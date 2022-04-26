High number of Strokes caused by the Covid-19 Vaccines may explain why so many of the Vaccinated are also going Blind

Since the first Covid-19 vaccine was authorised for use in the United Kingdom, and administered on the 8th December 2020, there have been hundreds of thousands of adverse reactions reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme. But there is one particular adverse reaction which is both concerning and strange, and the number of people suffering from it is increasing by the week – Blindness.

The MHRA Yellow Card scheme analysis print for the Pfizer / BioNTech mRNA jab shows that since the first jab was administered on the 9th December 2020, and up to 6th April 2022, 163 people have reported suffering total blindness due to the injection. Another 6 people have also reported central vision loss, whilst a further 4 people have reported sudden visual loss.

Twenty-one people have also reported an adverse reaction known as ‘blindness transient’ due to the Pfizer vaccine. This is where a person suffers visual disturbance or loss of sight in one eye for seconds or minutes at a time. And a further twenty people have reported an adverse reaction known as ‘unilateral blindness’. This is where a person is blind or has extremely poor vision in one eye.

In total there have been 8,016 eye disorders reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer jab as of 6th April 2022.

The AstraZeneca viral vector injection has also caused hundreds of people to go blind. As of 6th April 22 the MHRA has received 324 reports of blindness, 3 reports of central vision loss, 5 reports of sudden visual loss, and 29 reports of blindness transient among 14,895 eye disorders reported as adverse reactions to the jab.

The Moderna mRNA injection, which was first administered in June and has the lowest number of injections administered in the UK, has also caused several people to suffer blindness.

As of 6th April 22, the MHRA have received 34 reports of blindness, 56 reports of visual impairment, and 6 reports of as adverse reactions to the Moderna injection. blindness transient among 1,519 eye disorders reported as adverse reactions to the Moderna jab.

In all, when including adverse reactions reported where the brand of vaccine was not specified, there have been 24,516 eye disorders reported as adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections, with 525 of these reactions being complete blindness.

“Fact-checkers” alongside authorities have been on the case to sweep this data under the carpet and have labelled it as unreliable. Their reasoning is that “just because someone reports the event after having the vaccine, it doesn’t necessarily mean it is due to the vaccine”.

But what they’re not telling you is that it also doesn’t necessarily mean it is not due to the vaccine, and we imagine every single person who has reported an adverse reaction would disagree with the fact checkers and authorities attempts to play down these reports.

For instance one person, who goes by the name of Louis, documented the story of his wife on Twitter in the days, weeks and months following her getting the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine.

Unfortunately, his wife went completely blind in her left eye and 30-60% blind in her right eye after having the AstraZeneca jab and the neurologist treating her, categorically told her not have the second dose.

As you can see the misery which the fact checkers are disregarding as “not necessarily the fault of the vaccine” is very real for the people who are reporting them.

But why are the Covid vaccines causing people to go blind?

Well there is another extremely concerning adverse reaction that has been reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme, one which has occurred an astronimical amount of times, and that adverse event is a stroke.

As of 6th Feb 22, the MHRA has received 786 reports of stroke due to the Pfizer mRNA injection, which is now the primary booster jab being administered to Brits, and the only jab being administered to children.

These reports include 19 reports of subarachnoid haemorrhage, which is an extremely rare type of stroke, 64 reports of cerebral haemorrhage, 61 reports of ischaemic stroke, and 487 reports of cerebrovascular accidents.

Sadly these 786 reported strokes have resulted in 65 deaths.

Unfortunately the AstraZeneca vaccine has also caused hundred of strokes. Up to 6th April 22, the MHRA has received 2,355 reports of stroke as adverse reactions to the jab resulting in 170 deaths.

The 2,355 strokes include 202 cerebral haemorrhages, 119 subarachnoid haemorrhages (supposed to be rare), 166 ischaemic strokes, and a shocking 1,369 cerebrovascular accidents.

But what does this have to do with people going blind? Well this helpful fact sheet provided by the Stroke Foundation in Australia provides the answer as to why.

According to the fact sheet around one-third of stroke survivors suffer visual loss, and most sadly never fully recover their vision.

The reason strokes cause blindness is that vision depends on a healthy eye to receive information and a healthy brain to process that information. The nerves in the eye travel from the eye through the brain to the occipital cortex at the back of the brain, allowing you to see.

Most strokes affect one side of the brain. Nerves from each eye travel together in the brain, so both eyes are affected. If the right side of your brain is damaged, the left side vision in each eye may be affected. It is rare for both sides of the brain to be affected by stroke. When it does happen, it can result in blindness.

So if you’ve been wondering how on earth the experimental Covid-19 injections could cause a person to go blind, you now know why.

It’s the vast amount of strokes the Covid injections are causing that is contributing to this devastating and life-changing adverse event. Strokes will not be the only contributing factor of course, but the numbers suggest they are most likely the main adverse reaction at fault.

