A comprehensive list of people who have died due to Covid-19 Vaccination

Please share this very important article with everyone you know. Also, please help save lives and send this article to hospitals, doctors’ surgeries, care homes, schools, newspapers, journalists, etc.
No one knows how many people the vaccines are killing – or how many they will kill.
But although I haven’t seen the mainstream media mention most of these deaths, people have already died or been injured after being given the vaccine.
The Exposé is now heavily censored by Google, Facebook, Twitter and PayPal. Let’s not lose touch, subscribe today to receive the latest news from The Exposé in your inbox…
SHOCKING – The latest covid jab deaths and injuries from VAERS (infants, teenagers and young adults are dying after the vaccine)
openvaers.com covid data (it is estimated that only 1% of vaccine adverse events is reported)
Note: The following paragraph has now been added to the UK’s Pfizer analysis data print, “A report of a suspected ADR to the Yellow Card scheme does not necessarily mean that it was caused by the vaccine…” In my view, this is yet another attempt to draw attention away from the very real problems associated with the vaccines. We note that when patients die 60 days after a positive covid test, they are added to the covid death figures but if someone were to die 60 minutes after a covid vaccine, then it is just a coincidence.
PFIZER (UK data) – Some of the Injuries include: strokes, heart attacks, miscarriages, Bell’s Palsy, sepsis, paralysis, psychiatric disorders, blindness, deafness, shingles, alopecia and covid-19. (Please help save lives and send the link for the Pfizer data analysis print to schools and local newspapers)
Note: The following paragraph has now been added to the UK’s AstraZeneca analysis data print, “A report of a suspected ADR to the Yellow Card scheme does not necessarily mean that it was caused by the vaccine…” In my view, this is yet another attempt to draw attention away from the very real problems associated with the vaccines. We note that when patients die 60 days after a positive covid test, they are added to the covid death figures but if someone were to die 60 minutes after a covid vaccine, then it is just a coincidence.
ASTRAZENECA (UK data) – Some of the many injuries include: blindness, strokes, heart attacks, miscarriages, sepsis, paralysis, Bell’s Palsy, deafness, shingles, alopecia and covid-19. (Please help save lives and send the link for the AstraZeneca analysis data print to schools and local newspapers)
European database of suspected adverse drug reaction reports: Moderna, Pfizer-Biontech, AstraZeneca and Janssen.
- Derek Sloan MP raised concerns on covid-19 vaccine censorship of doctors and scientists (video – bitchute)
- Moderna begins first human trials for flu shot based on new mRNA technology used to make the company’s covid-19 vaccine (article – Daily Mail)
- The following is the FDA’s draft working list of possible covid vaccine side effects (see page 16 of document). This was published in October 2020 BEFORE the jab roll-out began.
Important note:
There have been reports in the press that the AstraZeneca vaccine is causing blood clots. This is true but so do ALL of the experimental vaccines being given allegedly to prevent covid-19. There have been many deaths, with more than 1,000 in the UK alone, and a vast number of adverse events. It is important to remember that these experimental vaccines which are being given to healthy people do not prevent covid-19 or stop it being passed on, and the risk of a young, healthy adult dying of covid-19 is extremely small.
- Pfizer Study suggests Covid-19 Vaccine to blame for huge increase in Hepatitis among Children as UK Government launches Urgent Investigation (article – dailyexpose.uk)
- Son describes mother’s death after Moderna shot (article – childrenshealthdefense.org)
- The UK Government quietly published data confirming the fully vaccinated accounted for 92% of all covid-19 deaths in March (article – dailyexpose.uk)
- Over 4000 women have now lost their baby due to the covid vaccine in the USA, this is a 16,633% increase on the number of fetus deaths caused by the flu jabs since 1990 (article – dailyexpose.uk)
- Yorkshire teenager tragically died after developing blood clot caused by covid “vaccine” (article – dailyexpose.uk)
- 17-year-old died 6 months after 2nd Pfizer shot (article – childrenshealthdefense.org)
- 22,000% increase in deaths following covid vaccines for adults over 50… (article – vaccineimpact.com)
- A compilation of covid vaccine injuries (short video – brandnewtube.com)
- Military doctor testifies in court that she was ordered to cover up and suppress huge amount of covid-19 vaccine injuries (article – dailyexpose.uk)
- Shocking new covid vaccine side effects (video – brandnewtube.com)
- They say it’s rare. (Testimonials from those who have suffered after taking the covid vaccine. Please share this very important website – theysayitsrare.com)
- Covid-19 vaccine is to blame for 300% increase in Fifa football deaths in 2021 on the annual average – (article – dailyexpose.uk)
- Young hearts part 14 – jab deaths continue – distractions – “Look at the war! Forget the poison!” (video – HugoTalks on brandnewtube.com)
- Pfizer vaccine side effects: new documents uncover a shocking 158,000 adverse events (article – Daily Express) Please send this important article to all doctors working in your area
- Confidential Pfizer documents reveal that covid-19 vaccine accumulates in the ovaries; and now official UK data shows cases of ovarian cancer are at an all-time high (article – dailyexpose.uk)
- 8-year-old boy dies of MIS 7 days after Pfizer vaccine, VAERS report show (article – childrenshealthdefense.org)
- 21-year-old med student severely injured by Pfizer vaccine still waiting for response from government compensation program (article – childrenshealthdefense.org)
- California nurse: “I want people to know what I lost to this vaccine – I am living a nightmare, it’s not worth it” (article – vaccineimpact.com)
- FDA & CDC study finds covid-19 vaccination increases children’s risk of suffering myocarditis by over 13,000% (article – dailyexpose.uk)
- 400,000 cases of covid vaccine injuries found in data analysed by German health insurer (article – childrenshealthdefense.org)
- 40,000 deaths following covid shots in European database as life insurance death claims skyrocket (article – vaccineimpact.com)
- 34-year-old Canadian father drops dead in front of his daughters after covid-19 vaccine (article – vaccineimpact.com)
- Ireland: vaccine-injured woman makes criminal complaint (article – dailyexpose.uk)
- Nearly 24,000 deaths after covid vaccines reported to VAERS, data show (childrenshealthdefense.org)
- Young hearts part 12 – on the world stage. MSM in damage control (video – HugoTalks on brandnewtube.com)
- 6-year-old Minnesota boy develops myocarditis and becomes severely injured after receive Pfizer covid-19 vaccine (article – vaccineimpact.com)
