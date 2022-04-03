Eisenhower warned the World of the “danger that Public Policy could become the captive of a Scientific-Technological Elite” in 1961; but we didn’t listen

President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s farewell address to the American people, delivered on the 17th of January 1961, has gone down in history as a truly thought-provoking speech culminating in a warning about the internal threats and dangers facing the country.

Written in eloquent language that would be hard to imagine coming forth from the lips of the current American president or his predecessor, it was apparently prepared by Eisenhower and his brother months in advance, rather than at the last moment, which is what many people had assumed.

And while pretty much everyone in the world has focused on his clear warning about the dangers of an excessive accumulation of power in the hands of the “military-industrial complex”, few have paid attention to—much less been guided by—the second warning he gave, one which is far more relevant today, given the current unmitigated disaster being unleashed upon humanity globally.

By Tigran Kalaydjian; investigative journalist

Here is Eisenhower’s well-known first warning:

In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.[i]

These are the words that have been quoted time and again to explain the JFK assassination, the inexorable rise of the arms lobby in Congress, the ever-increasing war-mongering that has characterised US foreign policy over the last half century, the trillions that have been spent on the military—both in the US and in client states abroad—and even the lost trillions that have disappeared into black budgets and the secret space programme. These explanations and conclusions are not altogether incorrect or misplaced.

In fact, they do help shed light on how American democracy became subverted, how and why the American people lost the ability to influence their future through elections, and how the American economy became bogged down and is now drowning in its own debt, since the US military-industrial complex has indeed been one of the main protagonists in all of these developments.

However, what we have seen over the last two and a half years—which is nothing less than a global coup d’état—suggests that Eisenhower’s warning, though completely correct and prescient, goes some way to explaining only the events of the decades following the assassination of John F. Kennedy and not the events of the last few years, such as the Covid-19 plandemic/scamdemic, the jabbing of billions of people across the world by a gene-editing bioweapon, the destruction of the West’s middle class, the relentless roll-out of digital tools and platforms to upend multiple aspects of daily living/human interaction, and the dramatic escalation in censorship and information manipulation to confuse and fool the populations of countries everywhere.

In all of these developments, the US military-industrial complex has not been the protagonist. Indeed, it too has been a victim — a victim of another group of conspirators which has surpassed it in terms of reach, effectiveness and evil intent. To understand the nature of this group, it is necessary to explore President Eisenhower’s speech further and spot the second dire warning he issued. Here it is:

… we must also be alert to the equal and opposite danger that public policy could itself become the captive of a scientific-technological elite.[ii]

Eisenhower was absolutely right in identifying the scientific-technological elite as posing a potential danger to the honest formulation of public policy. In doing so, he was referring to the adherents—and aspirers—to technocracy and its domination over all other forms of government. In the technocratic system that is gaining in power over much of the developed world, a clique of people of a scientific/technological background who are unelected and do not represent the people have gained excessive power over the formulation and implementation of policy.

On the whole, they remain faceless and act behind the scenes, relying on their knowledge of (and often dubious expertise in) the latest scientific/technological inventions—as well as their personal anonymity—to steer governance in a direction that increases its reliance on them and thus continually augments their power.

While the existence of technocrats and technocrat-minded power-seekers is nothing new, it is the massive strides in artificial intelligence and other forms of technological progress (the exact provenance of which is, in the minds of many, shrouded in mystery) that have made the power and influence of the fanatical practitioners of technocracy so dangerous.

Never before have technocrats had such an arsenal of intrusive, omnifarious and downright offensive tools at their disposal, and they have already shown us that they are prepared to make full use of all the tools and methods at their disposal, such as highly accurate face/voice recognition, incredible hologram technology, extremely advanced robotics, the injection of nanotechnology and grapheme oxide into human bodies, extremely advanced cloning technology, and the all-reaching/all-encompassing 5G network, which is designed to collect unlimited amounts of data about people’s every move.

For the first time ever, the goal of gaining absolute control over people’s minds and lives is achievable, and the fact that technocrats are diligently implementing the systems that are making this new world of absolute control possible suggests that the ranks of technocracy have been infiltrated not just by nerdish technology geeks but also by psychopaths with delusions of grandeur and a blind belief in the inevitability of a world governed by technology invented or operated solely by them.

They are being assisted in the field by unscrupulous doctors and scientists captivated by the new medical technologies that have been acquired who are all too ready to experiment on unwitting members of the public with highly dangerous and toxic substances, compounds and technologies.

