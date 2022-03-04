Confidential Pfizer Documents state ‘Covid-19 Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease is a real possibility’; & now real-world data proves it’s already occurring

Pfizer, the company hit with the largest healthcare fraud settlement and criminal fine to date in 2009; which also happens to be the same company behind the first every mRNA gene therapy injection administered to the general public under emergency use authorisation in the name of Covid-19, has admitted in confidential documents, that it desperately tried to keep from going public, that its Covid-19 mRNA gene therapy may cause Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease.
The Exposé is now heavily censored by Google, Facebook, Twitter and PayPal. Let’s not lose touch, subscribe today to receive the latest news from The Exposé in your inbox…
Since the year 2000, Pfizer have been hit with fines to the amount of at least £7.5 billion, including a single £331.5 million fine for kickbacks and bribery offences, £1.1 billion in fines for false claims offences, and a record breaking individual £1.7 billion fine in 2009 for engaging in fraud by mispromoting a now withdrawn painkiller.
But despite all this the company was still trusted enough by medicine regulators around the world to be granted emerged use authorisation for its experimental Covid-19 injection. Perhaps the company may be incurring some more large fines for kickbacks and bribery offences in the near future?
But we doubt they’ll care much when they made approximately $36 billion dollars in 2021 thanks to Governments worldwide using the hardworking tax payers money to purchase enough doses of their Covid-19 “vaccine” to vaccinate every citizen seven times.
Now, according to confidential documents authored by Pfizer that it wanted to deperately keep secret, the company hasn’t just caused damage to the public purse, it appears it has also caused damage to the publics health, because Pfizer admit that Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease is a a very real theoretical risk for its Covid-19 vaccine.
The confidential document titled ‘5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT
REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021‘, was submitted by Pfizer-BioNTech as part of its Biological License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Federal Drug Administration (FDA)
Table 5, found on page 11 of the document shows an ‘Important Potential Risk’, and that risk is listed as ‘Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease (VAED), including Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Reporatory Disease (VAERD)’.
Pfizer writes in the description section that –
‘an expected rate of VAED is difficult to establish so a meaningful observed / expected analysis cannot be conducted at this point based on available data. The feasibility of conducting such an analysis will be re-evaluated on an ongoing basis as data on the virus grows and the vaccine safety data continues to accrue’.
Considering the fact this document was approved on 30th April 2021, and based on data on adverse reactions received up to 28th Feb 2021, this sentence should concern even the most loyal pharmaceutical worshippers.
In the UK the Pfizer jab was granted emergency use authorisation on the 8th Dec 20, and the first injection was administered the following day. By April 2021, 5 months later, Pfizer was admitting that it did not have a clue if its Covid-19 injections caused VAED, and that they will only know once they have more data.
This confirms in black and white that the general public have been taking part in possibly the largest experiment ever conducted, and it’s an expirement that has made a select few extremely rich.
Pfizer continues in the description section to state –
‘Since the first temporary authorization for emergency supply under Regulation 174 in the UK (01 December 2020) and through 28 February 2021, 138 cases [0.33% of the total PM dataset], reporting 317 potentially relevant events were retrieved.’
What Pfizer is admitting here is that up to 28th Feb 21, 138 people had reported adverse events that were markers of Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease.
These markers were limited to –
- Standard Decreased Therapeutic Response Search AND PTs Dyspnoea;
- Tachypnoea;
- Hypoxia;
- COVID 19 pneumonia;
- Respiratory Failure;
- Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome;
- Cardiac Failure;
- Cardiogenic shock;
- Acute myocardial infarction; Arrhythmia; Myocarditis;
- Vomiting; Diarrhoea; Abdominal pain;
- Jaundice;
- Acute hepatic failure;
- Deep vein thrombosis; Pulmonary embolism;
- Peripheral Ischaemia;
- Vasculitis;
- Shock;
- Acute kidney injury; Renal failure;
- Altered state of consciousness;
- Seizure;
- Encephalopathy;
- Meningitis;
- Cerebrovascular accident;
- Thrombocytopenia;
- Disseminated intravascular coagulation;
- Chillblains;
- Erythema multiforme;
- Multiple organ dysfunction syndrome; Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children
According to Pfizer those 138 cases reporting 317 VAED relevant events included –
- 71 incidents in the UK;
- 25 incidents in the USA;
- 14 incidents in Germany;
- 16 incidents in France, Italy, Mexico & Spain (4 each);
- 3 incidents in Denmark;
- and 9 incidents from 9 different countries
Of the 138 cases, 71 were deemed ‘medically significant’ of which 8 were left with serious disabilities Non-fatal / non-life threatening hospitalisation was required for 16 cases of which 1 was left with serious disabilities. 17 cases were deemed life threatening of which 7 were deemed serious for hospitalisation, and 38 cases resulted in death.