- Medical centre confirms teen girl died within hours of receiving the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine after vomiting blood (article – dailyexpose.uk)
- Athlete’s hearts failing – documented timeline March 2021 – January 2022 (video – HugoTalks on brandnewtube.com)
- Young hearts part 11 – as the injuries increase, so does the cover up. Graphic warning. (video – HugoTalks on brand new tube)
- Government VAERS data reveal 15,600% increase in heart disease among under 30-year-olds following covid-19 vaccination (article – vaccineimpact.com)
- Pfizer admits in confidential documents that its covid-19 vaccine may cause vaccine associated enhanced disease, and real-world data now proves it definitely does (article – dailyexpose.uk)
- Over one thousand scientific studies prove that the covid-19 vaccines are dangerous (article – saveusnow.org.uk)
- They say it’s rare. (Testimonials from those who have suffered after taking the covid vaccine. Please share this very important website – theysayitsrare.com)
- Young hearts Part 10 – athletes keep dropping how many more will it take (video – hugotalks on brandnewtube)
- Teen dies minutes after receiving second Pfizer covid-19 vaccine (article – ibtimes.com)
- Press release: Health professionals call for urgent investigation into deaths in young males (article – hartgroup.org)
- Swiss Olympic sprinter gets pericarditis after Pfizer booster, 22,193 deaths after covid shots reported to CDC (article – childrenshealthdefense.org)
- Vaccine injury montage (video – bitchute.com)
- Exclusive – worldwide heart attack deaths among pro-footballers in 2021 were 300% higher than the 12 year average (article – dailyexpose.uk)
- Double jabbed lady gets Bells Palsy, brain swelling and paralyzed right eye (video – bitchute.com)
- FOIA docs reveal Pfizer shot caused avalanche of miscarriages, stillborn babies (article – lifesitenews.com)
- Young hearts part 9 – pro-athletes hearts failing every day now – too many to hide (video – HugoTalks on brandnewtube.com)
- California nurses blow whistle on “overwhelming” numbers of heart attacks, clotting, strokes as doctors refuse to blame vaccines for fear of losing their medical license (article – vaccineimpact.com)
- CDC not investigating myocarditis death of 13-year-old days after Pfizer shot, emails reveal (article – childrenshealthdefense.org)
- 7-year-old dies 11 days after Pfizer shot, VAERS report shows (article – childrenshealthdefense.org)
- Children at risk for lifelong health problems from covid vaccine (article – childrenshealthdefense.org)
- US pilot says his colleagues are “dropping like flies with crushing chest pain” post covid-19 vaccination (article – dailyexpose.uk)
- 34,337 deaths 3,120,439 injuries following covid shots in European database as UK public data show 35 deaths 213 hospitalizations among booster triple vaccinated. (article – vaccineimpact.com)
- School district tells parents staff is training for “sudden cardiac arrest” (video – bitchute.com)
- 20,000+ deaths reported to VAERS following covid vaccines (article – childrenshealthdefense.org)
- Australian whistleblower says young fully vaccinated citizens are dying due to covid-19 vaccine complications (article – dailyexpose.uk)
- Doctor – “The vaccinated are dying” – whistleblower (video – bitchute.com)
- Young hearts part 8 – how much longer can the media hide this (video – HugoTalks on brandnewtube.com)
- Dr Robert Mallone – inventor of mRNA technology gives dire warning to parents (video – bitchute.com)
- Why are so many people going blind after getting the covid-19 vaccine? (article – dailyexpose.uk)
- Vaccine injured women speak out (video – bitchute.com)
- 310 athlete cardiac arrests, serious issues, 177 dead, after covid shot (article – vaccineimpact.com)
- 5-year-old died 4 days after Pfizer shot, CDC VEARS data show (article – childrenshealthdefense.org)
- 8-year-old girl has stroke and brain haemorrhage 7 days after Pfizer covid-19 shot (article – vaccineimpact.com)
- 120 teens hospitalized, 3 dead following Pfizer vaccine rollout for 15 to 17-year-olds in Vietnam (article – childrenshealthdefense.org)
- Covid vaccine injuries (website – realnotrare.com)
- 31,014 deaths 2,890,600 injuries following covid shots in European Database of adverse reactions as young, previously healthy people continue to die (article – vaccineimpact.com)
- Registered nurse suffers pericarditis from Pfizer shot – put in hospital section for vaccine injured as she was 7th patient admitted that day for heart issues following covid shots
- Explosive rise in Ontario stillbirths triggers parliamentary questions (article – thecovidworld.com)
- CDC pushes 3rd shot for teens, as number of deaths reported to VAERS after covid vaccines nears 20,000
- They were high performing athletes…until covid vaccines destroyed their health (article – childrenshealthdefense.org)
- Young hearts part 7 – more footballers and athletes collapsing and dying (video – HugoTalks on brandnewtube.com)
- March of the Vaccine Dead Protest in Italy – British Cardiologist Confirms AHA Study that COVID-19 Shots Causing Heart Attacks (article – vaccineimpact.com)
- “Sudden deaths” of children under the age of 12 start surfacing after covid-19 shots approved for this age group
- Ignore the latest nonsense about ‘variants’. Stay focused on dangers of covid shots (article – childrenshealthdefense.org)
- Canadian whistleblowers expose 13 stillborn deaths in 24 hours at Lions Gate Hospital caused by covid-19 vaccines (article – dailyexpose.uk)
- 2,620 dead babies in VAERS after covid shots… (article – vaccineimpact.com)
- A list of people who had their leg amputated after receiving the covid-19 vaccine (article – thecovidworld.com)
- Families of South Korea’s covid vaccine victims mourn loved ones during mass memorial service (article – thecovidworld.com)
- Three footballers collapse in three days – (hugotalks – video on brandnewtube.com)
- Paul Dimattina: Australian football league legend rushed to hospital after sever reaction to Pfizer booster shot (article – the covidworld.com)
- Sithipol Bovornkittipaisal: 26-year-old man dies 1 day after receiving Moderna covid-19 vaccine, investigation launched (article – thecovidworld.com)
- As reports of injuries after covid vaccines near 1 million mark, CDC, FDA clear Pfizer, Moderna boosters for all adults (article – childrenshealthdfense.org)
- 29,034 deaths 2,804,900 injuries following covid shots in European database of adverse reactions – corporate journalists have pericarditis after Pfizer shots (article – vaccineimpact.com)
- How many people in key Pfizer covid vaccine trial died? More than Pfizer told you (article – childrenshealthdefense.org)
- Pfizer secretly adds dangerous ingredient to injection for 5 to 11-year-olds as Taiwan stops Pfizer shots for 12 to 17-year-olds (article – vaccineimpact.com)
- Astroworld cover up? Hugo Talks (video – brandnewtube.com)
- Surge in reports of serious injuries as 5-year-olds start getting shots (article – childrenshealthdefense.org)
- German news agency compiles list of 75 European athletes who have died “suddenly” in the past 5 months since being fully vaccinated.
