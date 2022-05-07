Medicine Regulators believe attenuated viruses in AstraZeneca & Janssen COVID Vaccines are to blame for rise in deadly Hepatitis among Children

The World Health Organization recently issued a ‘global alert’ about a new form of severe hepatitis affecting children.

The news came after the UK Government announced it was launching an urgent investigation after detecting higher than usual rates of liver inflammation (hepatitis) among children, after having ruled out the common viruses that cause the condition.

The current publicised, but not watertight theory is that this is due to an adenovirus. But not just any adenovirus. Evidence suggests that Medicine Regulators around the world believe it is due to an “attenuated” adenovirus variant in both the AstraZeneca and Janssen Covid-19 vaccines that has gone rogue.

On April 15 2022, the World Health Organization issued a global alert about a new form of severe acute Hepatitis with an unknown aetiology (cause) affecting previously healthy children in the UK over the last month. Cases have also been notified in Spain and Ireland. Tests have excluded all previously known Hepatitis viruses.

The announcement came after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) recently detected higher than usual rates of liver inflammation (hepatitis) in children.

The hepatitis infections had been confirmed to have hit children in at least twelve different countries, with the majority of those cases spiking in the UK.

As of 3 May 2022, there have been 163 cases of acute non-A-E hepatitis with serumtransaminases greater than 500 IU/l identified in children aged under 16 years old in the UK since 1 January 2022.

Adenovirus remains the most frequently detected potential pathogen. Amongst 163 UK cases, 126 have been tested for adenovirus of which 91 had adenovirus detected (72%).

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) claims in their 2nd technical briefing on the matter that ‘the following hypotheses are all being actively tested by the investigations in process’-

A normal adenovirus infection

A novel variant adenovirus

A post-infectious SARS-CoV-2 syndrome

A drug, toxin or environmental exposure

A novel pathogen either acting alone or as a coinfection

A new variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Quite why they are going down the avenue of blaming this on Covid-19 beggar’s belief. Because SARS-CoV-2 has only been detected in 24 of the 132 cases with available results (18%).

But the adenovirus theory is certainly interesting when you consider what the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on the 5th May 2021.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has limited the authorised use of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine to individuals 18 years of age and older for whom other authorised or approved COVID-19 vaccines are not accessible or clinically appropriate.

The FDA claims this is due to conducting an updated analysis and finding that the risk of thrombosis following administration of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine, warrants limiting the authorized use of the vaccine.

But hold on a minute. They already knew about the dangers of blood clots months ago and had added them to the Johnson & Johnson safety fact sheet. So why the sudden change of heart now?

The mystery hepatitis cases have recently been recorded in 14 states across America. Doctors in Ohio have reported 7 cases in children as young as 18 months, and North Dakota confirmed their first case on 5th May. As of the same date, six children have required a liver transplant and one has died.

Could the actual reason for essentially banning the use of the Janssen vaccine instead have something to do with medicine regulators’ fears that the accentuated adenovirus it contains has gone rogue?

Both the J&J and AstraZeneca Covid-19 injections are viral vector gene therapies. Both allegedly work by doing the following –

First, the DNA instructions to create the SARS-CoV-2 antigen (spike protein; not the full SARS-CoV-2 virus) are inserted into a modified virus (adenovirus).

Then after the “vaccine” is injected into an individual, the viral vector delivers the spike protein DNA instructions to cells resulting in large amounts of the spike protein antigen.

The resulting immune response to SARS-CoV-2 allegedly helps mimic what occurs during natural infection and results in a cellular immune response.

The current theory, however, is that the adenovirus now circulating has been born from the AstraZeneca vaccine. Which would suggest the FDA have suspended the Janssen jab to prevent it from doing exactly the same thing. But that doesn’t mean the J&J jab isn’t the actual culprit.

The UK was the first country to roll-out the adenovirus based AstraZeneca Covid-19 injection en masse in January 2021, and it was also the first country to report an unusual increase in hepatitis cases of unknown cause among children. Just a coincidence?

The theory behind the AstraZeneca virus going rogue is that the virus contained in the vaccine combines with the E1 gene from another circulating adenovirus, of which there are many. The result is a replicating ChAdOx1 virus. (A wealth of scientific information and reasoning on the theory can be found here. Source)

Because most people have been exposed to Adenoviruses throughout their lives they will be immune. But young children who have been forced to stay at home for the past two years are now being hit with a dangerous adenovirus on first exposure.

But don’t take our word for it, take the word of this scientific study instead –

And this study found in the British Medical Journal –

Is it just a coincidence that –

a wealth of scientific information supports the fact that it is perfectly possible for adenovirus vectors to go rogue,

the leading theory on a sudden rise in deadly hepatitis cases among children is that it is due to an adenovirus,

both the AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson vaccines contain adenovirus vectors,

and the FDA have suddenly announced the J&J jab should only be used when no other option is available?

Or have Medicine Regulators finally realised the damage they have caused by granting emergency use authorisation for experimental gene therapies to be administered to a huge chunk of the world’s population?

If it is the Covid-19 injections then we’re sure we will never officially know.

If you want to attempt to fit the pieces of the puzzle together yourself then you can read more here –