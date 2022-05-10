Breaking News

7-Year-Old Boy Dies from Heart Attack After Pfizer Injection

By on ( 10 Comments )
On 16 February 2022, a 7-year-old boy in Seattle Washington died from a heart attack with blood clots in his coronary artery and liver.  He died 13 days after being injected with a Pfizer “vaccine.” 

He suffered shock and cardiac arrest. He could not be resuscitated and died in the emergency department, APAR TV reported.  His death was recorded on the US VAERS database.

A 7-year-old child died of a heart attack after receiving the Pfizer vaccine, APAR, 13 March 2022

APAR’s article continued: “A CDC-funded study published [7 March 2022] in The Lancet concludes that most of the Covid vaccine-related adverse events reported during the first six months of the U.S. deployment were “mild and short-lived,” despite the thousands of deaths reported to VAERS.”

Jessica Rose, PhD, attempted to replicate the lancet authors’ findings through independent analysis of VAERS data. Although it filtered the database using three different dates, it could not replicate the results of the Lancet study.”

Dr. Jessica Rose, a Canadian researcher, reviewed the VAERS record for the 7-year-old victim.  On her Substack, she listed his symptoms as shown in the database:

“Atrioventricular block, Blood glucose normal, Blood lactic acid, Brain natriuretic peptide increased and Carbon dioxide decreased. He suffered a cardiac arrest. They tried to resuscitate him but it didn’t work. He died in the emergency department. They said he had arrived there listless and lethargic.”

From the 4/29/2022 release of VAERS data: This is VAERS ID 2152560, retrieved 10 May 2022

This little boy had no history of illness and was not on any medication, Dr. Rose noted, “there is no other logical explanation for his death other than the shot.”

“Something happened to destroy his little heart within less than 2 weeks of getting injected with this p-fizer garbage. He must have been very uncomfortable for those 2 weeks. 7 years old. I remember being 7. I couldn’t imagine if I was having chest pain at that age that I ever would have even told my parents or even known it was strange. Especially since there is absolutely no way that the injection he was given could possibly cause chest pain, lethargy, listlessness or death,” she wrote.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

Sources:

Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, World News

Nigel Watson
Nigel Watson
1 hour ago

Dirty WEF scumbag. The #WEF‘s latest plan – straight out of the #Malthusian playbook https://www.
youtube.com/watch?v=9GwSCFwCScs&t=31s

5
Reply
Traffer
Traffer
1 hour ago

remind me again of the benefits of the covid vaccines for 7 year olds. what was the possible upside?

6
Reply
Teresacashin
Teresacashin
Reply to  Traffer
20 minutes ago

To make cookies with grandma…thats the bs they were advertising here…i guess this little one didnt get to do that

1
Reply
Nick T
Nick T
Reply to  Traffer
6 minutes ago

Absolutely no reason for children that have very strong Natural Immune Systems to take such experiments. That shows very high adverse events. Most useless vaccines aka gene therapy.

0
Reply
uftonwood
uftonwood
59 minutes ago

Our daughter has just had her 10yo son jabbed because she wants a weekend away to Rome in August and he can be given his second jab just before the holiday.
Like others, I have found that the more you try to warn people, and I did warn her of the dangers, the more determined they are to get jabbed.

2
Reply
Blossom
Blossom
47 minutes ago

My grandson is 7 – this is heartbreaking – poor misguided, misinformed parents – poor little fellow. Wicked, wicked promoters of these murderous practices

2
Reply
Nick T
Nick T
9 minutes ago

I hope the Parents now feel like 💩 Apologies for coming on strong but people have been warned & the fake legacy media LIED to people. Pfizer, Moderna, FDA, CDC, NIH etc. All Liars.

0
Reply