- Woman left wheelchair-bound with neurological damage hours after Pfizer vaccine dose (article – theexpose.uk)
- US Children’s Hospitals Now Overwhelmed with Infant Cardiac Patients (article – theexpose.uk)
- Worldwide surge of sports people suffering sudden health issues and death (article – notonthebeeb.co.uk)
- mRna shots are ‘gene therapy’ marketed as ‘vaccines’ to gain public trust says Big Pharma (video – brandnewtube.com)
- Pfizer adds ingredient used to stabilize heart attack victims in vax for kids (article – presscalifornia.com)
- Astounding, heartbreaking adverse effects testimony about injections (video – brandnewtube.com)
- Funeral director: “I just see the dead babies in fridges” (video – odysee.com)
- This happened to her daughter Casey after one Pfizer jab (disturbing video – bitchute.com)
- Two kids die from the same school within a week – (video by hugotalks – brandnewtube.com)
- Another teenage boy died after the “vaccine”…(video – bitchute.com)
- Covid world war press conference destroyed – “my friends are dead” (video – bitchute.com)
- Jabbed up rugby player has massive heart attack and stroke in game (video – HugoTalks on brandnewtube.com)
- Fact – deaths due to the covid vaccines in the UK after 6 months are 407% higher than deaths due to all other vaccines combined in the past 11 years (article – theexpose.uk)
- 17,000+ deaths reported after covid vaccines, including new report of 12-year-old who died after Pfizer vaccine (article – childrenshealthdefense.com)
- Scientist whose wife was injured by covid vaccine tells FDA: ‘Please do not give this to kids (article – childrenshealthdefense.com)
- 17-year-old develops multisystem inflammatory syndrome and myocarditis after Pfizer vaccine, report shows (article – childrenshealthdefense.com)
- Murder charges filed after child vax death (video – brandnewtube.com)
- Covid vaccine injury – young healthy man & his partner – now suffer with myocarditis (video – bitchute.com)
- Pharmacy manager of 10 years publicly quits her job…(video – bitchute.com)
- 1600 reports of hair loss following covid-19 shots (article – lifesitenews.com)
- 20-year-old loses her leg after second AstraZeneca jab in Surat Thani (article – nationthailand.com)
- Nurse can’t walk or talk properly after covid booster (video – bitchute.com)
- 40 Plus minutes of one major vaccine injury after another (video – bitchute.com)
- Covid vaccine injury – woman speaks about her heart condition & warns others (video – bitchute.com)
- Millions of vaccine injured people across the world (video – bitchute.com)
- Post covid-19 injections: the dead don’t speak, but those with crippling injuries issue warnings (video – bitchute.com)
- Shocking vaccine admissions from inside the WHO (video – bitchute.com)
- Covid vaccine injuries (telegram channel)
- Vaccine-induced ADE strikes the UK, MSM spins as ‘super cold’ (video – bitchute.com)
- Shocking, urgent news – please share widely (discover the potential danger of mixing a nasal flu vaccine, which is an attenuated live virus, with the covid-19 jab. All parents and grandparents should watch this)
- Covid-19 victims tell their stories
- 13-year-old boy loses eyesight 10 days after receiving the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine – mother seeks answers
- 14-year-old boy dies from massive brain bleed hours after receiving his second Pfizer covid-19 vaccine
- Mandated medical worker has both legs, some fingers and one hand amputated after covid injection (video – bitchute.com)
- Funeral director John O’Looney blows the whistle on covid (video – bitchute.com)
- Daughter of man having arm amputated from clots after covid vaccine speaks out (video – bitchute.com)
- Horrific: baby paralyzed by covid vaccine (video – bitchute.com)
- Covid vaccine multiple injuries – only 16-years-old and her life is completely destroyed (video – bitchute.com)
- Doctor’s daughter jab reactions ignored (video – Hugo Talks on brandnewtube.com)
- Government HHS nurse Jodi O’Malley blows whistle on covid-19 vaccine injuries and deaths
- Mother screams a warning in agony – her son died 2 days after the covid jab (video – bitchute.com)
- Mother in Canada left to die from vaccine injuries (video – bitchute.com)
- Horrific side effects of getting covid vaccine while pregnant (video)
- Young woman loses little sister to vaccine – banned on social media (short video)
- My best friend killed by the jab – another true horror story of the lethal injection (video)
- Emotional plea “My son received the vaccine and died a few days later” (video)
- FBI agent took the covid vaccine and died within hours (video)
- SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccination-Associated Myocarditis in Children Ages 12-17: A Stratified National Database Analysis
- Polio virus to cover up kids jab adverse reactions
- Woman dies of rare brain disease within 3 months of second Pfizer shot, doctor says vaccine could be responsible (article – childrenshealthdefense.org)
- The vaccine murder of Roy Butler must not be covered up (video – bitchute.com)
- Navy doctor reveals more soldiers have died from the vaccine than died from covid (video – bitchute.com)
- Australians speak out about deaths and adverse reactions soon after receiving covid vaccine (video – bitchute.com)
- Enraged mother says the Pfizer vaccine killed her daughter in 5 hours (video – bitchute.com)
- Footballer, 23, dead from jab MSM cover it up (video – brandnewtube.com)
- Mother of a 17-year-old girl who lost the use of her limbs after having the Pfizer vaccine (video – bitchute.com)
- “Nothing but problems”: double vaxxed man warns unvaxxed – ‘Stand your ground. It’s all a big lie’ (video – bitchute.com)
- Exclusive interview: mum whose 14-year-old son developed myocarditis after Pfizer vaccine no longer trusts CDC, public health officials (article – childrenshealthdefense.org)
- Covid vaccine deaths “In 6 months. Thousands dead. Millions injured” (website – covidvaccinedeaths.org)
