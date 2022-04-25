Triple Vaccinated now up to 5 times more likely to be infected with Covid-19 than the Unvaccinated as Vaccine Effectiveness falls to MINUS-391%

Official data published by the UK Health Security Agency confirms Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness against infection has fallen to minus-391% among triple jabbed 60-69-year-olds, and between minus-298% and minus-324% among those aged 30 to 59.

All other age groups have also suffered a significant drop in vaccine effectiveness with figures showing all triple vaccinated adults now between 3 and 5 times more likely to be infected with Covid-19 than unvaccinated adults.

The following chart shows the total number of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status in England between 3rd Jan and 27th March 2022, separated by age group and week. The data has been extracted from the the Week 5, (page 43), Week 9 (page 41) and Week 13 (page 41) UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance reports –

As you can see cases have been highest among all age groups who are triple vaccinated since at least the turn of the year.

This data on its own at least shows the Covid-19 injections clearly do not prevent infection. But the UKHSA also provide us with further figures that indicate something is seriously wrong, and those figures are the Covid-19 case-rate per 100,000 individuals by vaccination status.

The following chart shows the Covid-19 case-rate per 100,000 by vaccination status in England between 3rd Jan and 27th March 2022, separated by age group and week. The data has been extracted from the the Week 5, (page 47), Week 9 (page 45) and Week 13 (page 45) UKHSA Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance reports –

The figures show that the case-rates are highest among the triple vaccinated in all age groups. But not just by a little bit, instead by a million miles. And the gap between the unvaccinated and triple vaccinated has been getting worse by the month.

Therefore, these figures indicate the Covid-19 injections make recipients more likely to be infected with Covid-19 than the unvaccinated population.

Here’s a chart showing the real-world Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness among the triple vaccinated population by age-group and week in England between 3rd January and 27th March 2022. The effectiveness is calculated using Pfizer’s vaccine efficacy formula based on the case-rate figures provided in the above chart –

Unvaccinated Case Rate – Vaccinated Case Rate / Unvaccinated Case Rate x 100 = Vaccine Effectiveness %

This is nowhere near the claimed 95% effectiveness by Pfizer is it? Vaccine effectiveness was as low as minus-391.43% among 60-69-year-olds in Week 13, falling from minus 114.8% in week 5.

The following line chart shows this decline much more clearly among each age group –

The most concerning declines here seem to be among the 60-69-year-olds and 70-79-year-olds because it looks like they have fallen off a cliff between week 9 and week 13. Thankfully the fall among 18-29-year-olds seems to have slowed between week 9 and week 13, but still sits at minus-231.22% after being minus-29.8% in week 5.

These figures show that 60-69-year-olds are nearly 5 times more likely to be infected with Covid-19 than unvaccinated 60-69-year-olds, and show that 40-59 and 70-79-year-olds are over 4 times more likely to be infected with Covid-19 than their unvaccinated counterparts.

Is there any wonder the UK Health Security Agency decided to stop publishing weekly figures as of 1st April 2022?

