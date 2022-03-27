Covid Injection Under the Microscope: A New Zealand Microbiologist Presents His Findings

There are now four teams in New Zealand performing microscopic examinations in an attempt to establish what the so-called Covid vaccines contain and Dr. Robin Wakeling has gone public with his findings. He compares the Comirnaty (Pfizer-BioNTech) Covid injections to other vaccines and discusses the findings with Dr Mark Bailey.
Dr. Robin Wakeling is a microbiologist and biodeterioration expert from New Zealand. During a presentation with Dr. Sam Bailey’s husband Mark, he gave a step by step, demonstration of how Pfizer’s Comirnaty “vaccine” begins with tiny droplets, and over time, accelerated with heat or magnetism, the droplets form strings, become straight lines, and slowly become more complex rectangular structures with protrusions.
Although he does not use a high magnification microscope as some of the other researchers, what he discovered supports the findings reported by researchers from the Spanish La Quinta Columna and New Zealand’s Life of the Blood.
Dr. Wakeling’s key findings were:
- the lipid nano particles (“LNPs”) appear to be self-assembling into highly varied colloidal structures;
- these colloidal structures then seem to change their form into right-angled sheets and wires in response to collision with interfaces, for example, the glass surfaces of the microscope, preparations or air bubbles etc.; and then,
- these right-angled sheets and wires go on, in some situations where it appears some sort of environmental triggers are involved, to order themselves in a highly ordered, complex way.
The disclosed ingredients, according to literature, of Pfizer’s Comirnaty mRNA injection are: mRNA; four different lipids; buffers; surfactants, stabilisers and at least two unnamed, as they are under a trademark or patent, but declared as “proprietary additives.”
It’s important to note that the Covid injections contain polyethylene glycol (“PEG”), a compound derived from petroleum. PEG is a well-established metabolic poison, Dr. Wakeling said but, “for some bizarre reason it seems okay to add it to a vaccine.” If you added PEG to most other drugs “you’d be laughed out the door,” he said.
Although it is not disclosed as an ingredient there are some very good reasons for people to suspect the Covid injections contain graphene oxide, Dr. Wakeling said, if you do a quick search on the internet, it wouldn’t take very long to find at least a couple of dozen papers that touch on the use of graphene oxide in medicine. He added that the safety concerns regarding graphene oxide are extensive.
Click on the image below to watch the video on Odysee.
Resources:
- La Quinta Columna website
- La Quinta Columna on Orwell City website
- Corona2Inspect website
- Life of the Blood website
- Graphene micro sheets enter cells through spontaneous membrane penetration at edge asperities and corner sites, PNAS
- Self-assembled mRNA vaccines, Elsevier
- Worse Than the Disease? Reviewing Some Possible Unintended Consequences of the mRNA Vaccines Against COVID-19, Stephanie Seneff and Greg Nigh
- Synthesis of Carbon Nano chaplets by Catalytic Thermal Chemical Vapor Deposition, Japanese Journal of Applied Physics
- A Novel Graphene Quantum Dot-Based mRNA Delivery Platform, Chemistry Europe
- Nanotechnological Investigations on Covid-19 Vaccines: Detection of toxic nanoparticles of graphene oxide and heavy metals, The Scientists’ Club
Google Patent: CN112220919A China for Shanghai National Engineering Research Center for Nanotechnology Co Ltd.
Nano coronavirus recombinant vaccine taking graphene oxide as carrier.
Abstract
The invention belongs to the field of Nano materials and biomedicine, and relates to a vaccine, in particular to development of 2019-nCoV coronavirus nuclear recombinant Nano vaccine. The invention also comprises of preparation method of the vaccine and application of the vaccine in animal experiments. The new corona vaccine contains graphene oxide, carnosine, CpG and new corona virus RBD; binding carnosine, CPG and neo coronavirus RBD on the backbone of graphene oxide; the CpG coding sequence is shown as SEQ ID NO 1; the novel coronavirus RBD refers to a novel coronavirus protein receptor binding region which can generate a high-titer specific antibody aiming at the RBD in a mouse body, and provides a strong support for prevention and treatment of the novel coronavirus.