- 1000 covid stories – people sharing their adverse reactions from the covid vaccine (website – 1000covidstories.com)
- CDC study on 12- to 17-year-olds who got Pfizer vaccine: 397 reports of heart inflammation, 14 deaths (article – childrenshealthdefense.org)
- Covid-19 vax reactions (website – c19vaxreactions.com)
- Latest CDC VAERS data for 12 to 17-year-olds include 7 deaths, 271 serious adverse events following covid vaccines (article – childrenshealthdefense.org)
- Minnesota woman loses both legs and both hands following second Pfizer covid-19 shot (article – vaccineimpact.com)
- Covid vaccine reactions
- Vaccine damaged woman begs you to reconsider (video – bitchute.com)
- Wayne’s covid vaccine injury story – I didn’t know, nobody told me…& now I have brain damage! (video – bitchute.com)
- Stevie Thrasher, 29 years old from Washington, injured after receiving the Pfizer vaccine (video – Bitchute.com)
- Surgeon who operated on young Italian vaccine victim: ‘You have never seen anything like this’ (article – freewestmedia.com)
- Woman with life-altering injuries after covid vaccine teams up with U.S. senators to demand answers (article – childrenshealthdefense.org)
- Real people who have been suffering after taking the covid-19 injection (video – bitchute.com)
- 13-year-old dies in sleep after receiving Pfizer covid vaccine; CDC investigating (article – newsweek.com)
- Dad: My son’s school made him get a covid vaccine, now he has a heart condition (article – childrenshealthdefense.org)
- ‘Before the vaccine, my son was a healthy athlete. Now he can barely walk’ (video – bitchute.com)
- Teen who had heart attack after covid vaccine tells Robert F. Kennedy Jr: ‘I thought it was safe’ (article – childrenshealthdefense.org)
- Preliminary finding of mRNA covid-19 vaccine safety in pregnant women (article – pubmed.gov)
- Julie & Ben – Bell’s Palsy and neurological issues covid-19 vaccine reactions (video – bitchute.com)
- Kevin’s story – covid vaccine injuries (video – bitchute.com)
- Hundreds Injured by covid vaccines turn to GoFundMe for help with expenses (article – childrenshealthdefense.org)
- Laura Ingraham – interview with woman who suffered severe brain bleed after Moderna jab (video – bitchute.com)
- Mother regrets putting 12-year-old daughter in Pfizer covid-19 vaccine trial (article – vaccineimpact.com)
- 13-year-old Michigan boy dies three days after second dose of Pfizer vaccine, aunt says ‘moral, ethical, health’ questions need answers (article – childrenshealthdefense.org)
- FDA adds heart inflammation warning to Pfizer, Moderna covid vaccines as some experts call for full approval (article – childrenshealthdefense.org)
- Heart inflammation linked to covid vaccines in study of U.S. military, department of defense confirms (article – childrenshealthdefense.org)
- Mum of three dies after receiving AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine (article – walesonline.co.uk)
- About 13% of pregnant women who were given the covid vaccine suffered miscarriage (video – bitchute.com)
- C19 vax reactions website (real stories of covid vaccine victims)
- Latest CDC VAERS data for 12 to 17-year-olds include 7 deaths, 271 serious adverse events following covid vaccines (article – childrenshealthdefense.org)
- MHRA data shows a 3016% increase in number of women who’ve lost their unborn child as a result of having the covid vaccine
(article – dailyexpose.co.uk)
- Stephanie Wasil, 51, dies of cardiac arrest from the Moderna vaccine (video – bitchute.com)
- Family of Italian woman who died after Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine launches legal action (article – news.sky.com)
- Vietnamese woman dies after receiving AstraZeneca shot (article – Chiang Rai Times)
- Greek woman dies following AstraZeneca vaccine blood clot (article – greekreporter.com)
- Parents speak out after their son died from taking the J&J covid vaccine (video – bitchute)
- ‘Fun loving’ mum 34 dies days after having AstraZeneca vaccine as heartbroken husband pays tribute (article – examinerlive.co.uk)
- Ahmed developed myocarditis after covid vaccine (video – bitchute)
- CDC emergency meeting to discuss reports of myocarditis in young people after covid vaccines (article – childrenshealthdefense.org)
- USA MSM Talk Toxic Covid vaccines (video – brandnewtube.com)
- 10,570 dead, 405,259 injuries: European database of adverse drug reactions for covid-19 “vaccines” (article – vaccineimpact.com)
- Latest VAERS data show: 5,165 deaths reported following covid vaccines (article – childrenshealthdefense.org)
- Nun prayed for 50 jab deaths “protect the children” (video – brandnewtube.com)
- Politician Marty’s mum died from the vax: Dr said it was like being strangled (video – bitchute.com)
- More Bell’s Palsy after vaccine (video – bitchute.com)
- Mum claims second dose of covid vaccine left her mute (article – metro.co.uk)
- Young woman suffering serious heart problems after Moderna jab (video – bitchute.com)
- Bad reaction to J&J jab lady speaks from hospital bed (video – bitchute.com)
- J&J reaction to jab (video – bitchute.com)
- 42 days of hell after 2nd Pfizer Jab (video – bitchute.com)
- Dr Michael Yeadon: the vaccine is fifty times more likely to cause death in children than covid (video – bitchute.com)
- Yet another teenager hospitalised with heart inflammation after covid vaccine (video – brighteon.com)
- Woman with permanent injuries following Johnson & Johnson experimental vaccine stuck with one million dollars in medical bills (video – bitchute.com)
- Twelve died last week after covid vaccination, four suffered miscarriages (article -www.thestandard.com.hk)
- 7 U.S. Teens Developed Heart Inflammation After Second Pfizer Vaccine, New Study Shows (article – childrenshealthdefense.org)
- Compilation of injuries and deaths after the covid vaccine (video – bitchute.com)
- 920 women have reported the loss of their unborn baby after having the covid vaccine. (article – dailyexpose.co.uk)
- 40+ Doctors Tell UK Drug Regulators: Vaccinating Kids for COVID is ‘Irresponsible, Unethical and Unnecessary‘