At the time of the report which was based on data submitted up to the end of February 2021, apart from the 38 cases that were known to have resulted in death at the time, just a further 26 cases were listed as resolved, with 65 not resolved, 1 not resolved with sequelae, and 8 with unknown outcomes.
Pfizer go on to state in the confidential document that –
‘Of the 317 relevant events, the most frequently reported PTs (≥2%) were: Drug ineffective (135), Dyspnoea (53), Diarrhoea (30), COVID-19 pneumonia (23), Vomiting (20), Respiratory failure (8), and Seizure (7).’
Pfizer concludes in its document that –
‘VAED may present as severe or unusual clinical manifestations of COVID-19. Overall, there were 37 subjects with suspected COVID-19 and 101 subjects with confirmed COVID-19 following one or both doses of the vaccine; 75 of the 101 cases were severe, resulting in hospitalisation, disability, life-threatening consequences or death.’
This seems to be an admittance from Pfizer that its vaccine isn’t very good at protecting recipients of its experimental It’s important to remember that these injections do not prevent infection or transmission, they are only supposed to protect against hospitalisation and death. Therefore, with 75 of the 101 confirmed Covid-19 cases being severe (69%), this seems to be an admittance from Pfizer that its vaccine isn’t very good at actually doing that.
Pfizer finishes by stating that –
‘In this review of subjects with COVID-19 following vaccination, based on the current evidence,
VAED/VAERD remains a theoretical risk for the vaccine. Surveillance will continue.’
Here we have Pfizer admitting that Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease is a theoretical risk associated with its experimental Covid-19 gene therapy, which has been injected into the arms of hundreds of millions of people around the world several times since December 2020.
There are no appropriate words that could possibly convey how unbelievably stupid and dangerous the decision to give this injection to millions of people, including children was and still is.
The problem Pfizer now has, is that real-world data from various Public Health institutions around the world shows that the risk of Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease is no longer theoretical, it’s been occurring en masse since at least December 2021.
One example of this is data published by Public Health Scotland which shows that the fully vaccinated are up to 4 times more likely to die of Covid-19 than the unvaccinated, suggesting Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease is to blame.
The following graph shows the age standardised Covid-19 death rates per 100,000 individuals by vaccination status in Scotland. The data has been extracted from table 15, found on page 50 of the PHS Covid-19 Statistical report published Wednesday 26th Jan 22.
The highest death-rate in the past month among the fully vaccinated was recorded as 14.05 per 100,000 individuals in the week beginning 8th Jan 22.
But at the same time the rate per 100,000 unvaccinated individuals was recorded as being 10.4. Meaning during this week the fully vaccinated were statistically 1.4 times more likely to die of Covid-19 than the unvaccinated.
However, the most concerning figures came in the week beginning 18th Dec 21. During these seven days the death-rate per 100,000 was recorded as 6.55 in the fully vaccinated, but just 1.69 in the unvaccinated. Therefore, during this week the fully vaccinated were statistically 4 times more likely to die of Covid-19 than the not-vaccinated.
The 4 week average age-standardised death rates per 100,000 individuals equates to 6.2 among the not-vaccinated, but 10 among the fully vaccinated, meaning on average the fully vaccinated have been 1.6 times more likely to die of Covid-19 than the not-vaccinated between 18th Dec 21 and 14th Jan 22.
If Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease leading to antibody-dependent enhancement is not to blame for these figures then can somebody please explain what is?
