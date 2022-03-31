Government of Canada reveals Fully Vaccinated account for 4 in every 5 Covid-19 Deaths over the past month; the majority Triple Jabbed

The latest official data from the Government of Canada paints an extremely concerning picture for those who have decided to succumb to three doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The triple vaccinated now account for the majority of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths. With the vaccinated population as a whole now accounting for 4 in every 5 Covid-19 deaths, all of which are among the triple and double jabbed.

The Canadian Covid-19 figures are produced by the Government of Canada (see here).

Their latest data is available as a downloadable pdf here.

Page 20 onwards of the downloadable pdf contains data on Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths from the very start of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Canada on 14th Dec 20 all the way through to 13th March 22.

But these figures are incredibly deceptive because of the fact the Government of Canada has chosen to show an overall tally on cases, hospitalisations and deaths from as far back as 14th December 2020. This means they are able to include a huge raft of cases, hospitalisations and deaths that occurred in the January 2021 wave when just 0.3% of Canada’s population were considered fully vaccinated.

But thanks to the gift of the ‘WayBackMachine’, we can look at previous Government of Canada Covid-19 Daily Epidemiology Update’ reports to deduce who is actually accounting for the majority of these deaths, hospitalisations and cases.

Here is the table showing the number of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths between 14th Dec 2020 and 20th Feb 22 –

Now all we have to do is carry out simple subtraction to deduce who is accounting for the most recent wave of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths in Canada, which has been comparable in size to the previous two waves when no Covid-19 injection was available, and much more severe variants were dominant.

Covid-19 Cases

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 cases across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 21st Feb and 13th March 22 –

Over these three weeks, a total of 61,585 Covid-19 cases were recorded across Canada, and a quite frankly shocking 52,867 of those cases were recorded among the vaccinated population, the majority of which were actually among the triple jabbed.

21,784 cases were recorded among the double vaccinated, 29,291 cases were recorded among the triple vaccinated, but just 8,718 cases were recorded among the unvaccinated.

This just goes to show that the Covid-19 injection clearly fails when it comes to preventing infection and transmission, but it also suggests the injections actually make a person more likely to be infected with and transmit the Covid-19 virus.

This is because as of 13th March 22, the Government of Canada states that there are 13.3million people who are triple vaccinated, 10.4 million people who are double vaccinated, and 13.01 million people who are unvaccinated.

Therefore the case rates per 100,000 individuals by vaccination status are as follows –

Unvaccinated = 67 cases per 100k

Double Vaccinated = 209.5 cases per 100k

Triple Vaccinated = 220.23 cases per 100k

Using Pfizer’s vaccine effective formula this equates to minus-213% vaccine effectiveness among the double vaccinated, and a minus-229% vaccine effectiveness among the triple vaccinated.

Formula: Unvaccinated Case Rate – Vaccinated Case Rate / Unvaccinated Case Rate x 100 = Vaccine Effectiveness

Covid-19 Hospitalisations

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 21st Feb and 13th March 22 –

Over these three weeks, a total of 4,288 Covid-19 hospitalisations were recorded across Canada, and 3,044 of those hospitalisations were recorded among the vaccinated population, the majority again among the triple jabbed.

1,343 hospitalisations were recorded among the double vaccinated, 1,548 hospitalisations were recorded among the triple vaccinated, and 1,244 hospitalisations were recorded among the unvaccinated. This means the vaccinated population accounted for 71% of all Covid-19 hospitalisations across Canada between 21st Feb and 13th March 22.

The hospitalisation rates per 100,000 individuals by vaccination status during these three weeks are as follows –

Unvaccinated = 9.5 per 100k

Double Vaccinated = 12.9 per 100k

Triple Vaccinated = 11.6 per 100k

Using Pfizer’s vaccine effective formula this equates to minus-36% vaccine effectiveness among the double vaccinated, and a minus-22% vaccine effectiveness among the triple vaccinated.

Therefore, statistically, the Covid-19 injections are making recipients more likely to be hospitalised with Covid-19 according to Government of Canada data.

Covid-19 Deaths

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 deaths across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 21st Feb and 13th March 22 –

Over these three weeks, a total of 409 Covid-19 deaths were recorded across Canada, and 336 of those deaths were recorded among the vaccinated population, the majority yet again among the triple jabbed.

128 deaths were recorded among the double vaccinated, 208 deaths were recorded among the triple vaccinated, but just 73 deaths were recorded among the unvaccinated.

This again shows that statistically, the vaccinated are more likely to die of Covid-19. The death rates per 100,000 individuals by vaccination status during these three weeks are as follows –

Unvaccinated = 0.56 per 100k

Double Vaccinated = 1.23 per 100k

Triple Vaccinated = 1.56 per 100k

Using Pfizer’s vaccine effective formula this equates to minus-120% vaccine effectiveness among the double vaccinated, and a minus-179% vaccine effectiveness among the triple vaccinated.

This of course doesn’t take into account any age bias, but we can only work with what we’re given, and unfortunately, the Government of Canada hasn’t given us very much to work with.

Pandemic of the Triple Vaccinated

Official Government of Canada data clearly shows that the country is now experiencing a pandemic of the triple vaccinated, with the triple jabbed now accounting for 48% of cases, 36% of hospitalisations, and 51% of deaths. Whilst the double vaccinated now account for 35% of cases, 31% of hospitalisations and 31% of deaths.

But it’s the numbers for the vaccinated population as a whole that show the true picture, because they reveal that between 21st Feb and 13th March 22, the vaccinated population accounted for 86% of Covid-19 cases, 71% of Covid-19 Hospitalisations, and 82% of Covid-19 deaths.

This means the vaccinated have accounted for 4 in every 5 Covid-19 deaths over the past three weeks.

These experimental injections really don’t appear to be very effective, do they?

