Biolabs in Ukraine: Who are Metabiota’s investors?

Metabiota, the US company funded by US Department of Defence’s Threat Reduction Agency (“DTRA”) to operate biolabs in Ukraine, was founded by Nathan Wolfe who is linked to the Global Virome Project, EcoHealth, World Economic Forum and Jeffrey Epstein.

Wolfe, directly and/or through Metabiota and its sister non-profit Global Viral, is not only been funded by various branches of US Department of Defence but, is also funded by Hunter Biden’s Rosemont Seneca and CIA venture capital company In-Q-Tel. And this is merely scratching the surface of those backing the biolabs in Ukraine.

This is Part 3 of a three-part series. Part 1 can be read HERE and Part 2 HERE.

In Part 1 we explained what products and services Metabiota sells, who their customers are and how badly they handled the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014-2015.

In Part 2 we explored the common links between USAID, US Department of Defence, EcoHealth and Metabiota. How EcoHealth is linked to the CIA, the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the development of the Covid spike protein bioweapon while Metabiota is linked to US Military biolabs in Ukraine often run by experts in biological weapons and biological terrorism.

Citing reasons entirely independent to the above, Dr. Masahiro Matsumura concluded in his article ‘Ukraine as Biden’s Sacrificed Pawn’: “The current Russia-Ukraine war has been consequent on the globalist mismanagement of the US hegemonic decline in which President Biden has continually played a central role for more than a decade.”

Callahan and Biden

Currently the lead investor in Metabiota is Pilot Growth Management. Pilot Growth’s co-founder and CEO is Neil Callahan who also sits on Metabiota’s Board of Advisors.

Callahan is also former Managing Director and co-founder of Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners (“RSTP”). His name appears many times on Hunter Biden’s hard drive. Hunter Biden being US President Joe Biden’s son.

RSTP, Rosemont Seneca Partners and Rosemont Realty are offshoots of Rosemont Capital, an investment fund founded in 2009 by Hunter Biden and Christopher Heinz, John Kerry’s stepson. In 2015 24 investors financed Metabiota to the tune of $30 million with RSTP being lead financial backer. RSTP’s website, www.rstp.com, no longer exists.

Hunter Biden’s attorney told the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) in 2020 that Biden had divested himself from his holdings in RSTP before a controversial investment in mbloom in late 2015. However, emails reviewed by FOX Business showed that Hunter Biden was in regular communication with RSTP leaders and had investment interests in multiple RSTP funds in 2016 and 2017, despite his attorney claiming he “severed his relationship” with RSTP.

RSTP’s financing of Metabiota was during the period, 2008 to 2017, when Black & Veatch and DTRA signed contracts for the construction and operation of biolabs in various countries. Under these contracts for biolabs in Georgia and Ukraine Metabiota, Black & Veatch’s subcontractor, signed a $18.4 million federal contract.

During a 2016 meeting in Lviv, Ukraine, representatives of Black & Veatch and Metabiota discussed biological security, safety and surveillance with representatives of Ukraine, Poland and the United States. It was amid these clandestine projects, in 2015, Google-funded Metabiota to the tune of $1 million and RSTP was Metabiota’s lead financer.

In-Q-Tel

In 2017, Metabiota signed strategic agreements with Munich Reinsurance Company and In-Q-Tel, Inc. (“IQT”), the strategic investor that accelerates the development of technologies to support the US intelligence community. Created by the Central Intelligence Agency (“CIA”) in 1999 as “the first government-sponsored venture capital firm,” IQT has been controversial since its inception.

IQT, formerly Peleus and In-Q-It, is an American not-for-profit venture capital firm based in Arlington, Virginia. It invests in high-tech companies to keep the CIA, and other intelligence agencies, equipped with the latest in information technology in support of US intelligence capability.

Not many people may be aware of IQT which has backed some of Silicon Valley’s most prevalent advents, influencing widely used Google apps and possibly even Facebook.