The Exposé is now censored by
Google, Facebook, Twitter & PayPal
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…
Please choose your preferred
method to show your support
Send Monero
The Expose Monero Wallet Address –
89bg5cqeUpiBq3ci8ZaAco6wh87FP4xJLMXtajv5VkSueijLgmbVxr4fud5qMEih5D2655XGVcHHnVwx5X4idmCS7w3wSxa
Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News
Let’s say I poisoned trns of millions with some gunk, killing X and disabling Y. Now I end up in ‘court’ and use as my excuse a ‘document’ I wrote saying I only found out at the end of my killing spree that it was ‘dangerous’. Should I be let off? Let’s say everyone knows the stuff in the ‘document’ was known to me before I poisoned anyone. Should I be let off?
it was obvious from the beginning that no one at all would ever be executed for their crimes — they’ve got way too much of your money for that.
This was never about just money: Official Biochemical and Statistical Evidence 100% confirms Moderna created Covid-19
By The Exposé on March 3, 2022
Evidence has emerged which proves beyond a reasonable doubt that the pharmaceutical giant Moderna, the company that has made billions through the sale of an experimental Covid-19 injection, actually created the Covid-19 virus.
Covid-19 means: 19 nucleotide sequence and not 2019 at all.
On February 23 the Daily Mail ran an article showing that Moderna has patented the 19 base letter (nucleotide) sequence which codes for the Furin Cleavage site in Covid-19.
By a concerned reader
They cited a Paper by Scientists in India, Switzerland, Italy and the US (cautiously entitled: MSH3 Homology and Potential Recombination Link to SARS-CoV-2 Furin Cleavage Site) in which they calculated that the chances of a 19 nucleotide sequence patented by Moderna randomly appearing in Covid-19 in circumstances where it does not appear anywhere else in nature are 1 in 3 trillion.
Furthermore they did not merely apply for a patent on 2016 February 4 with US9587003B2: as reported in the Daily Mail. They actually applied on 2013 December 16 for 4 patents with US9149506B2, US9216205B2, US9255129B2, US9301993B2:as well.
So Moderna had developed the 19 nucleotide gene sequence containing the Furin Cleavage Site which gives Covid19 its infectivity to humans by patented gain of function research as early as 2013, 6 years before the Wuhan outbreak took place. Not 3 as reported in the Mail and virally elsewhere..
The Expose
Scientists find virus contains tiny chunk of DNA that matches sequence patented by Moderna THREE YEARS before pandemic began –Genetic match discovered in Covid’s unique furin cleavage site on spike protein –Matched genetic sequence patented by Moderna for cancer research purposes –Researchers say one in 3trillion chance Covid developed the code naturally | 23 Feb 2022 | Fresh suspicion that Covid may have been tinkered with in a lab emerged today after scientists found genetic material owned by Moderna in the virus’s spike protein. They identified a tiny snippet of code that is identical to part of a gene patented by the vaccine maker three years before the pandemic. It was discovered in SARS-CoV-2’s unique furin cleavage site, the part that makes it so good at infecting people and separates it from other coronaviruses. The structure has been one of the focal points of debate about the virus’s origin, with some scientists claiming it could not have been acquired naturally… They claim there is a one-in-three-trillion chance Moderna’s sequence randomly appeared through natural evolution.
CLG News
Covid-19 was not made in 2019. It was made from the 19 nucleotide Moderna specific chimeric (CGG for AGA) furin cleavage site (in 2013) which does not occur anywhere in nature. And every Covid death and every Covid vaccine death is parked squarely on the doorstep of ModeRNA and The Covid19 makers, the genetic vaccine makers. their funders and their promoters, which include almost every government and public sector and health service in the world, are therefore guilty of Genocide and crimes against humanity. They have pushed genetic rape and sickness and death onto half of the population of the world in order to enrich the pockets of Pharmaceutical Companies. Governments and Public sectors around the world have abandoned their health service regulation to billionaires and heartless corporations (me: and to make we humans, Trans Humans and now, the vaccinated, without any human rights whatsoever = Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain chip – see below)
The Expose
NEXT:
Dr Ugur Sahin, the COVID-19 vaccine he designed for Pfizer was designed in just few hours in a single day (on a computer) on January 25, 2020. No other vaccine in history has been created and manufactured so quickly. Previously, the fastest vaccine ever developed took more than four years. co-founder of BioNTech Not only that, Pfizer Chairman (((Albert Bourla))) hasn’t gotten around to having his shot, or Dr Ugur Sahin, last I knew. And it went from laboratory straight into human arms without any animal testing first – mRNA never used in humans ever before – doesn’t that strike you as odd?
Me: So let’s put the above into some sort of “context”.
