160,000 COVID Deaths? – NHS confirms just 5,115 people have died of COVID-19 in England since beginning of Pandemic

The UK Government claims over 160,000 people have died of Covid-19 in England since March 2020, and they have used these claimed deaths to frighten people into compliance with ridiculous rules for the past two years.

But reports published by England’s National Health Service (NHS) reveal that as of 20th April 2022, just 5,115 people have died of Covid-19 in England since the alleged pandemic began.

And the same reports also reveal that Covid-19 deaths have increased by 176% compared to the number of alleged deaths that occurred prior to the first Covid-19 injection being administered in England. Is this what we would expect to see if the jabs are 95% effective at preventing death?

The NHS has been publishing a weekly report on the number of Covid-19 deaths to have occurred in England’s hospitals since the beginning of the alleged Covid-19 pandemic.

Heres the table taken from the ‘COVID-19 total deaths – weekly summaries’ report published 21st April 2022 –

The report shows us that the NHS claim 114,721 people have died in hospitals in England after testing positive for Covid-19 since March 2020. But what’s suprising here is the extremely low number of people who had no pre-existing conditions and have died of Covid-19 alone.

Of the 114,721 deaths just 5,115 have been solely attributed to Covid-19, and 109,606 deaths have occurred among people suffering with pre-existing conditions such as chronic kidney sisease, chronic pulmonary disease, and heart disease among several others.

This equates to just 4.45% of all alleged Covid-19 deaths since March 2020 being solely due to Covid-19. Yet the UK Government claims over 150,000 people have died of Covid-19 in England within 28 days of a positive test since March 2020.

However, there is something else that is unusual about these figures that can only be realised once we look at the numbers in a historical report.

The first Covid-19 injection was administered in England on the 9th December 2020, and as we will all know through endless propaganda, it was claimed to be 95% effective at preventing infection, hospitalisation and death.

The claim that it was 95% effective at preventing infection is both deeply troubling and hilarious when you look at the Covid-19 case rates in England at the moment. Official data from the UK Health Security Agency shows the Covid-19 case-rates per 100,000 are highest among the triple vaccinated in all age groups.

The data actually shows Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness against infection has fallen to minus-391% among triplae jabbed 60-69-year-olds, and between minus-298% and minus-324% among those aged 30 to 59.

All other age groups have also suffered a significant drop in vaccine effectiveness with figures showing all triple vaccinated adults now between 3 and 5 times more likely to be infected with Covid-19 than unvaccinated adults.

But authorities still claim the injections are extremely effective against death. But if this were true, then why does NHS data show overall Covid-19 deaths have increased by 163.5% since the first Covid-19 injection was administered in England.

The following table is taken from the NHS ‘COVID-19 total deaths – weekly summaries’ report published 10th December 2020, and it conveniently shows the number of Covid-19 deaths in England’s hospitals up to 9th December 2020; the first day a Covid-19 injection was administered –

The table reveals that as of 9th December 2021 there had been 43,537 Covid-19 deaths in England’s hospitals, 41,683 of which were among people with serious pre-existing conditions, and 1,854 of which were solely due to Covid-19.

This means that as of 20th April 2022, Covid-19 deaths among people with pre-existing conditions have increased by 163%, and deaths solely due to Covid-19 have increased by 176% since the first Covid-19 injection was administered in the UK.

Here’s a chart showing the increase in Covid-19 deaths by age group –

What’s interesting here is every age group has seen a higher increase in deaths solely due to Covid-19, than Covid-19 deaths alongside pre-existing conditions.

Does this data at least show that the Covid-19 injections are at best completely ineffective? There are other variables to of course take into account but these are certainly interesting statistics.

Just 5,115 people have actually died of Covid-19 in England, but that’s an increase of 176% on the number of Covid-19 deaths that had occurred prior to the first Covid-19 injection being administered in England.

