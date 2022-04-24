Official Government reports suggest the Triple Vaccinated have been developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome since the turn of the year

It’s a common misconception that Acquired Immunodeficinecy Syndrome (AIDS) is only caused by the HIV virus. This simply isn’t true.

AIDS has many different causes, and unfortunately it looks like the Covid-19 injections should be added to the list of causes, because official UK Government data suggests the Triple Vaccinated population in England have been developing the condition since the beginning of 2022.

The Expos é is now heavily censored by Google, Facebook, Twitter and PayPal. Let’s not lose touch, subscribe today to receive the latest news from The Exposé in your inbox…

Acquired (or secondary) immunodeficiency is one of the major causes of infections in adults. These immunodeficiency disorders affect your immune system partially or as a whole, making your body an easy target for several diseases and infections. (Source)

When immunodeficiency disorders affect your immune system, your body can no longer fight bacteria and diseases. (Source)

Several factors in the environment can cause secondary immunodeficiency disorders. ‌(Source)

Some common ones are:

Radiation or chemotherapy, which can lead to a secondary immunodeficiency disorder known as neutropenia

Infections due to human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) can result in acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS)

Leukemia, a cancer that begins in the cells of the bone marrow that can lead to hypogammaglobulinemia—a type of secondary immunodeficiency

Malnutrition, which affects up to 50% of populations in underdeveloped countries and leaves people vulnerable to respiratory infections and diarrhea

But some of the less common causes include Drugs or medications. (Source)

So it’s perfectly possible for a medication or drug to cause acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, and data published by the UK Health Security Agnecy strongly suggests the Covid-19 injections should be added to the list.

The following chart shows the total number of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status in England between 3rd Jan and 27th March 2022, separated by age group and week. The data has been extracted from the the Week 5, (page 43), Week 9 (page 41) and Week 13 (page 41) UKHSA Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance reports –

The following chart shows the percentage of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status in England based on the figures in the above chart –

Now as you can see cases have been highest among all age groups who are triple vaccinated since at least the turn of the year. You’re probably thinking ‘this doesn’t really mean anything because so many people are vaccinated’.

Well this data on its own at least shows the Covid-19 injections clearly do not prevent infection. But the UKHSA also provide us with further figures that indicate something is seriously wrong, and those figures are the Covid-19 case-rate per 100,000 individuals by vaccination status.

The following chart shows the Covid-19 case-rate per 100,000 by vaccination status in England between 3rd Jan and 27th March 2022, separated by age group and week. The data has been extracted from the the Week 5, (page 47), Week 9 (page 45) and Week 13 (page 45) UKHSA Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance reports –

The figures show that the case-rates are highest among the triple vaccinated in all age groups. But not just by a little bit, instead by a million miles. And the gap between the unvaccinated and triple vaccinated has been getting worse by the month.

Therefore, these figures at least suggest the Covid-19 injections make recipients more likely to be infected with Covid-19 than the unvaccinated population. And that needs an explanation. One very good explanation being Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome.

Because as we revealed at the beginning of this article –

Immunodeficiency disorders affect your immune system partially or as a whole, making your body an easy target for several diseases and infections. (Source) When immunodeficiency disorders affect your immune system, your body can no longer fight bacteria and diseases. (Source)

But what should concern everyone is the rapid decline developing by the month, one that can not so easily be seen in the case-rate chart above, but thanks to Pfizer’s vaccine effectiveness formula we can use those figures to calculate the real-world Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness among the triple vaccinated to visualise the actual severity of that decline.

Pfizer’s vaccine effectiveness formula is as follows:

Unvaccinated Case Rate – Vaccinated Case Rate / Unvaccinated Case Rate x 100 = Vaccine Effectivness %

Here’s a chart showing the real-world Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness among the triple vaccinated population by age-group and week in England between 3rd January and 27th March 2022, based on the case-rate figures provided in the above chart –

This is nowhere near the claimed 95% effectiveness by Pfizer is it? Vaccine effectiveness was as low as minus-391.43% among 60-69-year-olds in Week 13, falling from minus 114.8% in week 5.

The following line chart shows this decline much more clearly among each age group –

The most concerning declines here seem to be among the 60-69-year-olds and 70-79-year-olds because it looks like they have fallen off a cliff between week 9 and week 13. Thankfully the fall among 18-29-year-olds seems to have slowed between week 9 and week 13, but stil sits at minus-231.22% after being minus-29.8% in week 5.

These figures show that 60-69-year-olds are nearly 5 times more likely to be infected with Covid-19 than unvaccinated 60-69-year-olds, and show that 40-59 and 70-79-year-olds are over 4 times more likely to be infected with Covid-19 than their unvaccinated counterparts.

The UKHSA claims that vaccine effectiveness wanes substantially over time and this is why it’s important to get a booster dose. But this is a lie. Vaccine effectiveness doesn’t wane. Immune system performance does.

Vaccine effectiveness isn’t really a measure of a vaccine, it is a measure of a vaccine recipients immune system performance compared to the immune system performance of an unvaccinated person.

A vaccine effectiveness of -50% would mean that immune system of the vaccinated is now performing at a worse rate than the natural immune system of the unvaccinated. It would mean the Covid-19 vaccines have damaged the immune system, and that’s precisely what these figures are showing.

Using the case rates provided by UKHSA, we can also calculate the immune system performance. All we need to do is alter the vaccine effectiveness formula slightly for a negative immune system performance, and use the same formula for a positive immune system performance –

Positive Immune System Performance = Unvaccinated Case Rate – Vaccinated Case Rate / Unvaccinated Case Rate x 100

Negative Immune System Performance = Unvaccinated Case Rate – Vaccinated Case Rate / Vaccinated Case Rate x 100

The following chart shows the immune system performance of the triple vaccinated population in England by age group in per week compared to the natural immune system of the unvaccinated population based on the case-rate figures provided above –

The lowest immune system performance is currently among 60-69-year-olds at a shocking minus-80%, but all triple vaccinated people aged 30 to 59 are not far behind, with an immune system performance ranging from minus-75% to minus-76%.

Even the 18 to 29-year-olds are within this region at minus-70%, falling from an immune system performance of +11.35% between week 51 and week 2, meaning they have suffered the fastest decline in immune system performance.

The following line chart shows the decline in immune system performance much more clearly among each age group –

Anyone over the age of 60 who has had three jabs should be extremely concerned based on the figures above because they reveal an extremely rapid decline in immune system performance since the beginning of 2022.

But that’s not to say anyone under the age of 60 shouldn’t be concerned, they are already all suffering from an immune system that has degraded on average between 70 and 76%.

However, we won’t be able to officially confirm any future decline because the UK Health Security Agency conveniently decided to stop publishing the figures after they had released their week 13 report. So we’ll just have to wait and see how an already overwhelmed NHS copes when the consequences of this decline in immune system performance come to fruition.

Sources/References

COVID-19 vaccine surveillance report: 3 February 2022 (week 5)

COVID-19 vaccine surveillance report: 3 March 2022 (week 9)

COVID-19 vaccine surveillance report: 31 March 2022 (week 13)