Obviously, no virus was present, when this vaccine was made on a computer and a Covid infection, was not the basis of the vaccine creation, in the first place.
Documents by Pfizer Show BioNTech Paid FDA $2,875,842.00 “Drug User Fee” for COVID-19 Vaccine Approval
Vaccine Impact
NEXT:
Me: 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc for Covid-19, at the same time as this: Since 2013, all people vaccinated with GM-modified mRNAs are legally trans-human and legally identified as trans-human and do not enjoy any human or other rights of a state – see below:
Covid-19 Patent Horrors
By Dr. Ariyana Love
In my latest interview with Stew Peter’s, we discussed how the “Covid-19 vaccine” ingredients listed in the patents, reveal that all these poisonous death shots are deleting genes and genetically modifying Humans for patentability.
GRAPHENE
The Hydrogel patent US8415325B2 is listed in the Moderna patent, here. Hydrogels are also mentioned in a second Moderna patent, here. Hydrogel is listed in the Johnson & Johnson patent, here. Hydrogels are made from Graphene Oxide. Nobody can deny the evidence that Graphene Oxide is in the shots.
GMO HUMANS
All the Covid-19 “vaccine” patents mention gene deletion. All the patents except one, mention “complimentary DNA” (cDNA). cDNA is a chimeric mRNA cocktail that’s being coded into Human cells using artificial genetic sequences in cross-species genomics.
According to the US Supreme Court ruling in 2013, altering Humans with cDNA makes them patent eligible. The court documents show that cDNA is made using modified bacterium and Supreme Court judges ruled it patent eligible. This means that a plant, animal or Human, could be patented and owned if first genetically modified with cDNA.
Mark Steele summarized it perfectly by stating:
In the US, the Supreme Court has ruled that vaccinated people worldwide are products, patented goods, according to US law, no longer human. Through a modified DNA or RNA vaccination, the mRNA vaccination, the person ceases to be human and becomes the OWNER of the holder of the modified GEN vaccination patent, because they have their own genome and are no longer “human” (without natural people), but “trans-human”, so a category that does not exist in Human Rights. The quality of a natural person and all related rights are lost. This applies worldwide and patents are subject to US law.
Since 2013, all people vaccinated with GM-modified mRNAs are legally trans-human and legally identified as trans-human and do not enjoy any human or other rights of a state, and this applies worldwide, because GEN-POINT technology patents are under US jurisdiction and law, where they were registered.”
See link here: https://ambassadorlove.wordpress.com/2021/12/08/covid-19-patent-horrors/
NEXT
Neuralink Experiments Kills 15th Monkey
Published on February 25, 2022
Written by activistpost.com
Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain chip has killed yet another monkey. Nonetheless, steps toward human testing forge forward. (Me: Trans Human?)
A total of 15 macaque monkeys out of 23 have died at U.C. Davis in a Neuralink-funded project titled “Development of a Large-Scale Brain-Machine Interface in Rhesus Macaques.” By now “the others may be dead too,” says Ryan Merkley, the director of research advocacy for the Physicians Committee For Responsible Medicine (PCRM).
In addition to monkeys, Musk’s company whose slogan is “breakthrough technology for the brain” has also implanted Bluetooth-enabled chips in pigs and sheep in order to connect and communicate with computers via a small receiver.
Veterinary records obtained by PCRM, a US non-profit that advocates alternatives to animal testing, describe monkeys picking at their cranial implants post-surgery only to be drugged. While the animals are ‘under,’ they are hooked up to “electrophysiology hardware” to make sure the electronics are working. Some monkeys used in this experiment underwent “multiple major survival surgical procedures,” in which as many as 10 craniotomies were performed on one animal.
The Nefariousness of Neuralink
Neuralink had a contractual agreement with the University of California Davis, receiving more than $1.4 million for their participation.
In response to a public records request by the doctors’ group, UC Davis withheld almost all documents, claiming it was in the “public interest” to do so.
Yes, because the truth will literally make you nauseous.
Brazen, audacious, and yet permitted.
This time around, however, the egregious violations include removing portions of the monkeys’ skulls and inserting electrodes in their brain. Additionally, to fill in ‘dead space,’ they used an “FDA-approved” “BioGlue” in an unapproved manner, killing at least two monkeys by destroying portions of their brains.