- Covid vaccine victims – Telegram
- Brother had to take covid shot for job now in hospital (video – brandnewtube.com)
- More Deaths Reported After J&J, AstraZeneca Vaccines, Plus Researchers Link AstraZeneca to Strokes in Young Adults (article – childrenshealthdefense.org)
- BBC Radio Newcastle presenter Lisa Shaw died aged 44 after suffering blood clots following covid AstraZeneca jab, her family reveal (article)
- 18-year-old diagnosed with inflamed heart after second jab (video – brandnewtube.com)
- 18 children in hospital just in Connecticut suffering heart problems after ‘vaccine’ (video – brandnewtube.com)
- Urgent warning – teens experiencing heart problems after jab – Dr Jane Ruby (video – brandnewtube.com)
- 39-year-old model, Malaysian Olympic archer dies days after covid vaccine (article – childrenshealthdefense.org)
- Blood clots from AstraZeneca vaccine – 18-year-old student nurse (video – brandnewtube.com)
- Oregon woman reports blood clot after Johnson & Johnson shot (video – bitchute.com)
- Father/son hospitalized with blood clots after taking the vaccine – another dies after the shot (video – brandnewtube.com)
- Canadian woman dies after the AstraZeneca jab (video – brandnewtube.com)
- Vaccine side effects – news stories compilation (video – bitchute.com)
- French ambulance man and nurses alert massive increase in deaths following the shot (video – bitchute.com)
- MMA fighter who got sick after Pfizer injection speaks out (video – brandnewtube.com)
- Funeral homes deaths: 2020 no increase in deaths, 2021 increase in deaths after “vaccine” roll out (video – bitchute.com)
- Doctors urged to watch out for signs of stroke following covid vaccination (article – Hereford Times)
- Covid-19 injections killing and injuring people across the world (article – vaccineimpact.com)
- Dr Richard P. Bartlett of Texas – says more patients from injection events than covid (video – bitchute.com)
- Eric Clapton feared he would ‘never play again’ after ‘disastrous’ time with vaccine (article – latimes.com)
- NHS GP receptionist: Shocking reality of covid jabs (audio)
- Man had 6ft of intestine removed after blood clot developed from taking the covid jab (video)
- Warning! If you are injured by this injection you are on your own (video)
- A good man down: the fatal reality of vaccine adverse reactions. UK Column reports yet another tragic death following covid-19 vaccination (video)
- ‘Vaccine’ destroys antibodies in plasma (video)
- Covid vaccine testing on animals stopped due to high death rates (video)
- Severe adverse reactions in children who took the covid-19 vaccine (video)
- Bombshell: Connecticut Govt. secretly tells health care workers covid vaccines are deadly (video)
- Reaction to Pfizer ‘vaccine’ (video)
- 5-month-old baby among dead after mother breast-fed following second Pfizer shot (video)
- Brazil suspends AstraZeneca use in pregnant women, 23 weeks pregnant mother dies (video)
- Healthy teenager hospitalised with brain blood clots after the 1st Pfizer vaccine (video)
- Paramedic whistleblower: ‘I am watching vaccines killing people’
- Emotional video showing covid vaccine injuries and deaths (video)
- 25 personal testimonies of severe adverse reactions & death from the experimental covid injections (video)
- Australia confirms five new cases of blood clots from the AstraZeneca vaccine in over 50s
- Stamford man vows to battle back after losing his leg weeks after receiving AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccination
- 180 deaths after covid-19 jabs till March 31, 75% within 3 days
- “Never has a vaccine injured so many” (The Israeli people’s committee report of adverse events related to the corona vaccine)
- Utah man developed blood clots from the covid vaccine (video)
- 16-year-old girl dead following two doses of the experimental Pfizer covid injections
- Woman in her 40s develops blood clot disorder after covid vaccine (video)
- Australian man dies of a massive blood clot days after receiving covid-19 vaccine
- More blood clots (yet more people developing blood clots after being vaccinated, which the MSM are describing as rare.) – video
- 52-year-old woman died after the AstraZeneca vaccine (video)
- Courageous woman speaks out about her adverse reaction to the covid vaccine (video)
- Three covid vaccine victims tell their stories (video)
- Euro Data 7,766 dead and 330,218 injured in reaction to covid-19 jabs
- 1,047 dead and 725,079 reported injuries following covid-19 experimental vaccine reported in the UK
- Pentagon tracking 14 cases of heart inflammation in troops after covid-19 shots
- Six people with autoimmune conditions in Israel developed shingles after getting Pfizer shots
- Shocking adverse reactions from the covid vaccine (video)
- Paris prosecutors seek involuntary manslaughter charges over AstraZeneca deaths
- Paralysis cases reported after Pfizer injection
- Breast-fed baby passes away after mother had the Pfizer covid vaccine
- Two teenage girls suffer cardiac arrest and sadly die within days of having mRNA covid vaccine
- 27-year-old fit and healthy engineer dies three weeks after having AstraZeneca covid vaccine as NHS investigates his death
- Mississippi man suffers stroke 4 hours after receiving covid vaccine
- Pfizer vaccine may cause heart inflammation in people under 30, leaked study suggests
- 30-year-old man hospitalised with blood clots after covid vaccine
- Two-year-old girl dies after being given two covid shots (video)
- Vaccine left girl fighting for life (video)
- Pfizer vaccine injury – Angelia Deselle (video)
- 33-year-old woman paralyzed 12 hours after getting the first shot of the Pfizer vaccine (video)
- Adverse reaction from Johnson & Johnson vaccine (video)
- Canadian doctor shares his concern about covid vaccine after lifelong patients develop side effects (video)
- Man emotionally affected because his aunt was injured by the covid-19 vaccine (video)
- Bell’s Palsy from the first dose of the Moderna vaccine (video)
