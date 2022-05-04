12,548 Children have suffered a Serious Adverse Event due to the COVID Vaccines in the USA; and 106 Kids have sadly died

Official data published by the U.S Centers for Disease Control has revealed that 106 children have now sadly died following Covid-19 vaccination. The deaths have been reported among 12,548 serious adverse events among children ranging from hospitalisation to permanent disability.

A search of the CDC Wonder Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) returns the following results on adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines among children (under 18’s) up to 22nd April 2022 –

A similar search for serious adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines among children ranging from hospitalisation to permanent disability, to death, returns the following results –

And a final search for the number of deaths among children following Covid-19 vaccination returns the following results –

Here’s a chart illustrating the number of adverse events, serious adverse events and deaths due to the Covid-19 injections among children by age group in the USA up to the 22nd April 2022 –

The data shows that even children under the age of 6 months old are suffering adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections suggesting this is either through being breast-fed by vaccinated mothers, or over-eager doctors/nurses/vaccine administrators vaccinating children who are not legally eligible. As of 22nd April 2022, two children under 6-months-old have sadly died, as well as another 4 children between the ages of 1 and 5.

The following chart shows the total number of adverse events, serious adverse events and deaths due to the Covid-19 injections among all children under 18 –

As of April 22nd 2022, there have been 48,033 adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections among children, of which 12,548 were considered serious resulting in hospitalisation, permanent disability or death. Sadly, 106 children have lost their lives.

The above does not however paint the full picture, because the CDC estimated just 1 to 10% of adverse reactions are actually reported to VAERS. Therefore, it’s possible that over 10,600 children have sadly lost their lives due to Covid-19 vaccination.

But despite this, medicine regulators in the USA are urgently looking to authorise the administration of the Covid-19 injection to children as young as 6-months-old.