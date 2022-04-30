Study finds Covid-19 Vaccination increases risk of Death by at least 4800%

A study of official US Government data comparing the number of doses administered to the number of adverse events officially reported has found that the Covid-19 injections are at least 49x / 4,800% deadlier than the Influenza vaccines.

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) hosted by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) contains historical data on adverse reactions reported against every vaccine that has been administered in the United States of America.

A quick search of the CDC VAERS database on the number of adverse events reported against the Covid-19 injections since they were first rolled out in the USA, reveals that between December 2020 and 28th Jan 2022, a total of 743,179 adverse event reports were made in just 1 year and 2 months.

Performing a similar search of the VAERS database on the number of adverse events reported against the Flu vaccines reveals that between 2008 and 2020 there were a total of just 137,533 adverse events reports were made in a period of 13 years.

Taking these numbers at face value you could assume that the Covid-19 injections have proven to be at least 5.4 times more harmful than the Flu vaccines. But if you were to then make this claim you would most likely be shot down with cries of “yes but hundreds of millions of people have been given the Covid-19 vaccine at once so this is normal and just a tiny percentage”.

So we decided to dig into the number of Flu vaccines administered in the USA between 2008 and 2020, and the number of Covid-19 vaccines administered in the USA between Dec 2020 and 28th Jan 2022, and work out how harmful each vaccine has really proven to be, to see if the horrendous number of adverse reactions reported to the Covid-19 vaccines are in line with the expected norm for other vaccines.

We should however mention that the following numbers we are about to present to you for the Flu vaccines are actually overly generous and paint the flu vaccine in a slightly more harmful light than what it has actually proven to be.

This is because we have extracted the number of adverse reactions reported against the flu vaccines from the very beginning of 2008 to the very end of 2020, but the number of doses of Flu vaccine administered only includes part of 2008 and part of 2020 due to the CDC data only telling us the number of doses administered in a Flu season rather than a full year.

The other factor that paints the flu vaccines in a slightly more harmful light is that they are generally only administered to young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and the vulnerable, and this demographic contains a high proportion of people who are likely to suffer ailments or die in general. Whereas the Covid-19 injections have been offered to every single person over the age of 5 in America.

The following chart shows the total number of flu vaccine doses administered in 13 full flu seasons all the way from the 2008/2009 flu season to the 2019-2020 flu season. The data has been extracted from the CDC info found here.

The following chart shows the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the USA since the start of the vaccination campaign and up to 28th January 2022.

In all between the 08/09 flu season and the 19/20 flu season there were a total of 1,720,400,000 (1.7204 billion) doses of the flu jab administered in the USA.

Whereas from the start of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign up to 28th Jan 22 there were a total of 549,915,298 (549.9 million) doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered in the USA.

With over 3 times as many influenza vaccines being administered in the United States you can most likely work out how damaging the rest of this report is going to be to the safety of the Covid-19 injections.

Adverse Event Reports

The following chart shows the number of adverse event reports made to VAERS against the Covid-19 vaccines up to 28th Jan 22 in the USA, and the number of adverse event reports made to VAERS aginst the flu vaccines between 2008 and 2020 in the USA.

The raw numbers alone show that in the space of 14 months there were 5.4 times as many adverse event reports made against the Covid-19 vaccines than were made against the Flu vaccines in 13 years. But when we actually work out the rate of adverse reactions per number of doses administered we actually find that the Covid-19 vaccines have proven to be even more harmful than they first appear.

The following chart shows the number of doses of vaccine administered per adverse event reported in the USA for both the flu vaccines and the Covid-19 vaccines.

Based on 1.72 billion doses of flu vaccine being administered between 2008 and 2020 according to the CDC, the rate of adverse event reports to the flu vaccine is 1 adverse event report per 12,509 doses administered.

But based on 549.9 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine being administered between Dec 2020 and 28th Jan 22, the rate of adverse event reports to the Covid-19 vaccines is 1 adverse event report per 740 doses administered.

This means the Covid-19 vaccines are 17 times more likely to have an adverse event report made against them, or in other words, the Covid-19 vaccines are at least 17 times more harmful than the flu vaccines.

