[…] – Graphene Is Being Transmitted from the “Vaccinated” to Vaccine-Free People: […]

In his latest set of slides of blood samples taken from both “vaccinated” and unvaccinated people, Dr. Philippe van Welbergen demonstrated that the graphene being injected into people is organising and growing into larger fibres and structures, gaining magnetic properties or an electrical charge and the fibres are showing indications of more complex structures with striations.
He also demonstrated that “shards” of graphene are being transmitted from “vaccinated” to vaccine-free or unvaccinated people destroying their red blood cells and causing blood clots in the unvaccinated.
The Exposé is now heavily censored by Google, Facebook, Twitter and PayPal. Let’s not lose touch, subscribe today to receive the latest news from The Exposé in your inbox…
Dr. Philippe van Welbergen (“Dr. Philippe”), Medical Director of Biomedical Clinics, was one of the first to warn the public of the damage being caused to people’s blood by Covid injections by releasing images last year of blood samples under the microscope.
At the beginning of July 2021, Dr. Philippe, was interviewed on a South African community channel, Loving Life TV. He explained that when his patients started complaining about chronic fatigue, dizziness, memory issues, even sometimes paralysis and late onset of heavy menstruation (women in their 60s upwards), he took blood samples. Their blood had unusual tube-like structures, some particles which lit up and many damaged cells. Few healthy cells were visible. Until three months earlier, he had never seen these formations in blood. We now know these tube-like structures are graphene.
Since then, Dr. Philippe has been a regular guest on Loving Life TV: blowing the whistle on the experimental Covid injection roll-out; providing updates on the increasing damage being done to blood by the experimental Covid injections over time; and, giving updates on the Covid situation in the UK and South Africa.
On 12 February 2022, Dr. Philippe returned again to Loving Life TV to release images of his latest slides of blood samples. The live stream was lengthy so Loving Life TV separated it into two parts.
Part One is a discussion including answers to the audience’s questions.
In Part Two, Dr. Philippe presents the images of his latest blood slides and explains what the images are showing. He discusses nearly 100 blood slides from both “vaccinated” and vaccine-free patients. His slides show that vaccine-free patients have been “infected with vaccine toxins through shedding.”
Below is a short clip from Part Two courtesy of The Timeline Post channel on Telegram.
Below is an image of typical healthy red blood cells as seen with a microscope, what blood should look like. There is no coagulation or foreign objects in it.
The next image is of a person who has been injected with the experimental Covid drug. The blood is coagulated, the misshapen red blood cells are clumped together. The cell encircled in the image is a healthy red blood cell, one of the few in the image, sitting alongside the graphene fibres. You can see the size of the graphene fibres in relation to the size of a red blood cell. Fibres of this size will block capillaries. You can also see the graphene fibres are hollow and contain red blood cells.
A couple of weeks before the video below was made, Dr. Philippe began noticing a magnetic or electrical polarity effect on different sides of the graphene fibres. In the image below, to the right of the fibre the cells are coagulated and on the left-hand side is what looks like a gap or roughly backwards “C” shaped spacing. Dr. Philippe says that this “behaviour” was not seen before but now, all of a sudden, it is being seen in almost every sample. It is an indication that “these things have changed, their reaction with surrounding blood cells has changed … and I don’t know what triggered it,” he said.
The image below is of a blood sample from a vaccine-free, or unvaccinated, three-year-old child. It shows pieces or “shards” of graphene that “are the result of shedding,” in other words the graphene has been transmitted from “vaccinated” parents to their unvaccinated child.
Below is the image of a blood sample from an eight-year-old unvaccinated child whose blood has been contaminated and destroyed by the transmission of graphene from those around him/her who have had a Covid injection. The child’s right arm and upper right leg are basically paralysed, the child is unable to lift his/her right arm and the thigh is not functioning properly.
Dr. Philippe’s presentation is truly eye opening and horrifying – a must watch, especially for those who proclaim Covid injections are “safe” and are insisting people be injected. The Covid injections are weapons of genocide and how the people who have designed them are still walking free is incredible.
You can either watch the presentation below or on Loving Life TV HERE.
