Austria to Impose 1 year Prison Sentences on The Unvaccinated

According to reports, unvaccinated citizens in Austria could face prison time for failing to comply with the Covid-19 vaccine mandate currently in place.

Susanne Fürst of the Austrian Freedom Party (FPÖ), which voted against the amendment to an administrative law, warned that a year’s imprisonment could be introduced to punish the unvaccinated.

The amendment raises fines for failing to comply with the mandate from €726 (£617/$818) to €2,000 (£1,701/$2,255), whilst also increasing prison time for those who refuse to pay from four weeks up to a year.

Not only would Austrians who fail to comply with the vaccine mandate in February face fines of up to €7,200 (£6133), those who fail to pay would face a 12-month prison sentence.

The amendment also requires people who are jailed to pay for their own imprisonment.

The amendment states: “If detention is carried out by the courts, the associated costs shall be recovered by the courts from the obligated party in accordance with the provisions existing for the recovery of the costs of enforcing judicial penalties.”

Despite critics such as Fürst protesting that the amendment could be used to impose harsh punishments to further punish the unvaccinated, the measures were approved anyway.

Just as this was announced, then Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg stated that he would hit the unvaccinated with “penalties” for refusing to get vaccinated, while adding that they should “suffer.”

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News

Miki
Miki
27 minutes ago

The satanists are forcing property confiscation from goyas, because loosing jobs and high penalties will lead directly to that.
It seems Austrians are the first world nation, or what is left from their nation, to be challenged directly to rebellion or to die in pain from genetic poison. It is by far worst then Nazi regime. Hitler was a pussicat comparing to Rockefellers.

2
Reply