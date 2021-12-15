Déjà vu – The UK is about to experience a huge wave of deaths among the Elderly and Vulnerable comparable to April 2020; but Covid-19 will NOT be to blame

The UK is about to experience a huge wave of deaths among the elderly and most vulnerable population in scenes that will resemble those of April 2020. The public will be told that Covid-19 is to blame, but the truth is that the recipe for disaster that has been cooked up by the UK Government and its circle of scientific advisors will be solely responsible.

A recipe that has included mandating vaccines for carers, dedicating the energy of the entire NHS to administering “booster” jabs to the nation, and the mass purchase of a drug known as midazolam yet again.

In March 2020 the British people were ordered to stay at home, to protect the NHS, and save lives. But in reality the evidence suggests that the British people were ordered to stay at home, so the NHS could give midazolam to the elderly and vulnerable and pretend that they were Covid-19 deaths.

Here’s a quick run-down of some of the evidence –

Midazolam is a commonly used drug in palliative care, think of it as diazepam on steroids.

Midazolam is also a drug that has been used in executions by lethal injection in the USA.

UK regulators state that you should only receive midazolam in a hospital or doctor’s office that has the equipment that is needed to monitor your heart and lungs and to provide life-saving medical treatment quickly if your breathing slows or stops.

This is because Midazolam can cause serious or life-threatening breathing problems such as shallow, slowed, or temporarily stopped breathing that may lead to permanent brain injury or death.

At the start of the alleged Covid-19 pandemic Matt Hancock ordered a two-year supply of Midazolam and then went back to France for more.

This was confirmed in a parliamentary committee meeting which included Hancock, Professor Van Tam, and Tory MP; Dr Luke Evans, who said a “good death” needs three things, one of those things being Midazolam.

At the same time Hancock and the Government changed the law on the certification of deaths under the guise of the coronavirus act.

And the law on cremations; removing the need for a confirmatory medical certificate.

And the law on indemnity for health service activity.

And the law on visiting loved ones in care homes; which was banned.

April and May 2020 saw a huge spike in deaths occurring in care homes, many were falsely attributed to Covid-19.

In late 2020 the Care Quality Commission found 34% of Health and Social Care workers said they had felt pressured to place ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ orders on care home residents without informing the resident or their loved ones.

An Amnesty report also found the blanket use of DNR orders in Care homes.

The two-year supply of Midazolam purchased at the beginning of the alleged pandemic was gone by October.

What happened to all of the Midazolam?

Now the authorities are about to play this whole game again, this time under the guise of the alleged Omicron Covid-19 variant.

On the 12th November 2021, the UK Governments Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) published a tender inviting suppliers to bid for ‘The Supply of ITY Medicines and End of Life Care Medicines for Covid-19 Preparedness’.

With the description stating that the DHSC wish to “top up the stockpile holdings of Midazolam and Noradrenaline medicines in preparation for further waves of Covid-19 in Winter 2021 / Spring 2022”.

We’re told that serious illness in Covid-19 presents pneumonia and accompanying respiratory insufficiency. Therefore typical symptoms include breathlessness, cough, weakness and fever. We’re also told that people who suffer deteriorating respiratory failure and who do not receive intensive care, develop acute respiratory distress syndrome with severe breathlessness.

Midazolam induces significant depression of respiration, and UK regulators insist midazolam should only be administered in a hospital or doctor’s office under the supervision of a doctor or nurse to monitor the breathing of the patient in order to provide life saving treatment to the patient if breathing slows or stops. The drug should also be used with extreme caution in elderly patients.

Knowing that, would you use Midazolam to “treat” people suffering pneumonia and respiratory insufficiency allegedly due to Covid-19?

Because that is precisely what UK authorities did in April / May 2020 leading to thousands of unnecessary deaths labelled as Covid-19, and it is precisely what they are about to do again.

Tens of thousands of elderly and vulnerable will be forced into end of life care treatment involving the administration of Midazolam because of the policies this Government has put in place prior to Winter 2021, one of those policies being the ‘No jab, No job’ mandate for care home staff.

On 22nd July 2021, The Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) (Amendment) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2021 statutory instrument was laid before Parliament.

