UK Government data proves the Covid Vaccination Campaign is a disaster; the Fully Vaccinated now account for 92.2% of all Covid-19 Deaths in England

The latest data published by the UK Health Security Agency confirms the double and triple vaccinated population in England now account for a shocking 92% of all Covid-19 deaths, and 4 in every 5 of those deaths are among the triple jabbed.

But what’s more concerning is that deaths among the vaccinated population in the past 4 weeks are double the number of deaths recorded among the vaccinated population throughout December at the height of the Omicron wave. Whereas deaths among the unvaccinated population have halved.

The Expos é is now heavily censored by Google, Facebook, Twitter and PayPal. Let’s not lose touch, subscribe today to receive the latest news from The Exposé in your inbox…

The consequences of wasting billions of pounds of British Taxpayer’s money on a furlough scheme, ‘Test & Trace’ system etc, whilst forcing whole sectors of the economy to stop functioning such as pubs and restaurants, are finally coming home to roost.

But the UK Government does not want you to blame their decisions since March 2020 for the cost of living crisis that has hit the country. Instead they want you to blame Russia.

So the mainstream narrative has changed from trying to manipulate the public into living a life of misery and compliance through fear of a virus with a 0.2% fatality rate, to trying to manipulate the public into living a life of misery and compliance through fear of World War III.

But whilst this Government has you solely focused on the conflict in Ukraine, they have been quietly publishing data that proves the experimental Covid-19 injection campaign has been an absolute disaster.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) publish a weekly Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report, the most recent of which was published Thursday 17th March 22, and it can be viewed here.

Table 10, found on page 41 of the latest report shows the number of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status in England between 14th Feb and 13th March 22, and it confirms the vast majority were recorded among the triple vaccinated population.

In all, between 14th Feb and 13th March 22, there were a total of 947,555 Covid-19 cases recorded across England, and the triple vaccinated population accounted for 619,128 of them, whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for just 172,564 of them but 112,192 of those cases were among children.

Overall the vaccinated population accounted for 774,991 cases, meaning they accounted for a shocking 82% of all Covid-19 cases between 14th Feb and 13th March.

Table 11, found on page 42 of the latest report shows the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations by vaccination status in England between 14th Feb and 13th March 22, and it confirms the vast majority were again recorded among the triple vaccinated population.

In all, there were 6,536 Covid-19 hospitalisations in England between 14th Feb and 13th March 22, and the triple vaccinated population accounted for 4,115 of them, whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for 1,349 of them, 575 of which were allegedly children.

Overall the vaccinated population accounted for 5,187 hospitalisations, meaning they accounted for 79% of all Covid-19 hospitalisations between 14th Feb and 13th March.



But as we have known since day 1, children do not suffer serious disease if infected with Covid-19. And are we really to believe that 575 children are now hospitalised with the Omicron variant that is as severe as the common cold?

Of course not. What we’re seeing here is the NHS and UKHSA manipulate data by testing children who have been admitted to hospital because of other conditions, and then labelling them as Covid-19 hospitalisations if the questionable test comes back positive.

Therefore, if we remove children from the equation we actually find that the vaccinated population accounted for 87% of Covid-19 hospitalisations between 14th Feb and 13th March.

Table 12, found on page 43 of the latest report shows the number of Covid-19 deaths within 28 days of a positive test by vaccination status in England between 14th Feb and 13th March 22, and it confirms yet again that the vast majority were recorded among the triple vaccinated population.

In all, there were 2,410 Covid-19 deaths between 14th Feb and 13th March 22, and the triple vaccinated population accounted for a shocking 1,733 of them. Whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for just 237.

Overall, the vaccinated population accounted for 90% of all Covid-19 deaths during these four weeks, with 2173 recorded deaths. This means the vaccinated population now account for 9 in every 10 deaths, and the triple vaccinated population account for 4 in every 5 of them.

However, the data on deaths within 60 days of a positive test is even worse for the vaccinated population.

Table 12b, found on page 44 of the latest report shows the number of Covid-19 deaths within 60 days of a positive test by vaccination status in England between 14th Feb and 13th March 22, and it confirms yet again that the vast majority were recorded among the triple vaccinated population.

In all, there were 5,084 Covid-19 deaths between 14th Feb and 13th March 22, and the triple vaccinated population accounted for 3,687 of them. Whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for just 401.

Overall, the vaccinated population accounted for 92.2% of all Covid-19 deaths during these four weeks, with 4,683 recorded deaths.

There are many who will say that this is to be expected when so many people have been vaccinated. So why is it that the situation seems to be getting worse for the vaccinated population by the week whilst improving for the unvaccinated population?

The totals number of alleged Covid-19 deaths within 60 days of a positive test by vaccination status between 6th Dec 21 and 2nd Jan 22, as confirmed by table 12b of the UKHSA Week 1 2022 report were as follows –

Not-vaccinated population = 928 deaths

Partly vaccinated population = 130 deaths

Triple/Double-vaccinated population = 2,621 deaths

Therefore, back at the height of the Omicron wave, the vaccinated population accounted for 75% of Covid-19 deaths between whilst the not-vaccinated accounted for 25%.

Why is it now that we’re coming out of that wave that deaths among the vaccinated population have doubled, whilst deaths among the unvaccinated have halved?

These aren’t the kind of figures you would expect to see if the Covid-19 injections really are up to 95% effective at preventing hospitalisation and death, are they?

So there you have it. Whilst this Government has you solely focused on the conflict in Ukraine, and successfully ensures the mainstream media manipulate you into blaming Russia for a cost of living crisis caused by Government policy since March 2020, they are quietly publishing data that proves the experimental Covid-19 injection campaign has been an absolute disaster.

Like this: Like Loading...