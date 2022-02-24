Is there more to the Ukraine/Russia conflict than meets the eye?

At around 7am UK time today, in a now deleted twitter thread, Clandestine, who’s twitter account is now suspended, tweeted an interesting perspective on the Ukraine situation which we won’t be seeing on corporate media. Have a read and let us know your thoughts.
Clandestine’s (@WarClandestine) twitter thread retrieved from Thread Reader App
1) HOLY SHIT! I think I may be onto something about Ukraine.
Zelensky said the Russians are firing at “military installations”. How broad is that term?
I am seeing speculation that could include US installed biolabs.
At first, I was like no way.
Then I started digging.
2) First, I checked if the US even have biolabs in Ukraine. Turns out… we do. And in classic US fashion, it’s marketed as “defence”.
“Biological Threat Reduction Program in Ukraine”.
Studying the “most dangerous viruses in the world” at Russia’s border.
3) Okay so we are studying the world’s most deadly pathogens at Russia’s border. It’s just for defence. Not that big of a deal, right?
WRONG. I didn’t know this until today, but Russia has been accusing US of creating “bio-weapons” at their border. WHAT!
4) And they have good reason to believe that, as the US NIH funded gain of function in Wuhan, then C19 “got out” and it ruined the world.
Russia AND CHINA asked the UN for the US/allies to be “checked and limited” in bio capabilities 4 months ago! WHAT!
5) DO YOU ALL KNOW WHAT THIS MEANS?!
China and Russia indirectly (and correctly) blamed the US for the C19 outbreak, and are fearful that the US/allies have more viruses (bioweapons) to let out.
THIS IS MASSIVE. Yet I’m disturbed that I had didn’t known about this 4 months ago.
6) So how does that pertain to Ukraine?
Well where in Ukraine are the “explosions” taking place.
Here’s a reported explosion in Lutsk.
This is 75 miles inland in far western Ukraine. The opposite border of Russia…
What does this have to do with Crimea/Donetsk in the east?
7) Reportedly Kiev has seen missile strikes as well. At their airports and military installations.
Kiev is also on the western side of Ukraine. Also, a city the US GOV have confirmed the US have built biolabs in.
8) Putin also continues to call it a “special military operation”.
Says he wants to demilitarise and “denazify” the country but not occupy it. What does he mean by that? What is he really targeting?
9) Yes, I know he targeted airports and military capabilities; but if Putin really believes, as his admin has stated publicly multiple times, that the US are creating bio weapons at Russia’s borders, then this entire situation could be WAY bigger.
10) I’m not sure what is going on but in the past 4 months, Russia and China accused the US of creating bioweapons at their borders and none of us heard about and our media wrote it off as “disinformation” and largely didn’t report on it other than to call it a conspiracy theory.
For all of this to make sense, you must be privy to the reality that the US NIH did indeed create C19 in Wuhan. Which has been largely accepted as the reality and confirmed in the emails between Collins and Fauci.
I broke down their official NIH emails released by Congress
[“Breakdown source material between America’s top scientists and health officials at NIH , recently made available via FOIA,” Clandestine twitter thread, 18 January 2022 (see attached below).]
If you respond or quote tweet me, get the hashtag going and see if we can trend it.
We need a reporter to ask Biden admin or international reporters to ask their admins what they know about the US biolabs in Ukraine.
Here’s an overlap of reported missile strike locations and the biolab locations. Since the top map was made, more missiles hit Lviv as well.
It certainly appears Putin is targeting the cities and locations with US biolabs present.
He is 100% going after the alleged bioweapons.
We have also attached a copy of Clandestine’s twitter thread “HOLY SHIT! I think I may be onto something about Ukraine,” dated 24 February 2022, below for reference purposes in the event Thread Reader App removes it.
US biowarfare labs have also been found in other former Soviet republics.
No doubt Ukrainian chemical weapons storage sites are being targeted as well (the Russians said some weeks ago that a false flag was being planned, so this would also be a good moment to eliminate that potential lie too).
They are running such a show. Diversion. I kindly like to remind everyone that Russia played so nicely his role in the Covid scam. Their vaxx is also graphene oxide based, their people are also part of some database now due to the vax (nanoparticles).
As Fuellmich and Fitts, recently the BlackRock guy also said, they stole everything, they can’t avoid an economy collapse which case the people would be extremely angry. There are no pensions, nothing left. So they simply chose a “Great Reset”, a “6uild 6ack 6etter”, to get rid of cash but start another con, digital money only, to cull people with mimicking an pandemic but in reality used frequencies and poisons and enslave the rest with the help of nanotech and 5G grid to prevent them to ever revolt.
