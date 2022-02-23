Another Perverse Goal of The World Economic Forum – Humans Are Merely Hackable Animals

“Immature and even dangerous technologies are pressed into service, because the risks of doing nothing are bigger. Entire countries serve as guinea-pigs in large-scale social experiments. In normal times, governments, businesses and educational boards would never agree to conduct such experiments. But these aren’t normal times.”

This was Yuval Noah Harari “prediction” published on 20 March 2020, three days before the UK began its first Covid shut down. He went on:

“In this time of crisis, we face two particularly important choices. The first is between totalitarian surveillance and citizen empowerment. The second is between nationalist isolation and global solidarity.

“In order to stop the epidemic, entire populations need to comply with certain guidelines. There are two main ways of achieving this. One method is for the government to monitor people, and punish those who break the rules. Today, for the first time in human history, technology makes it possible to monitor everyone all the time.”

[Read more: Yuval Noah Harari: the world after coronavirus, Financial Times, 20 March 2020]

Yuval Noah Harari is an Israeli public intellectual, “futurist” historian and a professor in the Department of History at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

His exposing of the World Economic Forum’s (“WEF”) plans at the start of the “pandemic” was not for the first time. At the WEF 2018 annual meeting, Harari talked about technological development and what it means for society, politics, religion and ideology.

Bear in mind as you listen to his speech below that he is talking to those who think they rule the world. He is not speaking to us but to a few psychopathic Globalist “elites.”

“In the coming generations we will learn how to engineer bodies and brains and minds. This will be the main products of the economy of the 21st century, not textiles and vehicles and weapons, but bodies and brains and minds.

“Now, how exactly will the future masters of the planet look like, this will be decided by the people who own the data – those who control the data control the future, not just of humanity but the future of life Itself, because today data is the most important asset in the world.

“Control of data might enable human elites to do something even more radical than just build digital dictatorships. By hacking organisms, elites may gain the power to re-engineer the future of life itself because once you can hack something you can usually also engineer it. And if indeed we succeed in hacking and engineering life this will be, not just the greatest revolution in the history of humanity, this will be the greatest revolution in biology since the very beginning of life.

“Science is replacing evolution by natural selection with evolution by intelligent design. Not the intelligent design of some God above the clouds but our intelligent design”

World Economic Forum: Will the Future Be Human? – Yuval Noah Harari, 25 January 2018 (30 mins)

In a video series, Dump Davos, investigating the people and agendas of the WEF, Whitney Webb and Johnny Vedmore analysed a 2020 speech given at Davos by Harari, “the philosopher for the elites”, which exposed the WEF’s agenda for the “useless class”, the rise of exploited data colonies, and the creation of an internal and external surveillance state.

Beginning at timestamp 56:40, the Dump Davos analysis showed a clip of Harari’s 2020 speech where he stated:

“The major danger we face is the rise of digital dictatorship which will monitor everyone all the time … If you know enough biological knowledge, and you have enough computing power and data, you can hack my body, my brain, and my life.

“A system that understands us better than we understand ourselves can predict our feelings and decisions, can manipulate our feelings and decisions, and can ultimately make decisions for us.

“In the past, many tyrants and governments wanted to do this, but none of them, not the Gestapo, Stasi, or the KGB, etc. had the biological knowledge, computing power, and data to do this.

“But soon a handful of both corporations and governments will be able to systematically hack all the people. We humans should get used to the idea that they are no longer mysterious souls. We are now hackable animals.”

Dump Davos: Data Colonialism & Hackable Humans, 31 January 2021 (2 hours 26 mins)

We need to correct Harari. We do not need to “get used to” their idea that “we are hackable animals.” Why? Because we have been created as sovereign human beings. And we are the many while they are merely a few.

