Another Perverse Goal of The World Economic Forum – Humans Are Merely Hackable Animals

“Immature and even dangerous technologies are pressed into service, because the risks of doing nothing are bigger. Entire countries serve as guinea-pigs in large-scale social experiments. In normal times, governments, businesses and educational boards would never agree to conduct such experiments. But these aren’t normal times.”
This was Yuval Noah Harari “prediction” published on 20 March 2020, three days before the UK began its first Covid shut down. He went on:
“In this time of crisis, we face two particularly important choices. The first is between totalitarian surveillance and citizen empowerment. The second is between nationalist isolation and global solidarity.
“In order to stop the epidemic, entire populations need to comply with certain guidelines. There are two main ways of achieving this. One method is for the government to monitor people, and punish those who break the rules. Today, for the first time in human history, technology makes it possible to monitor everyone all the time.”
[Read more: Yuval Noah Harari: the world after coronavirus, Financial Times, 20 March 2020]
Yuval Noah Harari is an Israeli public intellectual, “futurist” historian and a professor in the Department of History at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
His exposing of the World Economic Forum’s (“WEF”) plans at the start of the “pandemic” was not for the first time. At the WEF 2018 annual meeting, Harari talked about technological development and what it means for society, politics, religion and ideology.
Bear in mind as you listen to his speech below that he is talking to those who think they rule the world. He is not speaking to us but to a few psychopathic Globalist “elites.”
“In the coming generations we will learn how to engineer bodies and brains and minds. This will be the main products of the economy of the 21st century, not textiles and vehicles and weapons, but bodies and brains and minds.
“Now, how exactly will the future masters of the planet look like, this will be decided by the people who own the data – those who control the data control the future, not just of humanity but the future of life Itself, because today data is the most important asset in the world.
“Control of data might enable human elites to do something even more radical than just build digital dictatorships. By hacking organisms, elites may gain the power to re-engineer the future of life itself because once you can hack something you can usually also engineer it. And if indeed we succeed in hacking and engineering life this will be, not just the greatest revolution in the history of humanity, this will be the greatest revolution in biology since the very beginning of life.
“Science is replacing evolution by natural selection with evolution by intelligent design. Not the intelligent design of some God above the clouds but our intelligent design”
In a video series, Dump Davos, investigating the people and agendas of the WEF, Whitney Webb and Johnny Vedmore analysed a 2020 speech given at Davos by Harari, “the philosopher for the elites”, which exposed the WEF’s agenda for the “useless class”, the rise of exploited data colonies, and the creation of an internal and external surveillance state.
Beginning at timestamp 56:40, the Dump Davos analysis showed a clip of Harari’s 2020 speech where he stated:
“The major danger we face is the rise of digital dictatorship which will monitor everyone all the time … If you know enough biological knowledge, and you have enough computing power and data, you can hack my body, my brain, and my life.
“A system that understands us better than we understand ourselves can predict our feelings and decisions, can manipulate our feelings and decisions, and can ultimately make decisions for us.
“In the past, many tyrants and governments wanted to do this, but none of them, not the Gestapo, Stasi, or the KGB, etc. had the biological knowledge, computing power, and data to do this.
“But soon a handful of both corporations and governments will be able to systematically hack all the people. We humans should get used to the idea that they are no longer mysterious souls. We are now hackable animals.”
Click on the image below to view the video on Bitchute.
We need to correct Harari. We do not need to “get used to” their idea that “we are hackable animals.” Why? Because we have been created as sovereign human beings. And we are the many while they are merely a few.
THis can only happen because we find “their” tools convenient. Even this article encourages one to spread it using FB, Twitter, YT and all that rubbish. Stpp supporting them. Take them down! Promote competitors. If you can’t or you’re not prepared to do this, why publish great articles like this. DISCONNECT.
Good point. I tell family and friends this all of the time.
feel
And do they “disconnect”? I know my friends and family don’t!
They can induce illness with the help of a mobile. If they can’t live without the tech they remain hack-able.
This is how they could do it, the Montaigner experiment. Montaigner died just a week ago or so. Very likely because of his discovery and coming out open (his last speech in Italy).
The short video summary of his experiment:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zjzg8askO4c
We knew it, We’ve seen it even if back then we didn’t understand the ‘how’ part. An IPhoneX causing asthma attack and ‘covid-lung’. Every illness, condition has a frequency, they use this knowledge to induce illnesses while blaming a virus.
Then they vax you with graphene oxide and nanotech for better hacking.
Should we only preach to the converted?
The whole “internet” is owned by the cabal and yet we use it to convey the truth! Thank you for the article! Please consider my website for some deeper spiritual understanding on how what your writing about was prophesied long ago:
https://sumofthyword.com/
Unfortunately most humans do act like mere animals to be destroyed:
2 Peter 2:12 But these, as creatures without reason, born mere animals to be taken and destroyed, railing in matters whereof they are ignorant, shall in their destroying surely be destroyed,
Here is the only way to keep ourselves from being destroyed by the Most High:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/19/him-crucified/
Hi if you want to know what the WEF would wish for humanity, listen to the many testimonies from MK Ultra and MILABS survivors available on the web. Penny Bradley Nachtwaffen pilot being the most lucid and informative of all. The world is so much larger and so much weirder than you were taught in school and that the MSM would have u believe. The mystic Gigi Young can help with the esoteric context of it all. Blessings to one and all. x
And of course in order to hack our bodies and our brains they would need to inject us with some gene modifying material – whoops!
[…] Yuval Noah Harari is een Israëlische publieke intellectueel, “futurist” historicus en hoogleraar aan het Departement Geschiedenis van de Hebreeuwse Universiteit van Jeruzalem, schrijft Dailyexpose.uk. […]
These people hate everything God created.They hate life. Once you have had your DNA altered you are no longer part of creation but a captured soul for Satan. Make no mistake, we are in a spiritual battle, watch this mind blowing video all the way to the end. https://www.brighteon.com/embed/f5c05f48-20f8-4b4a-a52b-0e54772b1355
Let’s hack these WEF creeps first before they get to us….but with a meat cleaver.
We can’t. The only way would be to get rid of the wireless tech, fully.
The small good news is that they need to vax people to build the tech in them, to really hack them. The bad news is that vaxxed can be used against the rest – share and rule. Can they used as transmitters? They are ok, but they cause you illness or death? Or only involuntarily spying?
They can manipulate your behavior with even low RF frequencies. It looks pretty hopeless.
‘In 1977, the CIA contacted Margaret Thatcher and gave her all the details, elf frequencies, to induce cancer, paranoia (4.5 Hz), depression (6.66 Hz), manic rage (11.3 Hz) [2001] The Secret Uses Of Microwave Mind Control By The British—-Tim Rifat’
whale. to/b/ frequency.html (remove the spaces from the link)
It’s poisoning, it is not different I try to poison you with arsenic or frequencies, but the last has no ‘fingerprints’ unless you catch it in the right moment with a meter.
We should make the law, rewrite it and punish it as it would be poisoning with known poisons.