The Exposé is now censored by
Google, Facebook, Twitter & PayPal
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…
Please choose your preferred
method to show your support
Send Monero
The Expose Monero Wallet Address –
89bg5cqeUpiBq3ci8ZaAco6wh87FP4xJLMXtajv5VkSueijLgmbVxr4fud5qMEih5D2655XGVcHHnVwx5X4idmCS7w3wSxa
Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, World News
[…] !! Graphene Is Being Transmitted from the “Vaccinated” to Vaccine-Free People BY RHODA […]
[…] Trong Phần hai , Tiến sĩ Philippe trình bày những hình ảnh về các slide máu mới nhất của mình và giải thích những gì mà các hình ảnh đang hiển thị. Ông thảo luận về gần 100 phiến đồ lấy máu từ cả bệnh nhân “được tiêm chủng” và không có vắc xin. Các slide trình chiếu của ông cho thấy những bệnh nhân không tiêm vắc xin đã bị “nhiễm độc tố vắc xin thông qua việc thải loại”.Xem đầy đủ 👇https://dailyexpose.uk/…/graphene-is-being-…#tinhthuc […]
How does transmission happen from vaccinated to unvaccinated?
That’s what I was thinking, and how can it be prevented?
I would do more research on self-disemanting vaccines and Covid injection related transmission to try and understand it better.
But from what I’ve seen there seems to be some early speculation, since early 2021, that the spike protein is transmitted via exosomes which are expelled from an injected person’s body either via breath or on their skin or both. If it was a virus this would be termed “infectious and contagious.” Flu, they say, is infectious for example.
I don’t fully understand what the purpose of exosomes are, but I think one of their functions is to help cells get rid of waste, debris or unwanted particles. Something packages up the unwanted material, envelopes it, and forms an exosome to transport it and get rid of it.
I’m guessing a similar mechanism could be happening with graphene. People are breathing out exosomes which have enveloped the graphene, or they are in body fluids or coming out through people’s skin. So contact, exchange of body fluids, breath, maybe? I’m not sure …
However it’s happening, it’s ominous that public health bodies and medical bodies are gaslighting it instead of investigating.
Exosomes do not leave the body as an “infectious particle”. FYI: “virus” in latin means poisonous, toxic, virulent. How can you produce a virus that will infect another? All these things are proteins, proteins are heavy, how are they going to float about in the air and infect others? Does snake venom or spider venom float about in the air after a bite occurs? Does rabid dog slobber blow on the breeze and give a town rabies? No, because proteins do not do that. Another FYI: foreign proteins to you are called “antigens”. They always cause immune response when introduced to the inside of a body.
I’ve just stumbled into. Shedding is radiation, Mark Steele explains it in details. Starts around 25 minutes.
https://www.brighteon.com/c956deb1-3b4e-488f-954d-9f856b947e9f
I think some of the confusion as to what is happening is the language people use.
The word “shedding” is usually used in terms of “viruses” spreading between people. It was clear early on in the “vaccine” roll-out that it is not a virus that vaccinated people are “shedding.”
In early 2021, doctors and scientists realised using the word “shedding” to describe what was happening would cause confusion. So, they were encouraging people to use a different term, the best they could come up with the time was “transmission”. And this transmission is happening, I have personal experience of it, beginning early 2021, as it happens around about the time doctors and scientists were first becoming aware of it.
Unfortunately, as there are continuously people newly waking up to the idea – that a “vaccinated” person is able to make others around them unwell – and they understand what “shedding” means from corporate media mantras, “shedding” seems to have stuck with many.
I had COVID, very early on and besides my mate’s wife, nobody else I know has even had it. Interestingly both of us can smell the recently jabbed and get sick in their presence within minutes. It passes as quickly when you get away. it hits me in supermarkets and malls, when there’s a crowd at the checkout especially. we can also both smell them. My recently jabbed grown son left a rash on my bare skin where he touched me which faded over about an hour. You bet it’s real. I have a few more disturbing anecdotes about it all too, including 8 dead soon after jabs and one whose brain went through a blender evidently, a few months after his first Pfizer jab. I’m 59 and all but one have been younger. Some much younger.
Sorry I meant to say the rash from my son’s touch took 24 hours to fade. it was the shape of his hand!
It does not happen. You are trying to reconcile B.S. with what your senses and reasoning tells you. Go with your reasoning.
People are getting graphene from the chemtrails. They spray the crap on us and every breath you take, you are inhaling graphene particles of every imaginable shape and configuration. Most likely tubules and fibers, but buckyballs and flakes may also be present in the spray mix.
Graphene is also in processed foods, and is in nearly every medication made since 2019. Eating it will also get into the blood once it slices through endothelial cells and floats about in the intercellular fluids.