Emergency Room Visits

The following chart shows the number of adverse event reports made to VAERS against the Covid-19 vaccines that resulted in emergency room visits up to 28th Jan 22 in the USA, and the number of adverse event reports made to VAERS against the flu vaccines that resulted in emergency room visits between 2008 and 2020 in the USA.

The raw numbers alone show that in the space of 14 months there were 20.8 times as many adverse event reports made against the Covid-19 vaccines that resulted in emergency room visits than were made against the Flu vaccines in 13 years.

But when we actually work out the rate of emergency room visits per number of doses administered, we find again that the Covid-19 vaccines have proven to be even more harmful than they first appear.

The following chart shows the number of doses of vaccine administered per emergency room visit in the USA for both the flu vaccines and the Covid-19 vaccines.

Based on 1.72 billion doses of flu vaccine being administered between 2008 and 2020 according to the CDC, the rate of adverse event reports to the flu vaccine resulting in emergency room visits is 1 emergency room visit report per 388,527.55 doses administered.

But based on 549.9 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine being administered between Dec 2020 and 28th Jan 22, the rate of adverse event reports to the Covid-19 vaccines resulting in emergency room visits is 1 emergency room visit per 5,950.94 doses administered.

This means the Covid-19 vaccines are 65 times more likely to cause someone to require emergency care than the flu vaccines.

Hospitalisations

The following chart shows the number of adverse event reports made to VAERS against the Covid-19 vaccines that resulted in hospitalisation up to 28th Jan 22 in the USA, and the number of adverse event reports made to VAERS against the flu vaccines that resulted in hospitalisation between 2008 and 2020 in the USA.

The raw numbers alone show that in the space of 14 months there were 7.3 times as many adverse event reports made against the Covid-19 vaccines that resulted in hospitalisation than were made against the Flu vaccines in 13 years.

But when we actually work out the rate of hospitalisations per number of doses administered, we find yet again that the Covid-19 vaccines have proven to be even more harmful than they first appear.

The following chart shows the number of doses of vaccine administered per hospitalisation in the USA for both the flu vaccines and the Covid-19 vaccines.

Between 2008 and 2020, the rate of adverse event reports to the flu vaccine resulting in hospitalisation equates to 1 hospitalisation per 248,289.79 doses administered.

But the rate of adverse event reports to the Covid-19 vaccines resulting in hospitalisation equates to 1 hospitalisation per 10,836.83 doses administered.

Therefore, the Covid-19 vaccines are at least 23 times more likely to cause someone to be hospitalised than the flu vaccines.

Birth Defects

The following chart shows the number of adverse event reports made to VAERS against the Covid-19 vaccines that resulted in birth defects up to 28th Jan 22 in the USA, and the number of adverse event reports made to VAERS against the flu vaccines that resulted in birth defects between 2008 and 2020 in the USA.

The raw numbers alone show that in the space of 14 months there were 18.4 times as many adverse event reports made against the Covid-19 vaccines that resulted in emergency room visits than were made against the Flu vaccines in 13 years.

This is despite the fact the Covid-19 injections were not at first recommended for pregnant women meaning only a limited number of pregnant women have received it, whereas all pregnant women are offered the flu vaccine every single year.

Therefore, these raw numbers alone are extremely concerning, but it again gets much worse when we work out the rate of birth defects per number of doses administered.

The following chart shows the number of doses of vaccine administered per birth defect in the USA for both the flu vaccines and the Covid-19 vaccines.

Between 2008 and 2020, the rate of adverse event reports to the flu vaccine resulting in birth defects equates to 1 birth defect per 68,816,000 doses administered.

But the rate of adverse event reports to the Covid-19 vaccines resulting in birth defects equates to 1 birth defect per 1,195,468.03 doses administered.

Therefore, the Covid-19 injections are proving to be at least 57.5 times more likely to cause birth defects than the influenza vaccines.

Permanent Disabilities

The following chart shows the number of adverse event reports made to VAERS against the Covid-19 vaccines that resulted in a permanent disability up to 28th Jan 22 in the USA, and the number of adverse event reports made to VAERS against the flu vaccines that resulted in a permanent disability between 2008 and 2020 in the USA.

