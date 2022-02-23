JCVI admits the No. of Children who will suffer Myocarditis due to Covid-19 Vaccination is 815x greater than the No. of Children the Jab will save from Covid-19

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has revealed that the number of children aged 5 to 11 who will go on to develop myocarditis due to the Covid-19 injections is up to 815 times greater than the number of children prevented from being admitted to ICU with Covid-19 because of the Covid-19 injection.
On the 16th Feb 22, the JCVI published advice stating all children aged 5 to 11 should be offered two doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine on a “non-urgent” basis.
But found deep within the small print of their published advice is some astounding information that raises serious concerns as to how they have possibly concluded that children should be offered the experimental jab at all.
The JCVI admit that in order to prevent 0.5 ICU admissions among children aged 5 to 11 due to Covid-19, 1.9 million children will need to be vaccinated with 2 doses of the Pfizer injection, meaning 3.8 million doses will need to be administered to prevent 0.5 ICU admissions.
This translates to 0.13 ICU admissions prevented per 1 million doses administered.
But elsewhere in their published advice they make the claim that severe adverse reactions among children are extremely rare, and cite a study conducted by the CDC in the USA that has concluded 2 cases of vaccine-related myocarditis have been reported per 1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered.
Therefore, these figures alone show the number of children aged 5 to 11 who will go on to develop myocarditis due to the Covid-19 injections is at least 16 times greater than the number of children prevented from being admitted to ICU with Covid-19 because of the Covid-19 injection.
But the 2 cases of myocarditis per 1 million doses administered is vastly underestimated as has been confirmed by a recent scientific study published in the JAMA Network conducted by scientists for the CDC, FDA and various other organisations. The authors of the study found the rate to be as high as 105.9 cases of myocarditis per 1 million doses administered.
Therefore, in reality the number of children aged 5 to 11 who will go on to develop myocarditis due to the Covid-19 injections is up to 815 times greater than the number of children prevented from being admitted to ICU with Covid-19 because of the Covid-19 injection.
Myocarditis is a condition that causes inflammation of the heart muscle and reduces the heart’s ability to pump blood, and can cause rapid or abnormal heart rhythms.
Eventually myocarditis weakens the heart so that the rest of the body doesn’t get enough blood. Clots can then form in the heart, leading to a stroke of heart attack. Other complications of the condition include sudden cardiac death. There is no mild version of myocarditis, it is extremely serious due to the fact that the heart muscle is incapable of regenerating. Therefore, one the damage is done there is no rewinding the clock.
So how on earth have the JCVI concluded the benefit of vaccination outweighs the risk to children aged 5 to 11?
If non-fulminant (severe and sudden in onset) active myocarditis has a mortality rate of 25% to 56% within 3 to 10 years Myocarditis – PMC (nih.gov) and the number of children who will suffer myocarditis due to Covid-19 jabbing is up to 815x greater than the number of children the jab will ‘save’ from Covid-19 ICU hospitalisation, then maybe the number of injection-induced myocarditis deaths for kiddies could be estimated to be something like up to 400x the number of Covid-19 ICU hospitalisations supposedly ‘saved’.