The instrument brought in the requirement for care home workers (and other people who may visit care homes in a work capacity) in England, to have been fully vaccinated against “Coronavirus” – or the SARS-CoV-2 virus with one of the emergency approved Covid-19 vaccines by 11th November 2021– or to be able to prove there are clinical reasons why they cannot be vaccinated.

We warned at the time how the regulations were likely to cause a severe shortage of staff in an industry that has historically found it hard to recruit well trained and dedicated individuals, and the evidence suggests this has unfortunately come to fruition.

On Dec 5th 21, The Telegraph revealed how there were approximately 10,000 hospital beds occupied by elderly patients ready to go home but waiting for care.

Senior figures said hospitals were “grinding to a halt” because of a growing crisis in social care, which has left “staggering” numbers of frail and vulnerable people stuck on wards for weeks on end.

Experts said shortages of care home staff – with an estimated loss of around 70,000 such workers in six months – had left hospitals overcrowded, even before winter starts and amid fears the growth of the omicron variant could make things worse.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said: “From our conversations with NHS trust leaders we think around 1 in 10 beds are now occupied by people who are medically fit to be discharged; that’s around 10,000 beds.”

Then we have seen headlines like these over the past couple of months from mainstream news outlets –

On the 19th March a directive was sent out to the NHS which required them to discharge all patients who they deemed to not require a hospital bed. They declared that transfers from the ward must happen within one hour of that decision being made to a designated discharge area, and that discharge from hospital should happen within 2 hours. NHS trusts were told that “they must adhere” to the new directive.

This decision is what led to thousands of elderly and vulnerable patients being put on end of life care with inappropriate DNR orders placed on them without the permission of the patient or their family, as has been confirmed in an official Care Quality Commission report published in November 2020. This end of life care led to drug Midazolam being administered to these patients and then to their inevitable death, which was then labelled as Covid-19.

Now the UK Government has instructed all NHS hospitals to discharge all patients who they deem to not require a hospital bed yet again. But this time because of the care home crisis brought on by the Governments decision to enshrine ‘No Jab, No Job’ in law, hospitals are not being instructed to discharge patients to care homes, they are instead being instructed to discharge them to hotels.

In a letter to healthcare providers published Monday Dec 13th, NHS England said all patients in hospital beds should be discharged if it is safe to do so.

Letter to Healthcare Providers – Source

Carers are being flown in from Spain and Greece to offer temporary assistance at hotels that are being converted into care sites over Christmas because of the shortage of carers in the UK caused by the UK Governments ‘No jab, No job’ policy.

Ministers have also warned that anyone wanting to see their family doctor face-to-face for a ‘routine’ appointment will be forced to wait until the New Year so GPs can instead focus on delivering booster jabs. With Sajid Javid outrageously claiming the most important face to face GP appointment patients will have in the next month is an appointment to get their booster jab.

This is history repeating itself. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing twice and expecting a different outcome.

In April 2020, hospital bed occupancy was 30% down, and A&E attendance was 57% down compared to 2019. But at the same time care home deaths were up 205%. Care homes that were full of elderly and vulnerable people who should have been receiving care in NHS hospitals that were never even close to being overwhelmed.

Do you really believe there’s a virus so clever that it knows to kill vulnerable people who are disabled and have learning difficulties? Just look at the ONS statistics. Three in every five alleged Covid-19 deaths occurred in those who suffered learning difficulties and disabilities (see here).

In relation to deaths of people with learning difficulties the ONS said – ‘the largest effect was associated with living in a care home or other communal establishment.‘

Having a learning difficulty and being in care doesn’t mean you are more likely to die of Covid-19. What it means is that you are much more likely to have a DNR order placed on you without informing yourself or your family, which Carers / NHS staff then use as permission to put you on end of life care, which involves the administration of Midazolam.

The UK is about to experience a huge wave of deaths among the elderly and most vulnerable population in scenes that will resemble those of April 2020. The public will be told that Covid-19 is to blame, but the truth is that the recipe for disaster that has been cooked up by the UK Government and its circle of scientific advisors will be solely responsible.

