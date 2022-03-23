Covid Injection Mandates: Dr. David Martin Files Lawsuit Against Joe Biden

During a recent interview Dr David E. Martin discussed a federal lawsuit filed on 3 March in Utah against: Joe Biden; the director of the Health and Human Services (“HHS”); the Medicare and Medicaid directors; and, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) Mandate directors.
Patrick Gentempo, creator of Covid Revealed, interviewed Dr. Martin earlier this month where he explained:
“The body becomes a biological weapons factory, manufacturing the spike protein, a scheduled pathogen with genetic sequences derived from SARS-CoV-2: a known toxin on the list of scheduled bioweapons in the US code.
“The injection does not stimulate any immunity to SARS-CoV-2. At best you’re getting immunity to the first variation of the computer simulated first spike protein that was first thought to be associated with SARS-CoV-2. The only thing you could have alleged to get immunity to was the first fragment of spike protein from the first model.”
The Exposé is now heavily censored by Google, Facebook, Twitter and PayPal. Let’s not lose touch, subscribe today to receive the latest news from The Exposé in your inbox…
“This suit very specifically says that using the term ‘vaccination’ was intended to, essentially, mislead the public. It was meant to confuse. It was meant to build an expectation that cannot be met.
“Not only did that ‘vaccination’ term get hijacked, [but] it should have been called – what in fact it was called in the SEC filings of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna – a gene therapy.
“This first lawsuit gives rise to a series of other lawsuits which ultimately end in the discovery of the criminal conspiracy that I’ve been talking about for a long time. Because the way we laid the case down – in discovery, we are going to get evidence of the felony. And in the next case we’re going to get more disclosure of the felony.
“We wrote this case so that their responses in our case are in fact going to be incriminating for our next case. So, we wrote this case so that their response is an admission of the next crime, and of the next crime … [The end] is to make sure we get the felony convictions and perpetrators of this crime so that the immunity shield falls away from the manufactures and all of the injuries and all of the deaths from the injection become civil liabilities to the manufacturers.
Click on the image below to watch the video on Brand New Tube.
Further resources:
- Video: David Martin on Covid Revealed (70 mins)
- Video: Utah Doctor Files Federal Lawsuit over Vaccine Mandate, 5 March 2022 (2 mins)
- Video: Dr. David Martin Details His Lawsuit Against Joe Biden, Exposes Pfizer and Their Business Dealings (13 mins)
- Prosecute COVID Criminal Cases, GiveSendGo campaign by Dr. David Martin
- March 3, 2022 Historic Court Filing: Griner, MD, Plaintiff v. Joseph R. Biden and the US Department of Health and Human Services
The Exposé is censored by Google,
Facebook, Twitter, & even PayPal.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
Unlike the mainstream media, we
are not funded by the Government to
publish lies & propaganda on their behalf.
Instead we rely solely on your support,
so please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s secure, quick, and easy…
Please choose your preferred
method to show your support
Send Bitcoin
The Expose Bitcoin Wallet Address –
3KpsgfuEX6v7w83aVN4b1dfCZTzas7Kt74
Send Monero
The Expose Monero Wallet Address –
89bg5cqeUpiBq3ci8ZaAco6wh87FP4xJLMXtajv5VkSueijLgmbVxr4fud5qMEih5D2655XGVcHHnVwx5X4idmCS7w3wSxa
Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, World News
https://bestnewshere.com/breaking-news-the-supreme-court-in-the-us-has-ruled-that-the-covid-pathogen-is-not-a-vaccine-is-unsafe-and-must-be-avoided-at-all-costs-supreme-court-has-canceled-universal-vax/
Hello, could you please check this shocking news ??
Many thanks
[…] Source link […]
I have subscribed before, and I shall do so again, but please be aware, many of us cannot afford to give money away above a certain amount. I am retired, on a fixed income and I shall donate what I can. I have to rely on others doing their bit. If we all chip in just a small amount then I’m sure the Expose will survive and do well.
In the meantime, thank you so much for all your great articles over this “pandemic” period. I share most of them, Facebook bans permitiing.
[…] March 23, 2022Covid Injection Mandates: Dr. David Martin Files Lawsuit Against Joe Biden […]
[…] Source […]
Everybody can earn $500 Daily… Yes! you can earn more than you think by working online from home. I have been doing this job for like a ADt few weeks and my last week payment was exactly 2537 dollars.
See More Info….https://www.worksclick.com
Google pay 97$ per hour my last pay check was $8500 working 1o hours a week online. My younger brother friend has been averaging 12k for months now and he works about 22 hours a week. I cant believe how easy it was once I tried it outit..
🙂 AND GOOD LUCK.:)
HERE====)> http://Www.Homzjob.Com
[…] Source […]