Indeed, it was found in drugs, saline solutions, rain water (Canary Islands), tomato, salad, meat, other vaccines Inc. children’s, 2019 flu vaxxes, different tee types. Shedding is more likely emitting unhealthy frequencies or simply graphene in sweat, breath, body fluids etc. I was very unwell around them but mainly just at times when there were bigger roll out and many were freshly vaxxed. But not anymore. (If it was because of them but playing with 5G to generate ‘waves’ to get rid if vax ‘hesitancy’. Never was magnetic.)
Without real scientific evidence, replicated. I am not going to worry about it until mofo’s drop dead right in front of me.
There is entirely too much propaganda floating at the present too accurately draw a conclusion from the circumstances.
We shall soon see from the empirical evidence at hand then; the total effect of the so-called vaccines.
Until then go with your intuition, and observations.
The main driver of misinformation, and propaganda efforts is, others are making MONEY. From the fears of others…
Good luck. They’re dropping in front of me.
This article is either deliberate misinformation, or the author has no clue what they are writing about.
There is no way graphene is leaving vaxXxed bodies and infecting purebloods. Not happening due to the mechanical and structural qualities of graphene nano particles. (GNP’s). Furthermore, there are no biological routes or processes that will cause GNP’s to leave one body and be “infectious” or more appropriately, “poisonous”. If GNP’s are removed from the body, the body breaks down the GNP’s, thus nothing is left to “infect” another. The body detoxes the GNP’s, making them inert.
So then how are unvaxXxed people getting GNP’s in their blood???
ANSWERS: 1. It is SPRAYED FROM CHEMTRAIL PLANES. 2. GNP’s are put in ALL PHARMACEUTICAL DRUGS & INJECTIONS. 3. GNP’s are put into nearly every food product you purchase from the grocer. 4. GNP’s are in many clothing lines and in face masks.
There is your answer and it does not require crazy b.s. explanations of how it moves magically from one person to another.
I take it you didn’t watch Dr. Philippe’s presentation then?
The body does not, and can not, break down graphere. At current published dimensions, it is easily transmitted. Either through exchange of body fluids, or through expelled micro particulate. If it can get in, it can get out. So encapsulation and excretion is one hope. And if it assembles to a point where it is magnetic, could an external magnet draw it out of the body?
A part of it, in the place where the jab was administered some Spanish used a magnet and a tape on it, the tape collected black particles around the magnet.
La Quinta Columna published several articles on it, inc. degradation, they are all in the Orwell city’s archive.
They claimed that nicotine and alcohol degrade it, also NAC, gluthatione and a couple of more.
The info on this is so mixed. But Orwell City is the one following it in deepest, they are the No1 source (they translate La Quinta Columna’s findings).
If the graphene is graphene oxide I believe, as per La Quinta Columna, the body can break it down. La Quinta Columna has given some food supplements, eg NAC, that will help the body make additional glutathione which reduces or breaks graphene oxide down so the body can get rid of it. How the body expels the “broken down” graphene I don’t know. Is it like some other waste products like when we go to the loo? I don’t know.
If the graphene is graphene hydroxide, as Dr. Noack identified before he died or was killed, then the body cannot break it down. Dr. Noack was Europe’s leading authority, chemist, on graphene. Graphene hydroxide is very stable and cannot be broken down. At this point, as far as we know, it is permanent and he described the ill effects as if the pieces are nano razor blades.
I may be wrong, but this is how I’m understanding it …
I am also uncertain so I try to form my opinion based on real life experiences. We might don’t know the full process or understand, but it looks sure they affect the unvaxxed somehow. I feel it, they literally make me sick during times when there are big roll outs (without that they don’t affect me), many more people said or wrote the same. Could it be that that is the period when the graphene in them not yet formed nanotech particles but on the loose?
My theory is that they sweat, exhale, etc already ionized graphene / excited graphene, that’s why the effect on unvaxxed are so visible, so bad. However my husband had no effect after meeting them or being among them, which is something I don’t understand.
So maybe, just maybe it’s not them but extra radiation mimicking another wave, affecting the already sensitive more?
According to La Quinta Columna if you are not magnetic (anymore) you should be ok. If we couldn’t degrade it somehow how the magnetism would disappear? (However it reacts to heat and other things, people who are magnetic not all the time magnetic. – ?)
Many are magnetic without being vaxxed with covid vax (food, air, water, drugs, other vaxxes…?)
There was something interesting in one of the patents (Karen Kingston) but I let understand it someone who speaks English better than me. A group of vaxxed surrounded an unvaxxed. Can be the vaxxed some kind of transmitters? They are not affected but emit something which make the unvaxxed ill?
