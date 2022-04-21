Dr. Sam White Calls on Doctors to Stop What They’re Doing and Speak Out

In a hard-hitting interview, Dr. Sam White calls for other doctors to stop injecting people with the Covid experimental injections and to speak out.

“I maintain that when governments acted unlawfully it was duty-bound on doctors to do something about it – not to be the pawns in their game to subvert the rights and liberties of every man, woman and child in this country. Now, come forward. Stop what you’re doing and speak out. You’ll more than amply be supported,” Dr. White told Journalists Against Covid Censorship.

The Expos é is now heavily censored by Google, Facebook, Twitter and PayPal. Let’s not lose touch, subscribe today to receive the latest news from The Exposé in your inbox…

Dr. White touched on many aspects of what he believes are Covid crimes and discussed his legal action against the UK government. During his interview he explained:

He had been hounded by medicine regulators since speaking out about the dangers of the Covid injections and was branded by colleagues as being mentally ill.

The Covid injections are the most-deadly pharmaceutical product ever marketed. In the UK alone, more than 2,000 Covid injection associated deaths have been recorded in the Government’s own Yellow Card reporting scheme – with the real figure likely to be more than 20,000 owing to the scheme’s acknowledged underreporting factor.

The Office of National Statistics stopped reporting on stillbirths in early 2021 despite known fears for pregnant women in relation to the injections.

The NHS still officially has no official treatment for Covid and doctors were barred from recommending or prescribing Vitamin D as a preventive nutrient that he claimed could massively reduce Covid mortality rates.

Treatments like ivermectin that he said would have saved tens of thousands of lives in the UK alone were blocked to ensure the emergency authorisation of the Covid injections would be granted.

A study into the contents of the vaccines revealed the presence of highly toxic substances including graphene oxide.

Spike proteins generated by the injections were leading to catastrophic neurological illnesses and heart disease for young women and men, as well as sudden death from strokes and heart attacks.

The Covid injections have “negative efficacy” meaning those receiving the treatment were more likely to become ill with the disease.

Click on the image below to watch the video on Odysee.