- Pfizer covid-19 vaccine injury – transverse myelitis (video)
- Frontline workers’ testimonies vaers reports (video)
- Death by vaccine – man drops dead after vaccine (short video)
- Covid jab injury from AstraZeneca vaccine (short video)
- Young, healthy man suffers stroke after getting the covid vaccine (short video)
- Family testimonials of covid vaccine deaths (short video)
- Woman suffers adverse reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (short video)
- Severely injured 12-year-old girl after covid vaccine – Maddie’s story (short video)
- 21-year-old student dead 24 hours after covid injection
- 34-year-old mother of two dies 10 days after AstraZeneca jab
- Woman suffers terrible reaction after getting the covid vaccine
- 20-year-old dead 12 hours after the covid jab (video)
- 48-year-old woman dies after covid vaccine (video)
- Teen diagnosed with Guillain-Barré weeks after first covid vaccine
- Number of covid vaccine injuries reported to VAERS surpasses 50,000, CDC data show
- 22-year-old dead following experimental injection
- Young lady injured after vaccine (short video)
- 65-year-old woman dead 30 minutes after AstraZeneca shot
- Finally, mainstream news reports on vaccine fatality (video)
- We need to ask questions – dad died after vaccine
- The harsh reality of vaccine adverse effects – Nicola describes her husband’s condition
- No smoke without fire part 3: vaccine adverse reactions
- Georgian nurse dies of allergic reaction after receiving AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine, Tbilisi to continue rollout of British jab
- Jeanie M. Evans 68, of Effingham, Kansas died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the Stormont-Vail Hospital from a reaction to the covid vaccine
- The covid blog
- Woman dies from brain haemorrhage in Japan after having Pfizer jab
- 70+ miscarriages in US and UK after vaccines (video)
- Healthy Mother Died of Cardiac Arrest Just Hours after Taking First Dose of the Vaccine (short video)
- Teacher dies hours after getting AstraZeneca jab in Italy – Manslaughter Investigation Launched
- Boxing Champion Marvin Hagler Dead At Age 66
- Woman suffering from Bell’s Palsy after covid jab (short video)
- 39-year-old woman dies after 4 days after second Moderna vaccine, autopsy ordered
- 34 cases of spontaneous miscarriage and stillbirth reported after experimental mRNA vaccines
- 9 European nations suspend experimental AstraZeneca covid vaccines due to fatal blood clots
- Whistleblower reveals many pregnancy complications following experimental covid injections leaving a trail of devastated mothers
- Whistleblower: 25% of residents in German nursing home died after Pfizer vaccine
- 45-year-old man dies after getting second dose of covid-19 vaccine
- Number of injuries to CDC after covid vaccines climbs by nearly 4,000 in one week
- The second dose killed my dad and many others. Latest reports coming in (video)
- Man in Greece died 8 minutes after vaccination against covid-19
- A 60-year-old woman dies hours after taking second covid-19 vaccine
- 67-year-old dies days after second dose of covid vaccine
- CA woman gets covid vaccine then suddenly dies of something else
- 59-year-old health worker dies hours after covid vaccine
- One-third of all deaths reported to CDC after covid vaccines occurred within 48 hours of vaccination
- Volume 1: Social media posts about covid-19 vaccine deaths and severe injuries (video)
- 22 elderly with dementia dead in 1 week after the experimental mRNA covid injection in the Netherlands
- Covid vaccine side effect – tremors, my life is upside down – Angela Lynn Story (video)
- Covid-19 vaccine effects on my army husband’s heart (video)
- Nurse develops Bell’s Palsy after receiving covid jab (video)
- A 28-year-old mother from Winconsin is brain dead after the second dose of the covid injection
- 58-year-old woman dies hours after getting first dose of Pfizer vaccine
- 46 nursing home residents in Spain die within one month of getting covid vaccine
- Video of woman injured by covid vaccine
- 36-year-old doctor dies after second dose of covid vaccine
- German nursing home whistleblower says elderly are dying after covid vaccine
- ‘They’re dropping like flies’ – Courageous nursing home CNA speaks out.
- Short video showing that many people in Israel are dying after the covid jab
- Man drops dead in New York 25 minutes after receiving vaccine
- FDA and CDC officials are investigating 36 cases – including one death – of immune thrombocytopenia
- Gibraltar: January ends with 71 dead in one month (vaccination rollout began on the 10th January 2021)
- Miscarriages and stillbirth shortly after being given the covid vaccine
- 19-year-old hospitalised with heart inflammation after covid vaccine
- 39-year-old nurse aide dies within 48 hours of receiving the covid jab
- Seniors dying of covid vaccine labelled as natural causes
- Californian dies hours after receiving covid vaccine as investigation into the cause of death gets underway.
- Covid infects 35 vaccinated staff and residents at care home
- Vaccine injury video deleted from facebook (Warning: disturbing video)
- X-ray technician dies two days after getting the second dose of the covid vaccine
- 22 residents dead in three weeks in Basingstoke nursing home – ‘It is understood the outbreak started as residents began to have their coronavirus vaccines…’
- A 41-year-old Portuguese mother of two who worked in paediatrics died at a hospital in Porto just two days after being vaccinated against covid-19
- Norway is investigating the deaths of two nursing home residents who died after being vaccinated against covid-19
- Chinese health experts call to suspend the use of mRNA-based covid-19 vaccines following the deaths of 23 elderly people in Norway.
- In Florida, U.S., a doctor died after suffering a stroke after receiving a covid-19 vaccination.
- A 32-year-old medical doctor suffered seizures and was paralysed after receiving the covid-19 vaccine.