The raw numbers alone show that in the space of 14 months there were 6 times as many adverse event reports made against the Covid-19 vaccines that resulted in a permanent disability than were made against the Flu vaccines in 13 years.

But when we actually work out the rate of permanent disabilities per number of doses administered, we find yet again that the Covid-19 vaccines have proven to be even more harmful than they first appear.

The following chart shows the number of doses of vaccine administered per permanent disability in the USA for both the flu vaccines and the Covid-19 vaccines.

Between 2008 and 2020, the rate of adverse event reports to the flu vaccine resulting in a permanent disability equates to 1 permanent disability per 853,796.52 doses administered.

But the rate of adverse event reports to the Covid-19 vaccines resulting in a permanent disability equates to 1 permanent disability per 45,015 doses administered.

This means the Covid-19 injections are 19 times more likely to leave someone permanently disabled than the flu vaccines.

Life Threatening Events

The following chart shows the number of adverse event reports made to VAERS against the Covid-19 vaccines that resulted in a life-threatening event up to 28th Jan 22 in the USA, and the number of adverse event reports made to VAERS against the flu vaccines that resulted in a life-threatening event between 2008 and 2020 in the USA.

The raw numbers alone show that in the space of 14 months there were 5.6 times as many adverse event reports made against the Covid-19 vaccines that resulted in a life-threatening event than what were made against the Flu vaccines in 13 years.

But when we actually work out the rate of life-threatening events per number of doses administered, we find yet again that the Covid-19 vaccines have proven to be even more harmful than they first appear.

The following chart shows the number of doses of vaccine administered per life-threatening event in the USA for both the flu vaccines and the Covid-19 vaccines.

Between 2008 and 2020, the rate of adverse event reports to the flu vaccine resulting in a life-threatening event equates to 1 life-threatening event per 835,145.63 doses administered.

But the rate of adverse event reports to the Covid-19 vaccines resulting in a life-threatening event equates to 1 life-threatening event per 47,280 doses administered.

Therefore, the Covid-19 injections are at least 18 times more likely to cause a person to suffer a life-threatening event than the flu vaccines.

Deaths

The following chart shows the number of adverse event reports made to VAERS against the Covid-19 vaccines that resulted in death up to 28th Jan 22 in the USA, and the number of adverse event reports made to VAERS against the flu vaccines that resulted in death between 2008 and 2020 in the USA.

The raw numbers alone show that in the space of 14 months there were 15.7 times as many adverse event reports made against the Covid-19 vaccines that resulted in death than what were made against the Flu vaccines in 13 years.

But when we actually work out the rate of deaths per number of doses administered, we find that the Covid-19 vaccines have proven to be even deadlier than they first appear.

The following chart shows the number of doses of vaccine administered per reported death in the USA for both the flu vaccines and the Covid-19 vaccines.

Between 2008 and 2020, the rate of adverse event reports to the flu vaccine resulting in death equates to 1 death per 2,594,871.79 doses administered.

But the rate of adverse event reports to the Covid-19 vaccines resulting in death equates to 1 death per 52,759.79 doses administered.

Therefore, the Covid-19 injections are proving to be at least 49.18 times deadlier than the flu vaccines.

These numbers absolutely destroy any statement made by the authorities that the Covid-19 injections are completely safe, just like official UK Government data destroys any statement made by the authorities that the Covid-19 injections are extremely effective.

Compared to the influenza vaccines, official US Government data shows that per number of doses administered the Covid-19 injections are at least –

17 times more likely to cause an adverse reaction;

65 times more likely to cause a person to require emergency care;

23 times more likely to hospitalise a person;

57.5 times more likely to cause birth defects;

19 times more likely to cause a permanent disability;

18 times more likely to cause a person to suffer a life threatening event; &

49 times more likely to cause death.

Yet despite this, the US Government is now trying to find excuses to justify administering the Covid-19 injections to children as young as 6 months old, a decision that should be criminal based on this data alone.