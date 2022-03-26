WHO Must Pack Up and Get Out of Vanuatu Now, says MP

Vanuatu, or the Republic of Vanuatu, is an island country in the South Pacific. It lies on the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’ and consists of 13 principal and many smaller islands. The name Vanuatu means “Our Land Forever” in many of the locally used Melanesian languages. Formerly the jointly administered Anglo-French condominium of the New Hebrides, Vanuatu achieved independence in 1980.

However, the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) and its oligarch, Bill Gates, cares little for the ni-Vanuatu or their independence as WHO prepares to make a power grab to remove the young nation’s sovereignty.

According to Worldometer, Vanuatu – with a population of 319,505 – has had one Covid death, on 23 April 2021, during the entire two-year period mid-February 2020 to 24 March 2022. And Our World in Data concurs. Yet on the 8 March 2022 Vanuatu suddenly implemented absurd stringency measures.

Our World in Data: COVID-19: Stringency Index, retrieved 25 March 2022

Vanuatu has four “Alert Levels” ranging from low (Level 0) to very high (Level 3). The increase in the alert level is tied to the number of “cases” and last week the island nation went into Alert Level 3 nationwide lockdown. There are currently 4 people hospitalised of whom 2 are in critical condition, the Ministry of Health reported on Friday, 24 March.

Vanuatu received its first shipment of AstraZeneca Covid injections from COVAX on 19 May 2021, just a few days before it’s first and only recorded Covid death. On receiving the news of the arrival of the vaccine, the Prime Minister Honourable Bob Loughman Weibur stated, “Vanuatu has been so fortunate to have been Covid-19-free for a long time.”

Our World in Data clearly shows that as the number of vaccinations increased so has the Covid cases.

Our World in Data: Vaccine Doses and New Cases, retrieved 25 March 2022

Can we deduce, then, the Level 3 lockdown is due to vaccination?

In addition to their freedoms being eroded during the Covid non-pandemic simply because Vanuatu’s government is following a global plan, the ni-Vanuatu now have a far bigger battle for on their hands – a battle for their sovereignty.

People in Vanuatu realise we are on the verge of a power grab by the WHO through their proposed Pandemic Treaty, and the sovereignty of Vanuatu will be compromised. They are expecting the proponents of the Pandemic Treaty to use nations such as Vanuatu as a test, as they usually do. Some ni-Vanuatu believe theirs will be the first country to lose its sovereignty, then the model will be applied to other countries in the Pacific and then around the world.

Quite rightly, two members of Vanuatu’s Parliament (“MPs”), Andrew Napuat and John Salong, are outraged by WHO’s plans.

For months the two MPs has been voicing concerns regarding Covid injections. In October 2021, Andrew Napuat MP called for the health authorities to come out publicly with more information on the Covid injection. In a video posted on YouTube, he spoke openly about the lack of information. Citizens have the constitutional right to speak freely about the vaccine, he said.

John Salong MP has from the outset been an advocate for rights and freedoms. After Vanuatu’s President invoked the Disaster Risk Management Act in July 2020 he posted on social media: “We have entered a realm where people are content to sit by as policy is used to destroy our hard fought for freedoms. The state of emergency has become a tool to encroach [on] our constitutional freedoms.”

And Salong continues to speak out. On 19 March 2022 Daily Post reported he condemned the action taken by Police in the northern town of Luganville prohibiting unvaccinated citizens from shopping or doing their daily chores.

The two intrepid MPs released a joint press statement on 16 March, see below.

Press Release

John Salong, MP (Ambrym Constituency) and Andrew Napuat, MP (Tanna Constituency), Parliament House, Republic of Vanuatu, PMB 9052, Port Vila – Vanuatu

16th March 2022

VANUATU MPs OUTRAGED THAT WHO IS PLANNING TO OVERTAKE VANUATU’s SOVEREIGNTY

“Vanuatu must not entertain any treaty to expand the powers of the WHO in Vanuatu in times of Pandemic in the near future,” said Andrew Napuat, MP for Tanna Constituency.

Vanuatu MPs have become aware of efforts of the World Council for Health (WCH) a coalition of scientists, doctors, lawyers, and civil society advocacy organisations opposing the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s moves to implement a power grab in the form of a global pandemic agreement.

“The WHO must pack up and get out of Vanuatu now” said John Salong, MP for Ambrym Constituency.

The Port Vila Minister’s Fraternal, a network of Independent Church Pastors in Port Vila, Vanuatu have called on their congregation members to pray against Principalities, Powers, Spiritual Wickedness in High Places and Rulers of Darkness from challenging the sovereignty of Vanuatu.

The people of Vanuatu have suffered terribly from policy advice of the WHO in relation to Covid-19 since March 2020. The service sector which was 40% of the economy has practically collapsed. Around 50% of the population has been vaccinated with Covid-19 vaccines. Many of the vaccinated have had adverse reactions to the vaccines and turned to the pastors to pray for their respective healings.

People of Vanuatu have come to realise that Vanuatu has been captive to the WHO from March 2020 until March 2022. On the advice of the WHO adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines have not been recorded nor published by the Ministry of Health.

“We have had a stomach full and do not need to continue being bound by the WHO rules”, said Job Andy, MP for Paama Constituency.

The MPs and Pastors recall the independence speech of the first PM, late Dr Walter H Lini who said in 1980 that “We are entitled to hope that we shall be able to exercise freedom of choice in other words Independence in the ways which we provide public services and change our society as we develop. At the same time, we have to face the fact that there may be external pressures on us both from large companies and foreign governments to conform to their ideas rather than our own where the two may differ.”

-END-

