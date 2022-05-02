Study finds Covid-19 Vaccination increases risk of suffering a Stroke by 11,361%

Stroke is a disease that affects the arteries leading to and within the brain. It is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States.

But it looks as if the disease may be on the rise thanks to the experimental Covid-19 injections because a study of VAERS data has revealed that per number of doses administered, ‘stroke’ is 115x / 11,361% more likely to be suffered as an adverse reaction to the Covid-19 vaccines than the Flu vaccines.

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) hosted by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) contains historical data on adverse reactions reported against every vaccine that has been administered in the United States of America.

A quick search of the CDC VAERS database on the number of strokes reported as adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections since they were first rolled out in the USA, reveals that from December 2020 up to 11th Feb 2022, a total of 4,532 adverse event reports involving a stroke were made in just 1 year and 2 months.

But performing a similar search of the VAERS database on the number of strokes suffered as an adverse reaction to the Flu vaccines reveals that between 2008 and 2020 there were a total of just 122 adverse events reports involving stroke were made in a period of 13 years.

Taking these numbers at face value, you could assume that the Covid-19 injections have proven to be 37 times more likely to cause a stroke than the Flu vaccines. However, if you did make this claim you would probably be told that this is normal because many more people have received a Covid-19 injection. But unfortunately, both of these claims are wrong.

The following chart shows the total number of flu vaccine doses administered in 13 full flu seasons all the way from the 2008/2009 flu season to the 2019-2020 flu season. The data has been extracted from the CDC info found here.

The following chart shows the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the USA since the start of the vaccination campaign and up to 11th February 2022.

In all between the 08/09 flu season and the 19/20 flu season, there were a total of 1,720,400,000 (1.7204 billion) doses of the flu jab administered in the USA.

Whereas from the start of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign up to 11th Feb 22 there were a total of 557,637,223 (557.6 million) doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered in the USA.

Therefore, over three times as many Flu vaccines have been administered in the USA over 13 years than Covid-19 injections administered in the USA since the end of 2020.

The following chart shows the number of adverse event reports made to VAERS against the Covid-19 vaccines that resulted in a person suffering a type of stroke up to 11th Feb 22 in the USA, and the number of adverse event reports made to VAERS against the flu vaccines that resulted in a person suffering a type of stroke between 2008 and 2020 in the USA.

The raw numbers alone show that in the space of 14 months there were 37 times as many adverse event reports made against the Covid-19 vaccines that resulted in a stroke than were made against the Flu vaccines in 13 years.

But when we actually work out the rate of strokes suffered per number of doses administered, we find that the Covid-19 vaccines have proven to be even more harmful than they first appear.

The following chart shows the number of doses of vaccine administered per stroke suffered as an adverse reaction in the USA for both the Flu vaccines and the Covid-19 vaccines.

Between 2008 and 2020, the rate of adverse event reports to the flu vaccine resulting in a stroke equates to 1 stroke per 14,101,639 doses administered.

But the rate of adverse event reports to the Covid-19 vaccines resulting in stroke equates to 1 stroke per 121,340 doses administered.

The following chart shows the number of strokes reported per 100,000 doses administered of both the Flu jabs and Covid-19 injections –

Between 2008 and 2020, the number of strokes suffered per 100,000 doses of flu vaccine administered equates to 0.007 strokes suffered per 100,000 doses.

But the number of strokes suffered per 100,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered equates to 0.81 strokes suffered per 100,000 doses.

This means the Covid-19 injections are 115 times / 11,361% more likely to cause the recipient to suffer a stroke than the flu vaccines.

These numbers absolutely destroy any statement made by the authorities that the Covid-19 injections are completely safe, just like official UK Government data destroys any statement made by the authorities that the Covid-19 injections are extremely effective.