When I looked up what the eff this substance is, I learned its ‘glutaraldehyde’ and ‘bovine serum albumin’ that together supposedly make an excellent adhesive strength by creating strong protein cross-linking bonds.
Does anyone care that it causes tissue toxicity and shouldn’t come in contact with any nerves? Once you get the rubber stamp of approval, Merkley explains that the particulars are not scrutinized.
In addition to using toxic adhesive in the noggin (head), the monkeys were caged alone, had steel posts screwed to their skulls, and suffered “facial trauma” and seizures following brain implants. They experienced recurring infections at implant sites, whereupon they were dosed with an overabundance of antibiotic prescriptions.
In some cases, as a result of deteriorating health, Neuralink and U.C. Davis euthanized monkeys before they were even used in the planned experiment. That means, they killed them before they even got started.
Neuralink’s experiments are continuing – except now they’re operating in at least two private Neuralink facilities: one in Fremont, California, and one outside of Austin, Texas.
Coming Soon: Hackable Human Animals
Neuralink itself writes that “all novel medical devices and treatments must be tested in animals before they can be ethically trialed in humans.”
Yet despite this remark and the fact several monkeys have already died, Neuralink is moving toward testing their brain implants on humans.
Case in point: Neuralink is hunting to recruit a Clinical Trial Director to work closely with doctors, engineers, and welcome the “first Clinical Trial Participants!” (Note: the exclamation mark ❗️is theirs).
They are also hiring an Algorithms/DSP Engineer to “accelerate” pathways “to human-ready brain implants.” Literal Human Noggin/Head Hackers.
I assume there are several out there who would literally die to be one of the first associated with Elon Musk’s pioneering.
Dr. Yuval Noah Harari, Transhumanist and World Economic Forum (WEF) loyalist, recently informed us that “the days of free will are over” but that humans are now “hackable animals.”
Recall, it was under the Rona Regime that we openly became lab rats. In June 2020, in the face of the (fake) COVID-19 Hegelian-Esque emergency, a symposium was held to weigh the pros and cons of bypassing animal trials.
This was warp speed, baby.
“Although this looks promising for fast-tracking vaccine development, there is division among the scientific community about bypassing animal models before Phase I clinical trials. In addition, agencies like PETA are against using animals for research purposes. The question remains: Can vaccine research do without an animal model?”
Me: We are all animals on this planet, however our species is defined as Human, but vaccinated are no longer human, but trans human, with no human rights at all, as above.
As Merkley states, Musk prompted this technology as a way to help people with paralysis and Parkinson’s, but yet Musk also talks about a needed “symbiosis” between human brains and A.I.
This is because Musk, Harari, and other technocrats have warned that AI could trigger the next World War and those super-intelligent robots could dominate the world. In fact, Lieber designed the neural lace “to upgrade the human brain to be more competitive against A.I.”
Neuralink started with rodents and has graduated to primates. I would venture to guess that Neuralink has meddled with way more than 35 monkeys. Mankind is next. Arguably, we humans (trans humans) are already the monkeys.
See more here: activistpost.com
Principia Scientific
NEXT
Trans Humans: “They” know your name, where you live, your telephone number, they have your DNA and with modern DNA technologies, they can forecast what sort of a trans human you are and will be and if you are suitable for experimentation, or kill you off, when not suitable.
After Neuralink, your thoughts will be provided by a computer somewhere and “you won’t own anything and you will be happy” and you will probably be warehoused with other modified trans humans for whatever purpose they decide to put you to – no more kids – kids will be created to order in test tubes and modified to suit and the numbers of trans humans will be regulated by those in charge and that is very much it for humans and non humans from here on in – all of this within the next 2 years in all probability, if the vaccines don’t kill you first – so what you see today, won’t be here for you trans humans “tomorrow”.
Me: Which fits neatly in with globalists saving the planet from overcrowding by killing us, the planet empty of us humans and trans humans, for them.
You want to blame someone for this: Trump, Biden, your Politicians and Big Pharma, who thought they could get away scott free – so will they?
Be funny if Putin starts WW3 with a nuclear war and kills everyone that way, won’t it – no planet for anyone.
[…] Read more: Confidential Pfizer Documents state ‘Covid-19 Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease is a real possib… […]
[…] Read more: Confidential Pfizer Documents state ‘Covid-19 Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease is a real possib… […]