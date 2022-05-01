[…] Death Rates Are Higher After Mass Vaccinations, An Analysis of Worldwide Data Reveals […]

Joel Smalley, a quantitative data analyst, has published an updated analysis of Covid deaths and all-cause deaths in relation to vaccination rates for 202 countries using data from Our World in Data. He has titled it ‘Covid Requiem Aeternam’

In only 38 countries is there a discernible reduction in Covid deaths after vaccination programmes began. For the other 164 countries both the rate and the number of Covid deaths after vaccination programs are higher than before.

In not one of the 101 countries that report all-cause mortality is cumulative excess mortality lower than it was at the time mass vaccination programs began. And in 70 of these countries, the rate of cumulative excess mortality is higher after Covid vaccination programs began.

This is a global public health failure of truly unprecedented and epic proportions.

The following are excerpts from Covid Requiem Aeternam by Joel Smalley. You can read the full article, with his methodologies and graphs, HERE.

The vaccine hypothesis

The vaccine is claimed to be substantially effective in reducing Covid mortality (by the policy-makers but not the vaccine manufacturers) and also to be safe. If these claims are true, we should expect even fewer deaths than expected above due to significantly lower Covid deaths and insignificant vaccine deaths, i.e. lower all-cause excess mortality overall.

To be certain, we should also expect to see a negative correlation between the vaccination rate and the Covid death rate, i.e. the more a country is vaccinated, the greater the decrease in the Covid death rate should be observed.

The Covid death rate is higher after mass vaccinations

There is a discernible reduction in the rate of Covid deaths in only 38 out of the 202 countries studied (19%). Therefore, in the vast majority of countries, both the rate and the number of Covid deaths after vaccination programs are higher than before.

In fact, the Covid death rate (deaths per million per day world average) rises from 1.4 to 2.0 after mass vaccinations begin, an increase of 42%. Confounders be damned!

[In the video below where a graph for each country is shown, in alphabetical order, the black line on the graph represents excess mortality, the red line represents Covid deaths and the green line represents the population vaccinated.]

Pay close attention to Australia, Brazil, Brunei, Cambodia, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Cuba, Cyprus, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Fiji, Finland, Greece, Greenland, Guyana, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Isle of Man, Japan, Laos, Latvia, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Monaco, Mongolia, Nepal, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Seychelles, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Timor, Turks and Caicos, UAE, Uruguay, Venezuela, Vietnam, and Wallis and Fortuna to see what happens when you aggressively vaccinate a naïve population, especially in the middle of an outbreak.

Click on the image below to watch the video on Odysee.

Joel Smalley: Covid Requiem Aeternam, 23 April 2022 (28 mins)

All-cause excess mortality rates are higher after mass vaccinations

In 69% of the countries that report all-cause mortality (70 out of 101), the rate of cumulative excess mortality is higher after Covid vaccination programs. In not one single country is cumulative excess mortality lower than it was at the time mass vaccination programs began.

In fact, the excess death rate (deaths per million per day world average) rises from 3.1 to 4.1 after mass vaccinations begin, an increase of 33%.

The rate of increase in Covid mortality appears to be positively correlated with the vaccination rate. In other words, those countries that have lower vaccination rates (e.g. numerous African countries) also have lower increases in Covid mortality. Conversely, those countries that vaccinated early and aggressively (e.g. Europe, North America and Israel) have suffered comparatively worse.

Incidentally, it also seems that those countries with lower vaccination rates also had lower Covid mortality rates prior to vaccination campaigns, possibly indicative of having fewer interventions.

Nevertheless, the rate of increase in the Covid death rate after mass vaccinations is also positively correlated with the vaccination rate.

Observing each of the 202 countries in the study, the following patterns are apparent:

The Covid death rate continues at much the same rate after mass vaccination as before; The Covid death rate increases after mass vaccination or emerges where prior to mass vaccination, it was insignificant or completely absent; The Covid death rate decelerates where there the population vaccination rate is low.

Conclusion – the “safe and effective” vaccine hypothesis is rejected

In fact, according to the evidence, the more obvious conclusion is that the Covid vaccine has caused more death, not less, so much more in fact, that it has actually wiped out the expected natural declines and caused yet more death still.

The signal is significant in terms of temporal proximity and consistency across countries regardless of geography and demographics.

This is a global public health failure of truly unprecedented and epic proportions.