for Eye Specialists to Routinely Examine Eyes Of “Vaccinated” People to Check for Eye Str… […]

0
Reply