I bet that whatever happens, neither of them will be hurt. Nor Biden, Johnson or Putin or any member of the royalty or bank leaders. As covid spared them, vax’ side effects spared them despite that many are really elderly a war (or circus disguised as war) will spare them, too. When these people start to die, I might believe that it’s not just another con to divert us.
This is very likely disinformation spread by Russia. I see an internet report April 2021 saying just this.
Do you have a link?
“This is very likely disinformation spread by Russia”
This ^ is very likely disinformation spread by the US.
Wish i could upload photos to the comments here.. because last night i did an overlay of the reported attacks in ukraine, over a map of the biolabs in ukraine.. and the clusters suggest that thats whats happening..
Wait.. just figured out how to upload pics. Heres what i made..
Stopped reading here:
“Studying the “most dangerous viruses in the world” at Russia’s border.“
Kicking the fake virus legend further.
Russia had problem previously in Ukraine but it was because of GM corps. If there is any laboratory there I could imagine something connected to GM. Russia doesn’t want its corps infected with GM.
GM? General Motors? Genetically modified?
Corps? Crops?
> Kicking the fake virus legend further.
Do you also believe that there are no labs anywhere in the world that are ‘developing’ bio weapons?
Frankly, your comment reads like more US/UK misdirection. But you may just be one of these people with one fixed idea in your head, and that idea forces out everything else.
There are bio labs of course but so far the successful bio weapons – eg. anthrax – were bacteria based but virus. Or simple poisons.
How did you manage to associate to General Motors? It’s a kind of troll thing?
What misdirection exactly?
Mea culpa mistyping crops – will not be the last. English is not my first beside I often don’t notice the mistakes of the auto correction.
You went a long way in. When I saw the swearing headline I thought, ‘Is this the most professional report they could find?’
Just thinking. Whatever they use it must be controllable or they will be hurt, too. Because of it a bio attack (a spreading germ) is very unlikely. A spreading poison (if they can control the spread) is more likely but they don’t need it anymore.
The Mark Steele part in this is very interesting. They don’t need extra poisons, they have the tech to kill as many as they wish and the cover will be most likely a ‘lab escaped super virus’ (the news about a possible Marburg). Steele explains how the vax work together with the tech and how lethal it is.
https://www.brighteon.com/c956deb1-3b4e-488f-954d-9f856b947e9f
Azov Battalion. Arose from FC Metalist Kharkiv. Have a look at their logo – particular attention given to the WHO serpent/sword – FC Metalist Kharkiv – FC Metalist Kharkiv – Wikipedia
I’d say planned…
Russia and China with USA and the EU are fully accomplices in the building of the new global Luciferian technocratic and totalitarian world order designed by the Rothschild and their acolytes
The famous virus Covid-19 is simply either a computer design or it is a harmless DNA or RNA sequence manufactured in some laboratory. The crazy transhumanist scientists hired by the masonic bankers would never release a lethal microorganism into the atmosphere because they know very well that they could be affected by it, although they live in a bubble above the miseries that they cause, that bubble is not hermetic and for the time being they breathe the same air as the rest of us.
It is precisely the so-called vaccines against the coronavirus that they do not inject themselves (those who do it in front of the cameras like Joe Biden inject themselves without the slightest doubt a placebo) what contain the poison with which they intend to drastically reduce the world population, sterilizing it or weakening it.
The war in Ukraine is simply a diversion to divert people’s attention from the ongoing genocide caused by vaccines and the impending economic collapse caused by globalist bankers.
I encourage everybody to read this.
https://unlimitedhangout.com/2022/02/investigative-reports/technocracy-the-operating-system-for-the-new-international-rules-based-order-1/
“…ongoing genocide caused by vaccines and the impending economic collapse caused by globalist bankers“
Vaccines and 5G.
Couldn’t suggest more, the Steele part, he understands this weaponry and explains it in details. An important knowledge. Important because if we wish to survive it – especially the vaxxed – the only way is to get rid of the tech, pushing them to switch off and remove or similar. It never was about a better net but to kill.
Steele’s part starts around 17 minutes.
https://www.brighteon.com/c956deb1-3b4e-488f-954d-9f856b947e9f
two of the links didn’t work
They all worked at the time of writing. Can you post which two links you’r referring to and I’ll take a look. Thanks
this is so brain dead lol. this rivalry dates back longer than the person who wrote this has been born. screw ur head on lol
Wouldn’t bombing the biolabs be extremely dangerous for Russia? Because doing so could release lethal pathogens that could easily spread to neighboring nations.
google maps or google earth and look at those marked places in ukrain…those pics should still be there …then post everything
There’s a document in circulation confirming US funding of one of those labs
This is what its about, and Zelensky knows exactly what he did.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ethnic_bioweapon#Russian_ban_on_export_of_biological_samples