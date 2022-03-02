ONS refuses to publish data on Child Deaths after previous report showed Covid-19 Vaccinated Children are 5100% more likely to die than Unvaccinated Children

A report published by the Office for National Statistics on 20th Dec 21, on deaths by vaccination status in England inadvertently revealed that Covid-19 vaccinated children are up to 52 times more likely to die of any cause than unvaccinated children.

But the latest update from the ONS published 4th Feb 22, has failed to include any data on deaths among children whatsoever, suggesting authorities in the UK clearly have something to hide when it comes to the safety of children being given the Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest dataset on ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status in England‘, was published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on the 4th Feb 22, and it contains statistics on deaths between 1st Jan and 31st Dec 21.

The dataset contains various tables showing details such as, ‘Monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status for deaths involving COVID-19’, and ‘Monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status for non-COVID-19 deaths’.

But what the latest report has failed to include is any statistics on deaths occurring among children, the question is why?

Children aged 12-15 have been offered the Covid-19 injection since September 21, thanks to the Chief Medical Officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, overruling the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) and instructing the UK Government to roll-out the experimental injection to kids with immediate effect.

And the previous dataset published by the ONS on 20th Dec 21 containing data on deaths by vaccination status in England between 1st Jan and 31st Oct 21, included plenty of data on children as young as 10.

So why have the ONS not included any data on children in their most recent dataset on deaths by vaccination status in England?

Well it could have something to do with the fact that the previous report showed children are 52 times / 5,100% more likely to die of any cause than children who have not received the experimental injection, but the ONS also tried to hide it back then too.

Back on 20th Dec 21, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) published a dataset containing details on ‘deaths by vaccination status in England’ between 1st Jan and 31st Oct 21.

The ONS tabulated their “monthly age-standardised mortality rates by age-group and vaccination status for deaths per 100,000 person-years,” but presented only the data for individuals ages 18 and over.

However, on table 9 of the ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status’ dataset, the ONS inadvertently provided enough details on deaths among children and teenagers by vaccination status for us to calculate the mortality rates ourselves.

All we had to do to work out the mortality-rate per 100,000 person years was divide the person years by 100,000, and then divide the number of deaths by the answer to that equation.

Person Years / 100,000 = x

Number of Deaths / x = mortality-rate per 100,000 person years

Here are the calculated mortality rates by vaccination status among 15-19-year-olds based on the ONS calculated person-years contained in the previous report published 20th Dec 21 –

The data showed a massive increase in deaths among single-vaccinated and double-vaccinated teens compared to their unvaccinated counterparts. For children aged 15 to 19, the risk of death increased by 82% following the first shot, and a shocking 226% following the second shot.

But here are the calculated mortality rates by vaccination status among 10-14-year-olds based on the ONS calculated person-years contained in the previous report published 20th Dec 21 –

Things between January and October 2021, were much worse for 10 to 14-year-olds. The risk of death increased by a mind-blowing 885% following the first shot, and then an earth shattering 5105% following the second dose.

This meant that children between 10 and 14, who had at least one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, were 10 times more likely to die between January and October 2021, whilst children who had the second dose were 52 times more likely to die.

But these figures were in fact even worse than they first appeared, because the unvaccinated mortality rate among 10-14-year-olds included children aged 10 and 11 who were not eligible for vaccination at the time. Whereas the vaccinated mortality rates do not include 10 and 11 year olds.

Therefore, if the Covid-19 injections were not causing the untimely deaths of children then we would actually have expected to see a mortality rate that was lower among the vaccinated population than the mortality rate among the unvaccinated population, not a mortality rate that was similar, and certainly not a mortality rate 52 times higher.

Now, we revealed all of this back in January 2022. So if the Office for National Statistics wanted to prove us wrong then they had their chance to do so in their next dataset on ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status in England between 1st Jan and 31st Dec 21‘.

But they published that dataset 4th Feb 22, and instead of providing data on children to quell our fears of the serious consequences of giving children an experimental Covid-19 injection that they do not need, the ONS instead opted to not include any data on deaths among children whatsoever.

We’re now in March, and the ONS have had a month to provide revised data including deaths among children, but they have failed to do so, even though we can see that they revised the data on the 8th Feb 22.

Since the previous report that included data up to 31st October 21, the number of children aged 12-15 receiving a Covid-19 vaccine up to 31st Dec 21, increased from approximately 33% of the population to approximately 50%. So the ONS had plenty more data they could have used in their latest update to prove to the general public that the data actually shows Covid-19 vaccination is a great thing for children.

Instead they have chosen to sweep that data under the carpet, and all we are left with is historical data that shows double vaccinated children are 5,100% more likely to die than unvaccinated children, a statistic that has been reflected in the overall number of deaths per week among 10 to 14 year-olds since the introduction of the Covid-19 vaccine to this age group.