However, Eisenhower did not mention the most dangerous and evil of all the elites seeking to acquire “unwarranted influence”, namely the financial elite. This is not entirely surprising, because Eisenhower was president at a time when Wall Street (and the City of London too) had had their wings clipped and did not have the unrestrained power to corrupt everything as they do now. Although the ambitions of the financial elite at the time were no less nefarious than they are now, the tools with which it has ravaged economies and societies in recent years were only given to it later, in the 1980s under Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher (and even more so under Bill Clinton), with the reckless deregulation of financial services and the repeal of the Glass-Steagall Act.

And while the American military-industrial complex has indeed wreaked havoc on America and the world ever since Eisenhower issued his dire warning, it is also an irrefutable fact that the events of the last few years show that the military-industrial complex has itself been victimised by the ultimate decision-makers in this global coup d’état — the financial/technocratic elite.

This fact explains why the US military was unable to escape the treatment meted out in the form of mass jabbing with gene-editing bioweapons under the guise of a ‘vaccine’. The US armed forces have been decimated by the inevitable consequences of this campaign of mass murder/mass sterilisation/mass disablement of unsuspecting people, and the forces behind this anti-human agenda continue pushing for mandated ‘vaccinations’ of all men and women serving in the US military.

Just a few weeks ago, a special hearing moderated by a US Senator was told that deaths and injuries amongst members of the US armed forces had skyrocketed since the roll-out of Covid ‘vaccines’. Amongst the injuries noted, it was highlighted that there had been a tenfold increase in neurological issues, a 551% increase in Guillain-Barré syndrome, a 467% increase in pulmonary embolisms, a 300% increase in miscarriages, a 269% increase in myocardial infarction, and 156% increase in congenital malformations, as well as a massive increase in cancer diagnoses[iii].

Follow the Money

Follow the money. This has been a reliable piece of advice for investigators throughout the centuries, and it is more relevant now than ever before. In order to truly understand who is sitting at the very top of the power pyramid currently decimating humanity, it is imperative to understand that the ultimate goals being pursued by the conspirators are firstly, to completely and absolutely bring under their control the means with which humanity (under the current system they themselves designed) acquires the things it needs to survive (i.e., all global money), and secondly, to exercise complete and absolute control over what humanity thinks, feels, sees, hears and perceives, through ubiquitous surveillance and a complete takeover of all sources of information.

To achieve this, they have expertly used various forms of mass hypnosis and psychological manipulation to deceive populations into doing things that are tantamount to self-harm (if not suicide), and have used their co-conspirators—the scientific-technocratic elite—as well as secret societies, evil cults and bought-off politicians, as enablers and pushers of their agenda.

When trying to attach individual names and faces to this cabal of conspirators, many oversimplify things by referencing only the usual suspects, like the Rothschilds, and leaving out many more of the main actors in this anti-human conspiracy. But people living in the UK need only look at their banknotes to gain a better understanding of the nature of this cabal, and researchers need only study who are the main players in the City of London, or Wall Street, or in the banking sector in Switzerland, etc, etc., to get a broader picture of the people and organisations spearheading this campaign to reverse human progress.

Are they winning? Yes they are, but it’s not over yet, and they too are capable of mistakes. In their lust for power, money and control, they have made many assumptions, a few of which are proving to be wrong. Not all people are susceptible to mind control and manipulation.

Not all people are gullible and naïve. Not all people are incapable of living outside of their money system. Not all people are devoid of spirituality, faith and love. These are the people whom they cannot cajole, trick, brainwash or zombify, and even though these people are a minority today, they may not be so tomorrow.

The conspirators emit and rely on the very low vibrations of fear, hate and anxiety. Faced with high vibrations of love, hope and compassion, their power and control are weak and their tools ineffective. Love should multiply amongst us now, not for the cabal miscreants of course, but rather for others in the same tribe of awakened humanity who are resisting this conspiracy in a myriad of different ways.

The cabal of conspirators leading this onslaught on humanity—led by the financial elite and its enablers—is hellbent on achieving its goal. It must be confronted by a tribe of humanity that is unwavering in its determination to resist, to fight back, and if necessary to create a parallel world that is beyond the reach of their depravity. After all, the success of their agenda depends on there not being a parallel world that is everything the world they are creating is not.