Google was spawned by the CIA, via Stanford University, and has carried out several contracts with the agency throughout its existence. In 2004, Google bought the company Keyhole, which had originally been funded by IQT.

Founder Nathan Wolfe

Dr. Nathan Wolfe is the founder and chair of Metabiota. He is also a World Economic Forum (“WEF”) Young Global Leader and so it is no surprise Metabiota was awarded Technology Pioneer by WEF in 2021.

The image above is taken from a lengthy and detailed twitter thread by Bobby Rajesh Malhotra. Unfortunately, the thread is not available on Thread Reader so in the event it is removed from twitter we have copied this thread and attached it below.

Wolfe also founded the non-profit Global Viral and is director of the Global Viral Forecasting Initiative (“GVFI”). In 2008, GVFI received $5.5 million from Google and $5.5 million from Skoll Foundation “to detect early evidence of future pandemics.” “We want to stop viruses dead in their tracks – their animal tracks – before they jump to humans,” noted Dr. Mark Smolinski, Google.org’s Threat Detective.

Wolfe has served on a number of advisory and editorial boards, including, since 2004, the editorial board of EcoHealth and since 2008, DARPA’s Defence Science Research Council (“DSRC”).

According to his biography on University of Houston, he has received research support totalling over $20 million in grants and contracts from the Google.org, The Skoll Foundation, NIH, the National Science Foundation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the National Geographic Society, Merck Research Laboratories and various branches of the US Department of Defence.

For USAID’s PREDICT project, two of the core partners being EcoHealth Alliance and Metabiota, Wolfe was a co-author, together with EcoHealth’s Peter Daszak, of a 2017 study on coronaviruses in bats. PREDICT was a forerunner of the more ambitious Global Virome Project (“GVP”).

GVP is a founding member of The Trinity Challenge, a £10m challenge to protect the world against future pandemics in collaboration with global business and academic leaders. In 2020 Dame Sally Davis, UK Special Envoy on Antimicrobial Resistance, “was immensely proud to launch The Trinity Challenge” together with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the World Health Organisation.

The Trinity Challenge – A global coalition, 14 September 2020 (4 mins)

Although Wolfe was one of initiators of GVP in 2018, on their website he isn’t shown as being directly involved. However, Edward Rubin, Metabiota’s Chief Scientific Officer, is a board member of GVP. And it was Rubin who, in 2016, attended a Rockefeller Foundation forum alongside Daszak to discuss the GVP.

In an interesting twitter thread – linking Wolfe and Metabiota to EcoHealth, DARPA, the Wuhan Institute of Virology and World Economic Forum – HashTigre shared an image of page from a book Wolfe wrote in 2012 titled, “The Viral Storm: The Dawn of a New Pandemic Age,” where he thanked friends including deceased paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and biotech venture capitalist Boris Nikolic.

Nikolic was named as the “back-up executor” on Epstein’s will and Wolfe has been photographed hanging out with Ghislaine Maxwell on multiple occasions.

“Always nice to see a name from Epstein/Maxwell associate Nathan Wolfe’s CIA funded company Metabiota—as the first name on an article related to dangerous virus collection tactics/research in China,” HashTigre tweeted.

Corporate Media’s Shifting Narrative on Biolabs in Ukraine

We conclude this series of articles where it began – biolabs in Ukraine. We know independent media and citizen journalism is managing to keep up to date on events but how are USA’s corporate media faring? Epoch Times’ Truth Over News sums it up in a recent report.

The corporate media’s narrative creation in response to widespread reports of biolabs in Ukraine has truly been something to behold, Truth Over News begins.

Truth Over News: From Denial to Changing Narrative. How the Ukraine Biolab Story Unfolded, Epoch Times,

17 March 2022 (1 min)

What the shifting corporate media narrative shows us is we must keep sharing the truth because, however small the effect may seem, together we can make a difference.

