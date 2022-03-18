Covid-19 Vaccine is to blame for 300% increase in Fifa Football Deaths in 2021 on the annual average

Deaths of professional football / soccer players due to cardiovascular issues such as cardiac arrest and heart attack are doubling every three months, with the number of deaths occurring in December 2021 alone equalling the annual average over the previous 12 years.

In all, deaths among professional football/soccer players in 2021 were 4 times the average rate recorded between 2009 and 2020. The question is why? We know it can’t be due to Covid-19 as otherwise we would have seen a signifiant rise in 2020.

So what changed in 2021? Could it be that the Covid-19 injections are to blame? Or is it just a coincidence that deaths of professional soccer players are now doubling every three months at the same time as the mass roll-out of an unproven and experimental injection known to cause serious heart conditions such as myocarditis?

The Expos é is now heavily censored by Google, Facebook, Twitter and PayPal. Let’s not lose touch, subscribe today to receive the latest news from The Exposé in your inbox…

The following table shows the total number of listed Fifa football match deaths and male cardiovascular football match deaths to have occurred every year since 2009.

The data within the table was obtained from the following –

The data shows that professional football/soccer players died of cardiovascular problems during games (match or training) at 4 times the average rate recorded between 2009 and 2020.



It also reveals that there were more than 15x as many deaths due to cardiovascular issues in 2021 than there were in 2020.



But what’s most concerning is that there were 3.5 times as many deaths in December 2021 than there were in the whole of 2020, and there were almost as many deaths in December 2021 (7) as the annual average rate over the last 12 years (7.8 per year).

And the real problem is this…

Cardiovascular deaths among professional football/soccer players are doubling every quarter. So by the end of 2022 they may have risen to 320 per quarter (40, 80, 160, 320). The advice given to footballers who collapse but survive is that they should cease all strenuous activity for 3 months. These figures reveal that all athletes who are Covid-19 vaccinated should do the same thing.

Our investigation of available data shows that worldwide professional football / soccer match cardiovascular deaths in 2021 were 300% higher than the 12-year average, with the number of deaths occurring in December 2021 alone equalling the 2009-2020 average.

But why?

Well, a recent American Heart Association paper found that mRNA vaccines more than double the 5-year chance of suffering a heart attack, as measured by various inflammatory markers.

The study of 566 patients who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines found that signs of cardiovascular damage soared following the 2nd injection. The risk of heart attacks or other severe coronary problems more than doubled months after the vaccines were administered, based on changes in markers of inflammation and of cell damage.

Patients had a 1 in 4 risk for severe problems after the vaccines, compared to 1 in 9 before. Their 5-year heart attack risk went from 11% to 25% thanks to the vaccines (that is a 227% increase).

The Pfizer Phase I-II-III trails also found the cardiovascular death rate in the vaccinated group was twice as high as the rate in the unvaccinated group –

A closer look at VAERS data (US Vaccine dverse Event Reporting System) shows that heart damage is ubiquitous throughout the vaccinated population, and the damage is being diagnosed in multiple ways. Acute cardiac failure rates are now 475 times the normal baseline rate in VAERS. Tachycardia rates are 7,973 times the baseline rate. Acute myocardial infarction is 412 times the baseline rate. The rates of internal haemorrhage, peripheral artery thrombosis, coronary artery occlusion are all over 300 times the baseline rate.

Fully vaccinated people are suffering like never before.

And just look at how many reports of myocarditis have been made to VAERS in 2021 alone compared to all other years.

Myocarditis is a condition that causes inflammation of the heart muscle and reduces the heart’s ability to pump blood, and can cause rapid or abnormal heart rhythms.

Eventually myocarditis weakens the heart so that the rest of the body doesn’t get enough blood. Clots can then form in the heart, leading to a stroke or heart attack. Other complications of the condition include sudden cardiac death. There is no mild version of myocarditis, it is extremely serious due to the fact that the heart muscle is incapable of regenerating. Therefore, once the damage is done there is no rewinding the clock.

So with deaths of professional football / soccer players due to cardiac arrest and heart attack doubling every three months, and the number of deaths occurring in December 2021 alone equalling the annual average over the previous 12 years, at the same time as a mass vaccination campaign known to cause a tremendous amount of cardiovascular disorders, it isn’t hard to conclude that the Covid-19 vaccines are most likely to blame for deaths among professional football/soccer players in 2021 being 4 times the average rate recorded between 2009 and 2020

Like this: Like Loading...