Oxide – hydroxide: You should consider that there were at least 15 types just within the Pfizer vax (Karen Kingston), the ingredients were different or their ratio.
If you have the time watch the 2 first Kingston – Stew Peters interviews with the patents.
Thank you for your post, very helpful! Could you please post the link here to the Kingston interviews where she says there are 15 types of GO & GH in the jabs in different ratios? Thanks.
yes, that’s what I thought as well……but as you said it is unclear to me how the body expels it. I also read that NAC & glutathione can help break down & degrade GO.
I gues at this point it it worth doing the jab detox protocols to do our best to remain protected. High dose Vit C, Vit D3, NAC&Glutathione, VIt B1, 2, 3, Zinc, Quercetin, Magensium. Also check Zelenko Protocol. This is all very alarming. It would have been good if the article addressed how to cleanse from the blood problems, otherwise it just adds to anxiety
I have done at least one article on how to detox from graphene oxide and there are a number of resources on the internet.
Please bear in mind our health related articles are for information purposes only. We are unable to give medical advice as we are not doctors and some people may have medical conditions that they need to check for contra-indications. But every now and then I do try to post health related articles to highlight something and that I feel may help people in their own research or give them some information they can use to enquire more from a medical practitioner.
All hail Alcohol. The cause and solution to all problems.
you raise very good questions. Pity the article does not talk about how to get rid of the graphene or prevent transmission….
Do you know of any ways to do that?
[…] Read full article at The Expose […]
“the experimental Covid injection”
It’s a bio weapon designed to kill. There’s nothing “experimental” about it.
Put a vaxxed, graphene infested person into an MRI and watch what happens!
Will iodine capture, encapsulate, and remove graphene from the body?
I hope so too. We need to know more about graphene.
Horrible! Can’t beleave it… Who would do such a thing???
His name is gates. Perhaps you’ve heard of him. He has a friend named fauci. But there are others — many, many others.
Aliens who want to save the natural world from humans.
The same cabal that mass murdered Americans on 9/11 are back!
[…] by The Expose […]
Another lying maniac in a white coat…
This is very disturbing. Does anyone have any remedies for this or know of anything that can protect from the graphene shedding?
Just a possible remedy. Liposomal glutathione works like miracle as fast and wide-spectrum detox.
alcohol?
https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/ricardo-delgado-graphene.html
[…] Filed under: Uncategorized — mothman777 @ 9:14 pm https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/24/graphene-is-being-transmitted-from-vaccinated/ […]
[…] – Graphene Is Being Transmitted from the “Vaccinated” to Vaccine-Free People: […]
Impossible, carbon cannot be transmitted casually i.e. like the common cold.
Actually it can be as a gas. CO2 is part carbon and you exhale and inhale it even now.
[…] Read More : Graphene Is Being Transmitted […]
[…] Read More : Graphene Is Being Transmitted […]
[…] Graphene Is Being Transmitted from the “Vaccinated” to Vaccine-Free People […]
Here’s some potential good news:
Ricardo Delgado: ‘Ethanol and nicotine help to biodegrade graphene’https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/ricardo-delgado-graphene.html
[…] Read More : Graphene Is Being Transmitted […]
[…] In zijn laatste serie beelden van bloedmonsters genomen van zowel “gevaccineerde” als ongevaccineerde mensen, heeft Dr. Philippe van Welbergen aangetoond dat het grafeen dat bij mensen wordt ingespoten zich organiseert en uitgroeit tot grotere vezels en structuren, dat het magnetische eigenschappen krijgt of een elektrische lading, en dat de vezels aanwijzingen vertonen van complexere structuren met strepen, bericht Dailyexpose.uk. […]
[…] 2022-02-25 11:52:00, In zijn laatste serie beelden van bloedmonsters genomen van zowel “gevaccineerde” als ongevaccineerde mensen, heeft Dr. Philippe van Welbergen aangetoond dat het grafeen dat bij mensen wordt ingespoten zich organiseert en uitgroeit tot grotere vezels en structuren, dat het magnetische eigenschappen krijgt of een elektrische lading, en dat de vezels aanwijzingen vertonen van complexere structuren met strepen, bericht Dailyexpose.uk. […]
Could the long tubes be the fibre like strands pulled out of veins & arteries by Richard Hirst (think that’s his name) the embalmer?
Could the long strands be the fibre like strands pulled out of veins & arteries by the embalmer Richard Hirst?
[…] https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/24/graphene-is-being-transmitted-from-vaccinated/ […]