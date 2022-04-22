Breaking News

Fully Vaccinated account for a shocking 73% of all Covid-19 Deaths across New Zealand since the beginning of the Pandemic in March 2020

By on ( 4 Comments )
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Shocking statistics recently published by the New Zealand Ministry of Health reveal that the vaccinated population in New Zealand account for 73% of all Covid-19 deaths that have occurred in the country since March 2020 up to the 21st April 2022.

The Exposé is now heavily censored by Google, Facebook, Twitter and PayPal. Let’s not lose touch, subscribe today to receive the latest news from The Exposé in your inbox…

The New Zealand Ministry of Health (NZ MoH) have been publishing a daily ‘Covid-19: Case Demographics‘ report since August 2021, and in it they confirm the number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations by vaccination status. However, as of around mid-March 2022 they have also finally included the number of Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status.

Here is the table taken from the 22nd April report showing the number of cases and hospitalisations by vaccination status across New Zealand between 16th August 2021 and 21st April 2022 –

Source

And here is the table showing the number of Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status across New Zealand since the very start of the pandemic. The first death was recorded on 29th March 2020 –

Source

We’re slightly confused as to why they have combined the double jabbed and booster jabbed deaths for the 0 to 59 age category with the excuse that this is due to low numbers. Forty-one deaths seems an awful lot more than the 27 deaths they were able to reveal occurred in fully vaccinated 60 to 69-year-olds. What are they trying to hide here? Are all of these deaths among triple vaccinated young adults?

The first table above reveals that since 16th August up to 21st April 2022, the not-vaccinated population accounted for 21% of Covid-19 cases, and 26% of Covid-19 hospitalisations. Meaning the vaccinated population accounted for 79% of Covid-19 cases and 74% of Covid-19 hospitalisations.

But the second table reveals something much worse. Now the NZ MoH does not make it very clear what date parameter they have used for the deaths provided, but a simple look at ‘Our World in Data’ reveals since the start of the pandemic in March 2022 there have been 610 Covid-19 deaths in New Zealand as of 21st April 2022.

Therefore, what this data reveals is that since the very beginning of the pandemic, the unvaccinated have only accounted for 23% of all of the Covid-19 deaths that have occurred, whilst the vaccinated population have accounted for 73% of all of the Covid-19 deaths; at least 60% of which were among the triple vaccinated.

Because we are 100% funded by you
we urgently need your support
to keep The Expose online.

If every single one you reading
this supported us today no matter
how large or small a donation then
The Expose could keep bringing you
the facts the mainstream refuse to
for at least another year.

It’s secure, quick, and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

Send Bitcoin

The Expose Bitcoin Wallet Address –
3KpsgfuEX6v7w83aVN4b1dfCZTzas7Kt74

Send Monero

The Expose Monero Wallet Address –
89bg5cqeUpiBq3ci8ZaAco6wh87FP4xJLMXtajv5VkSueijLgmbVxr4fud5qMEih5D2655XGVcHHnVwx5X4idmCS7w3wSxa

Do the conspirators now want World War III?
I am increasingly concerned that what is happening in Ukraine is being …
Panic in Trudeau’s Canada as Triple Vaccinated have a higher Covid Death-Rate than the Unvaccinated
No one can hope to read all the Covid-19 publishing that is …
From Covid-19 to BioLabs; all roads lead back to the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency
The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) funds biolabs around the world and …
Covid-19 Deaths are rising across Canada and the Fully Vaccinated account for 4 in every 5 of them
A sixth wave of Covid-19 is beginning to spread across Canada, but …
With Case-Rates and Covid Deaths highest among the Triple Vaccinated; Where did the ‘Science’ of the pandemic go wrong?
A paper published on April 5th in the New England Journal of …
Dr Vernon Coleman: “Children are being Destroyed”
Children today are being systematically and deliberately destroyed – both mentally and …
A comprehensive list of people who have died due to Covid-19 Vaccination
Please share this very important article with everyone you know. Also, please …
W.H.O. issues Global Alert about new form of Severe Hepatitis affecting Children; Pfizer study suggests Covid Vaccine to blame
The World Health Organisation has issued a global alert about a new …
Fully Vaccinated account for 4 in every 5 of the record breaking wave of Covid-19 Deaths across Australia
Australia recently recorded a 7 day average of 72 Covid-19 deaths every …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
trackback
Fully Vaccinated account for a shocking 73% of all Covid-19 Deaths across New Zealand since the beginning of the Pandemic in March 2020 – Infinite Unknown
1 hour ago

[…] – Fully Vaccinated account for a shocking 73% of all Covid-19 Deaths across New Zealand since the begi… […]

0
Reply
Elizabeth
Elizabeth
5 minutes ago

I get paid over 190$ per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I’d be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I’ve been doing..
🙂 AND GOOD LUCK.:)
HERE====)>  https://www.hmjobz.com

Last edited 4 minutes ago by Elizabeth
0
Reply
killy
killy
44 seconds ago

Except that no one has died from “covid”. They’re dying from the “vaccine”.

Don’t forget to get your booster.

0
Reply