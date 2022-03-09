Government of Canada confirms Fully Vaccinated account for 7 in every 10 Covid-19 Deaths over past month despite accounting for just 5 in every 10 Cases

The Government of Canada has confirmed that triple and double vaccinated Canadians are responsible for the vast majority of Covid-19 hospitalisations and deaths to have occurred in the latest wave of the virus to rip through the country, calling into question the validity of the Draconian restrictions that have been placed on the unvaccinated population.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced in January 2021 that he planned to charge adults not vaccinated against coronavirus a “health contribution” fee. The amount to be charged was not revealed but Legault said at the time that the fee would be “significant”.

“Those who refuse to get the shot bring a financial burden to hospital staff and Quebecers,” said the Premier of Quebec.

Thankfully the Premier has since dropped the plans to unfairly tax the vaccinated, probably due to the will and determination of the truckers protest that took place in the capital Ottawa against Covid-19 injection mandates. But this gives you an idea of the mindset of the leaders in the country, and what unvaccinated Candians are unjustly having to go through.

But there could be another reason why the Premier decided to drop the plans to fine the public for not submitting to an experimental injection, and that could be, as hard as it is to believe, that he actually looked at the official data and realised it’s the fully vaccinated population who are the biggest financial burden to hospital staff and Canadians in general. Because that’s precisely what official Government of Canada data shows.

The Government of Canada publish a daily COVID-19 epidemiology update, and the daily report contains data on Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths by vaccination status which instead of being updated daily, seem to be updated as and when the Government of Canada pleases.

It appears they haven’t wished to publish an update on these specific figures for a while now because the most recent data only covers up to 13th Feb 22. (see figure 5, number)

Now the Government of Canada have been very clever in how they present these figures, because the data parameters used allow them to give the impression the unvaccinated are clearly the largest burden on healthcare and society in general, and that the Covid-19 injections are akin to a miracle. But this is a deception.

December 14th 2020 is the chosen start date the Government of Canada has used to present the number of cases, hospitalisations, and deaths by vaccination status, and they use the guise that this data is the start of the Covid-19 vaccine campaign.

It is for this reason that the Government of Canada figures are incredibly misleading, because the numbers published include thousands of cases, hospitalisations and deaths that occurred when just 0.3% of the population of Canada were considered fully vaccinated.

But thanks to the gift of the ‘WayBackMachine’, we can look at previous Government of Canada Covid-19 Daily Epidemiology Update’ reports to deduce who accounted for the majority of Covid-19 deaths, hospitalisations and cases in the most recent wave to hit the country, which incidentally saw the most Covid-19 deaths recorded in a single day since the beginning of the alleged pandemic.

Here is the table showing the number of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths between 14th Dec 2020 and 15th Jan 2022 –

Now we all we have to do is perform simple subtraction to work out the true number of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths by vaccination status across Canada in the current record breaking wave of the virus to hit the country.

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 cases across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 16th Jan and 13th Feb 22 –

There were a total of 359,625 Covid-19 cases recorded over these four weeks, and the triple/double vaccinated accounted for 184,914 of them. While the unvaccinated accounted for 142,288, and the partly vaccinated (including people not yet considered protected but still vaccinated) accounted for 34,423 of them.

This means the not vaccinated population accounted for 40% of all Covid-19 cases between 16th Jan and 13th Feb 22, whilst the vaccinated population accounted for 60%, with 51% of cases among the double/triple vaccinated and 9% of cases among the partly vaccinated.

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 16th Jan and 13th Feb 22 –

In all, there were a total of 12,744 Covid-19 hospitalisations across Canada during these four weeks, and the triple/double vaccinated accounted for 8,298 of them, whilst the unvaccinated accounted for 3,763 hospitalisations.

This means the not vaccinated population accounted for 30% of all Covid-19 hospitalisations between 16th Jan and 13th Feb 22, whilst the vaccinated population accounted for 70%, with 65% of hospitalisations among the double/triple vaccinated and 5% of hospitalisations among the partly vaccinated.

Considering the Covid-19 injections are alleged to reduce the risk of hospitalisation by up to 95%, and the fully vaccinated accounted for just 51% of cases, should we not expect to see that the fully vaccinated account for an even lower proportion of hospitalisations, rather than a 14% increase on the proportion of cases?

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 deaths across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 16th Jan and 13th Feb 22 –

Canada saw 2,207 deaths over these four weeks and the triple/double vaccinated population made up 1,463 of them. A further 76 deaths were records among the partly vaccinated, whilst just 668 deaths were recorded among the unvaccinated.

This means the not vaccinated population accounted for 30% of all Covid-19 deaths between 16th Jan and 13th Feb 22, whilst the vaccinated population accounted for 70%, with 66% of deaths among the double/triple vaccinated and 4% of deaths among the partly vaccinated.

Considering the Covid-19 “vaccines” are alleged to reduce the risk of death by up to 95%, and the fully vaccinated accounted for just 51% of cases, should we not expect to see that the fully vaccinated account for an even lower proportion of deaths, rather than a 15% increase on the proportion of cases?

It’s quite clear the Covid-19 injections are not doing what they say on the tin, and further evidence to support this can be found in the fact the latest wave of Covid-19 deaths to hit Canada is comparable to the first wave of Covid-19 deaths to hit Canada.

But the difference between now and then is that millions are now vaccinated, and Omicron; an extremely mild variant that causes disease comparable to the common cold, has been the dominant variant ripping through the country since late 2021.

It’s time for authorities to admit to the public that the Covid-19 injections simply do not work, and quite possible make recipients worse. Their own data proves it.

