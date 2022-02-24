33% of New Zealand’s Covid-19 Hospitalisations in the last 6 months have occurred in the past 12 days; & the Fully Vaccinated account for 4 in every 5 of them

According to official data published by New Zealand’s Ministry of Health, a total of 955 people have been admitted to hospital with Covid-19 between 16th Aug 21 and 22nd Feb 22. But analysis shows that 306 of those hospitalisations have occurred since the 11th Feb 22; a period of 12 days, and the Fully Vaccinated account for 82% of them.

The New Zealand Ministry of Health have been publishing a daily ‘Covid-19: Case Demographics‘ report since August 2021, and in it they confirm the number of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status and the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations by vaccination status.

But just like Public Health Scotland originally did before we exposed them, and just like the Government of Canada are doing now, the New Zealand Ministry of Health only provide a cumulative total from the 16th August 21, that they update daily.

This is extremely deceiving because data shows that the country is currently experiencing its largest wave of Covid-19 to date since the pandemic allegedly began in March 2020.

On the 25th Jan 22, New Zealand recorded a total of 58 Covid-19 cases, and the 7 day average equated to 71. But by the 22nd Feb 22, New Zealand recorded 3,183 cases, and a 7 day average of 2,262. This represents a 5,388% increase in cases recorded in a single day, and a 3,086% increase in the number of cases recorded over a 7 day average.

So now that the pandemic is clearly just beginning in New Zealand after 2 years, it would be very helpful to know the vaccination status of those being infected with Covid-19 and being hospitalised with Covid-19.

Helpful because the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, has instructed New Zealanders to stay at home for the best part of 2 years, and enforced vaccination mandates across the country in the belief that an experimental injection will save the country from a virus that has had a 0.02% fatality rate around the world.

But thankfully, thanks to the gift of the ‘Way Back Machine‘, we’re able to take a look at the numbers published in a previous report and do some simple maths to deduce the vaccination status of this exponential rise in Covid-19 cases and the accompanying hospitalisations across New Zealand.

According to the ‘Covid-19: Case Demographics‘ report published Wednesday 23rd Feb 22, between August 16th 202`1 and 22nd Feb 22, a total of 34,286 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in New Zealand, alongside 955 Covid-19 hospitalisations, and their vaccination status is as follows –

If we were to take these numbers at face value, then we would assume that whilst the fully vaccinated population clearly account for the majority of Covid-19 cases, vaccination is clearly doing its job to prevent hospitalisation due to the new Omicron variant.

But if we were to assume that then we would be wrong.

The following table is taken from the ‘Covid-19: Case Demographics‘ report published by the New Zealand Ministry of Health on the 12th February 2022, and it shows the vaccination status of all people infected and hospitalised with Covid-19 between 16th Aug 21 and 11th Feb 22.

Now that we know these numbers we can simply subtract them from the numbers presented in the 23rd Feb 22 report to deduce the true number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations by vaccination status in this record breaking wave of Covid-19 that has hit New Zealand.

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status between 11th Feb and 22nd Feb 22 –

A total of 19,412 cases were confirmed in New Zealand over these 12 days, and the fully vaccinated population accounted for 11,751 of them, followed by the boosted population who accounted for 3,870 of them.

Those eligible for vaccination who are not vaccinated accounted for just 711 of them, whilst the under 12’s who are not eligible for vaccination accounted for just 2,807 of them.

The following chart shows the percentage of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status in New Zealand between 11th Feb and 22nd Feb 22 –

In all, the fully vaccinated population accounted for 61% of all Covid-19 cases over these 12 days, and the boosted population accounted for 20% of all cases.

While those eligible for vaccination who are not vaccinated accounted for just 4% of all Covid-19 cases, and the under 12’s accounted for 14% of all cases.

Overall the not-vaccinated population (including under 12’s) accounted for 18% of all Covid-19 cases between 11th Feb and 22nd Feb 22, whilst the vaccinated population accounted for 82% of all cases.

So from these numbers we can definitely deduce that the Covid-19 injections do not prevent infection or transmission no matter how many doses you choose to have. But what about hospitalisations?

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status between 11th Feb and 22nd Feb 22 –

A total of 306 hospitalisations were confirmed in New Zealand over these 12 days, and the fully vaccinated population accounted for 181 of them, followed by the boosted population who accounted for 56 of them.

Those eligible for vaccination who are not vaccinated accounted for just 33 of them, whilst the under 12’s who are not eligible for vaccination accounted for just 23 of them.

The following chart shows the percentage of Covid-19 hospitalisations by vaccination status in New Zealand between 11th Feb and 22nd Feb 22 –

In all, the fully vaccinated population accounted for 59% of all Covid-19 hospitalisations over these 12 days, and the boosted population accounted for 18% of all hospitalisations.

While those eligible for vaccination who are not vaccinated accounted for just 11% of all Covid-19 hospitalisations, and the under 12’s accounted for 8% of all hospitalisations.

Overall the not-vaccinated population (including under 12’s) accounted for 18% of all Covid-19 hospitalisations between 11th Feb and 22nd Feb 22, whilst the vaccinated population accounted for 82% of all hospitalisations.

With cases at an all time high in New Zealand, and the fully vaccinated population accounting for 4 in every 5 of them alongside 4 in every 5 hospitalisations, it’s abundantly clear that the country is in the midst of a ‘Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated’, and two years of lockdowns and restrictions alongside an experimental vaccination programme accompanied with Draconian vaccine mandates have been a complete waste of time.