- A 46-year-old healthcare worker dies 24 hours after receiving the covid-19 vaccine but government says death is not related to the jab
- German specialists are looking into the deaths of 10 people who died after being vaccinated against covid-19
- Norway warns frail patients over 80 of vaccine risks after deaths
- Norway investigates 23 deaths in frail elderly patients after vaccination
- Doctors in California call for urgent halt of moderna vaccines after many fall sick
- Two people in India die after receiving the covid jab
- Coronavirus vaccine put on hold as volunteer suffers serious adverse reaction
- California pause some covid vaccinations after reactions
- Baseball legend dies of ‘undisclosed cause’ 18 days after receiving covid vaccine
- Woman injured by vaccine (Warning: disturbing video)
- Mother seriously injured by covid vaccine (Warning disturbing video).
Those are just some of the possible deaths and injuries that have followed vaccination.
I have no doubt that the authorities will claim that these deaths were coincidental.
And let us remember if a patient dies within 28 days of being tested positive for coronavirus (and the test doesn’t mean that the patient even has the disease since most tests are false positives) then the death will be listed as a covid-19 death and the patient will be said to have died ‘with’ covid-19. So by the same token, it is perfectly reasonable to say that if a patient dies or falls ill within 28 days of being vaccinated then the death or illness was related to the covid-19 vaccine.
Will the mainstream media ever start recording these deaths or illnesses? Or are journalists going to continue to promote the official government line – and to deny, distort or suppress the truth?
How many people have to die before the media wakes up?
Deaths Shortly After Covid Jab – Yet Another Coincidence
- A leading health officer has warned Aussies not to jump to conclusions following the deaths of two men after they received the covid jab
- A 46-year-old man died a day after taking the covid vaccine – “No relation with corona vaccine”
- A Northern California man died several hours after the covid vaccine – “My first inclination is that it’s probably not related to the vaccine”
- 236 Brits died after covid jabs – but vaccines “didn’t play a role”
- Woman dies from brain haemorrhage in Japan days after vaccine – “link uncertain”
- 63-year-old man dies 2 days after covid-19 vaccination – “it’s too early to tell whether the jab was related to his death”
- 56-year-old woman dies days after covid vaccine – “no link established so far”
- Virginia woman dies shortly after receiving coronavirus vaccine – “no link has been found”
- 88-year-old dies hours after covid vaccination in second such incident – “in both cases, medical professionals do not believe the deaths were connected to the vaccines”
Other Important Covid Vaccine Information
- Censored in the corporate media hundreds of medical professionals speak out on Medscape forum warning about dangers of covid injections (article – vaccineimpact.com)
- Member of Parliament in Finland warns government that they are guilty of genocide for misleading public on covid-19 injections (article – vaccineimpact.com)
- The New Irish Soviet: State Bans Seniors from Travelling Until They’ve Had ‘Second Dose’ of AstraZeneca Jab (article – 21stcenturywire.com)
- Fans who’ve had AstraZeneca vaccine won’t be allowed into Bruce Springsteen’s New York concerts (article – yahoo.com)
- Canadian doctor removed from hospital duty after speaking out about covid vaccine side effects (article – vaccineimpact.com)
- UK Column news 10th May (excellent video containing some very important vaccine information)
- The novel coronavirus spike protein plays additional key role in illness
- Halt covid vaccine, prominent scientist tells CDC
- What is going on in India? (video)
- Facebook deletes 120,000 member group where people posted stories of adverse covid vaccine reactions
- Covid-19 injected people becoming a threat to public health and safety
- Winconsin Catholic priest defies authorities and warns his flock on the dangers of the covid injections
- NHS whistleblower exposes vaccine policy (hugely important video, please share widely)
- Sudden adult death syndrome – or how to cover up vax deaths (short video)
- Johnson & Johnson vaccine halted (The Highwire with Del Bigtree – video)
- We put a code inside the vaccines (short video)
- Tanzanian president who was sceptical of western vaccines dead after missing for two weeks
- Norwegian Doctor AstraZeneca’s Covid Vaccine Triggers Blood Clots
- Before Covid, Gates Planned Social Media Censorship of Vaccine Safety Advocates With Pharma, CDC, Media, China and CIA
- Bill Gates: Vaccines Are ‘Phenomenal’ Profit Makers
- Coronavirus vaccine deaths aren’t covered by life insurance because jabs are “experimental medical intervention”
- Pfizer demands nations put up collateral to cover vaccine injury lawsuits
- Investigation: MPs and SAGE heavily invested in vaccine industry
- What covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca contains
- Covid-19 vaccine trials to include participants as young as 6 months
- Experienced care home manager deeply concerned about the effects of covid-19 and vaccinations, on both staff and the elderly, within care facilities across the country (video)
- How those who die following covid jabs are treated in the media
- Belgian regulators advise against giving AstraZeneca to over 55s
- Germany says Oxford/AstraZeneca should not be given to over 65s
- Flu almost wiped out and at lowest level in 130 years
- Switzerland delays approval of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccines due to ‘insufficient data’
- Covid-19 vaccine side effects world map
- Pathogenic priming in older adults yet another concern with covid-19 vaccines
- Top coronavirus official warns that second dose of covid vaccine tends to cause even worse side effects than first dose
- CDC: Anaphylaxis rate with covid vax 10 times greater than for flu shots
- Warning: mixing coronavirus vaccines
- UK draws up plans to mix coronavirus vaccines
- Helsinki Committee to declare Pfizer performing unauthorized human experiment in Israel
- 12,400 people in Israel tested positive for coronavirus after being injected with the Pfizer vaccine
- Australian vaccine abandoned over false HIV positive results
Athletes and The Covid Vaccine
Was it the covid jab that caused the deaths and injuries of the following sportspeople? It’s obviously rare for young superfit athletes suddenly to develop heart problems, especially when many of them would have undergone extensive medical examinations during their careers.
