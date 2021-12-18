Triple & Double Vaccinated accounted for 4 in every 5 Covid-19 Deaths in England over the past month despite most vulnerable getting Booster in October

The latest figures published by the new UK Health Security Agency on Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths show that the vaccinated population still accounted for 4 in every 5 Covid-19 deaths over the past four weeks even though those who are deemed to be the most vulnerable to Covid-19 received their “booster” jab in September and October.

The ‘Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report – Week 50’ was published by the UK Health Security Agency (formerly Public Health England) on Thursday, 16th December 2021, and it shows that the vast majority of Covid-19 cases between November 15th and December 12th were among the fully vaccinated population.

The totals number of cases by vaccination status as confirmed by table 8 of the UKHSA Week 50 Vaccine Surveillance report between November 15th and December 12th 2021 were as follows –

Not-vaccinated population = 417,606

Partly vaccinated population = 79,378 cases

Triple/Double-vaccinated population = 518,373 cases

This means the vaccinated population accounted for 59% of Covid-19 cases between November 15th and December 12th, whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for 41%. However, if we remove under 18’s from the equation, many of whom aren’t eligible to be vaccinated, the figures are far worse for the vaccinated population.

The totals number of cases by vaccination status in everyone over 18 as confirmed by table 8 of the UKHSA Week 50 Vaccine Surveillance report between November 15th and December 12th 2021, were as follows –

Not-vaccinated population = 104,612 cases

Partly vaccinated population = 32,004 cases

Triple/Double-vaccinated population = 517,061 cases

This means the over 18 vaccinated population accounted for 84% of Covid-19 cases between November 15th and December 12th 2021, whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for just 16%.

Unfortunately the latest UKHSA report also shows that despite the booster campaign being well underway, the vast majority of Covid-19 hospitalisations were also among the fully vaccinated population between November 15th and December 12th 2021.

The totals number of hospitalisations by vaccination status for all age groups between November 15th and December 12th 2021, as confirmed by table 9 of the UKHSA report were as follows –

Not-vaccinated population = 3,532

Partly vaccinated population = 345

Triple/Double-vaccinated population = 4,256

This means the vaccinated population accounted for 57% of Covid-19 hospitalisations between November 15th and December 12th, whilst the not-vaccinated accounted for just 43%.

But yet again the difference between the vaccinated and unvaccinated gets much worse when it comes to deaths allegedly related to Covid-19.

The totals number of alleged Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status between November 15th and December 12th, as confirmed by table 10 of the UKHSA report were as follows –

Not-vaccinated population = 718 deaths

Partly vaccinated population = 82 deaths

Triple/Double-vaccinated population = 2,259 deaths

This means the vaccinated population accounted for 77% of Covid-19 deaths between November 15th and December 12th, whilst the not-vaccinated accounted for just 23%.

With the vaccinated population accounting for 6 in every 10 Covid-19 cases, 6 in every 10 Covid-19 hospitalisations, and 8 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths, is there really any justification for the talk that has now started in the mainstream media around mandatory vaccinations in the UK, following the lead of Austria, Greece, Germany, and soon enough France?

Is there any justification for the vaccine passports that have been imposed in Scotland and Wales, and now England?

Is there any justification for restrictions being placed on the unvaccinated population, such as forcing them to be tested and isolate at home for 10 days if a close contact of an alleged confirmed infection, whilst the vaccinated can roam free?

The Covid-19 injections do not prevent infection.

The Covid-19 injections do not prevent transmission.

According to the data it does not look like they prevent hospitalisation or death either.

The only thing that the Covid-19 injections currently prevent is the respect of the basic human rights afforded to every person prior to 2020.

Like this: Like Loading...