- Avi Barot, 29, Saurashtra cricketer suffers cardiac arrest, passes away:
- Abou Ali, 22, professional footballer collapses on pitch during game:
- Fabrice NSakala, 31, Besiktas defender collapses on pitch during game:
- Jens De Smet, 27, footballer collapses on field, passes away of heart attack:
- Jente van Genechten, 25, footballer collapses on field due to heart attack:
- Frederic Lartillot, French footballer collapses in changing room, passes away due to heart attack after game:
- Benjamin Taft, 31, German footballer collapses after game, passes away due to heartattack:
- Rune Coghe, 18, Belgian footballer suffers cardiac arrest on pitch:
- Helen Edwards, referee taken off court during World Cup qualifier due to heart issues:
- Dimitri Lienard, 33, FC Strasbourg midfielder collapses during game:
- Sergio Aguero, 33, Barecelona star striker admitted to hospital for cardiac exam after match:
- Emil Palsson, 28, Sognal midfielder collapses due to cardiac arrest during game:
- Antoine Méchin, 31, French triathlete suffers pulmonary embolism following Moderna:
- Luis Ojeda, 20, Argentine football player unexpectedly passes away:
- Greg Luyssen, 22, Belgian pro cyclist ends career due to heart issues:
- Pedro Obiang, 29, ex-West Ham star suffers myocarditis post vaccine:
- Cienna Knowles, 19, equestrian star hospitalized due to blood clots:
- 17-year-old footballer dies collapsing on pitch against Boston United (Dylan Rich)
- Footballer dies at 29 after suffering heart attack during match honouring late brother
Covid-19 Vaccine – Possible Vaccine Side Effects
The pro-vaxxers like to tell you that vaccines are perfectly safe and perfectly effective. Even when they wouldn’t be considered safe enough to use as oven cleaner, the fanatics enthuse about them. Young people and those who know little about medicine or science, talk about vaccines with reverence because they’ve been indoctrinated into believing the pro-vaccine lies.
And the pro-vaxxers are lying, of course.
Vaccines cause a lot of illness and quite a few deaths and they don’t always do what they’re supposed to do. Governments around the world have paid out many billions of dollars to patients who have been made ill by vaccines – or to the relatives of patients who were killed by a vaccine.
There are, for example, grave doubts about what the covid-19 vaccine actually does. Since the vaccine is a new type of vaccine and is being given before the usual tests and observations have been completed no one knows what will happen to the people who have the stuff injected into an arm.
What side effects will there be? How many will die?
Well, I don’t know and nor does anyone else.
What if a woman is pregnant when she has the vaccine or gets pregnant after being given the vaccine? The vaccine isn’t supposed to be given to pregnant women but not all pregnancies are planned.
Will the vaccine interfere with essential life-saving drugs? Many elderly patients already take a number of prescribed drugs. Will the vaccine interfere with them? No one knows. The covid-19 vaccine is the biggest experiment in history. And, unlike a proper clinical trial, it is largely unregulated. As with all vaccines most of the problems which develop will never be reported or recognised.
It is estimated that in the U.S., only 1 in 100 vaccine side effects is reported.
The best we have is a working list of possible adverse event outcomes which the FDA has published in the US. (Here is the link to the draft working list)
Since I believe everyone is entitled to know what side effects there could be with a heavily promoted vaccine, I’m going to read you the official list of possible side effects. This is, remember, not my list but a draft list compiled by the FDA – the Food and Drug Administration in the US.
- Guillain-Barre syndrome
- Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis
- Transverse myelitis
- Encephalitis
- Myelitis
- Encephalomyelitis
- Meningoencephalitis
- Meningitis
- Encephalopathy
- Convulsions
- Seizures
- Stroke
- Narcolepsy
- Cataplexy
- Anaphylaxis
- Acute myocardial infarction (heart attack)
- Myocarditis
- Pericarditis
- Autoimmune disease
- Death
- Pregnancy, Birth outcomes
- Other acute demyelinating diseases
- Non anaphylactic allergy reactions
- Thromocytopenia
- Disseminated intravascular coagulation
- Venous thromboembolism
- Arthritis
- Arthralgia
- Joint pain
- Kawasaki disease
- Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children
- Vaccine enhanced disease
You aren’t necessarily going to get all of those or even any of them if you have the vaccine. But those are the possible side effects that the FDA has listed. They’re all unpleasant, most of them very serious and you can’t get more serious than death.
And if you are mad enough to have the vaccine then you and your doctor should keep a look out for the symptoms of all the diseases on the FDA’s list.
Your government won’t tell you about these dangers – they don’t believe in fully informed consent as far as vaccines are concerned.
Indeed, most governments are now doing everything they can to ensure that all criticisms of vaccines are banned. Depending on where you live it is, or soon will be, illegal even to mention that vaccines might not always work or might make you ill.
Finally, if your government really cared about you they would conduct a very simple, cheap trial.
They would keep a note of all the health problems affecting 20,000 patients who had the vaccine and compare that list with a list of all the health problems affecting 20,000 patients who didn’t have the vaccine in the same period. They make the comparisons every 3, 6 and 12 months.
Of course, they’d have to find some honest doctors to oversee the trial because it would be very easy to fiddle.
But it would give some very interesting results so I doubt if they’ll be doing it.
Please share this article with everyone you know.
Vernon Coleman’s book, Anyone who tells you vaccines are safe and effective is lying: here’s the proof is available on Amazon as an ebook and a paperback.
The Exposé is now heavily censored by Google, Facebook, Twitter and PayPal. Let’s not lose touch, subscribe today to receive the latest news from The Exposé in your inbox…
Because we are 100% funded by you
we urgently need your support
to keep The Expose online.
If every single one you reading
this supported us today no matter
how large or small a donation then
The Expose could keep bringing you
the facts the mainstream refuse to
for at least another year.
It’s secure, quick, and easy…
Please choose your preferred
method to show your support
Send Bitcoin
The Expose Bitcoin Wallet Address –
3KpsgfuEX6v7w83aVN4b1dfCZTzas7Kt74
Send Monero
The Expose Monero Wallet Address –
89bg5cqeUpiBq3ci8ZaAco6wh87FP4xJLMXtajv5VkSueijLgmbVxr4fud5qMEih5D2655XGVcHHnVwx5X4idmCS7w3wSxa
Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News