The real reason the Government wants you to get a COVID-19 Booster Jab every 3 months is because the Vaccinated are developing a new form of AIDS

The UK’s minimum gap for Covid-19 booster jabs will be halved from six months to three, after the UK Government accepted advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisations to speed up the programme.

Criminally, the Government also accepted the JCVI’s advice to offer all children over the age of 12 a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, twelve weeks following the first dose, despite knowing the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis is much higher following the second dose.

The UK Government and its scientific advisers claim that the reason for cutting the time people must wait to get a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to just three months, is to limit the spread of the alleged new Omicron variant, of which they know next to nothing about.

But the real reason is that they know from their own data the Covid-19 vaccines are decimating the immune systems of the vaccinated and they urgently need to get the boosters into arms to halt the progression of vaccine induced Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome.

Regular readers of The Exposé will know that since at least June 2021, the fully vaccinated have accounted for the majority of Covid-19 deaths. We first highlighted on June 26th that whilst Brits had been distracted by Matt Hancock’s affair, Public Health England had released a report revealing 62% of alleged Covid-19 deaths were people who had been vaccinated.

With the most recent data showing the vaccinated population accounted for 61% of all cases, 66% of all hospitalisations, and 81% of all Covid-19 deaths between October 25th and November 21st.

But whilst the number of Covid-19 deaths have increased significantly alongside the percentage attributed to the fully vaccinated since June, other things have decreased significantly, but unfortunately for the vaccinated population, what’s decreased is the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines.

Pfizer claim that their Covid-19 mRNA injection has a vaccine effectiveness of 95%. They were able to claim this because of a simple calculation (full details of which can be viewed here) performed on the number of infections confirmed amongst the vaccinated group and the not-vaccinated group during the earliest stages of the still ongoing clinical trials.

Now, thanks to a wealth of data published by the new UK Health Security Agency we are able to use the same calculation that was used to calculate 95% effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine, to calculate the real world effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines, and the data unfortunately suggests the vaccinated population are developing some new form of AIDS induced by the Covid-19 injections.

Vaccine Effectiveness

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) publish a weekly ‘Vaccine Surveillance’ report containing statistics on Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths by vaccination status across England over the past four weeks.

Now that several weeks of ‘Vaccine Surveillance’ reports have been published we are able to see a much clearer picture on the effectiveness of the Covid-19 injections, and the number of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths over the past few months without having to use data that overlaps into other reports.

So we calculated the real-world effectiveness of the Covid-19 injections over a period of 12 weeks / 3 months by analysing the data available from the following ‘Vaccine Surveillance’ reports –

The week 37 Vaccine Surveillance report included the number of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status between week 33 and week 36 of 2021 (August 16th to September 12th), and the real-world vaccine effectiveness during this period was proving to be as follows –

The real-world effectiveness of all available Covid-19 vaccines combined was as low as minus-47% in the 60-69 age group, and as high as +66% in the under 18 age group between August 16th and September 12th 2021. The only other age groups that the vaccine was showing to have positive effect at this point were 18-29, 30-39, and 80+. But as you can clearly see none of the age groups were showing a vaccine effectiveness anywhere near 95%.

However, just look at how the tables turn just one month later.

The week 41 Vaccine Surveillance report included the number of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status between week 37 and week 40 of 2021 (September 13th to October 10th), and the real-world vaccine effectiveness during this period was proving to be as follows –

The real-world effectiveness of all available Covid-19 vaccines combined was as low as minus-109% in the 40-49 age group, and as high as +89% in the under 18 age group between September 13th and October 10th 2021. The only other age group that the vaccine was showing to have positive effect at this point was 18-29.

What’s concerning here though is how far the real-world effectiveness of the vaccine has fallen in all age groups, but especially the 40-49 age group which fell from a real world of effectiveness of minus-36% to minus-109%.

The fact that the real-world effectiveness of the vaccines had surpassed the minus-100% barrier in suggested that not only were the vaccines failing, but they were also completely decimating the immune system of the recipients.

This makes the most recent Vaccine Surveillance report frightening reading.

The week 45 Vaccine Surveillance report included the number of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status between week 41 and week 44 of 2021 (October 11th to November 7th), and the and the real-world vaccine effectiveness during this period was proving to be as follows – –

The real-world effectiveness of all available Covid-19 vaccines combined was as low as minus-126% in the 40-49 age group, and as high as +78% in the under 18 age group between September 13th and October 10th 2021. The only other age group that the vaccine was showing to have positive effect at this point was again 18-29.

What’s concerning here is that two more age-groups have surpassed the minus-100% barrier, with the 50-59 age group falling to minus-116% and the 60-69 age group falling to minus-120%. But what is perhaps more concerning is that the effectiveness of the Covid-19 injections has continued to decline in the 40-49 age group after already surpassing the minus-100% barrier in the previous month.

What we can also see from the above is that the effectiveness of the Covid-19 injection in persons over the age of 80 has climbed from minus-22% to minus-9 percent. This coincides with the booster jab roll-out to this age group, suggesting the vaccines may provide very short term protection against the alleged Covid-19 virus. However, it is worth noting that there is still a negative effectiveness in this age group, and it still lower than the minus-3% effectiveness seen between week 33 and week 36 of 2021.

The above chart tracks the real-world effectiveness of the Covid-19 injections in each group across the past 3 months and clearly illustrates the decline seen in all age groups from week 33-36 to week 41-44.

What this shows is that the biggest decline in vaccine effectiveness has actually been observed in the 30-39 age group, closely followed by the 40-49 age group which took a huge hit in week-37-40 and then by the 60-69 and 70-79 age group.

Based on the above we have been able to project the real world effectiveness of the Covid-19 injections in each age group up to the end of 2021, and the results were as follows –

Unfortunately, by the turn of the year, the Covid-19 injections may have a negative effectiveness in every single age group except for the under 18’s which may fall to +38%. Whilst a negative effectiveness below the minus-100% barrier will be seen in everyone between the ages of 40 and 79. With the 40-49 age group falling to a negative effectiveness close to minus-180%.

What does an ever declining negative effectiveness of the Covid-19 injections actually mean?

A vaccine effectiveness of +50% would mean that the fully vaccinated are 50% more protected against Covid-19 than the unvaccinated.

A vaccine effectiveness of 0% would mean that the fully vaccinated are 0% more protected against Covid-19 than the unvaccinated, meaning the vaccines are ineffective.

Whilst a vaccine effectiveness of -50% would mean that the unvaccinated were 50% more protected against Covid-19 than the fully vaccinated, meaning the vaccines actually decimate the immune system.

Data shows that the Covid-19 injections are currently proving to have a negative effectiveness in everyone over the age of 30, and a negative effectiveness surpassing the minus-100% barrier in everyone between the age of 40 and 69.

However, this calculation was based on the exact calculation used by Pfizer to demonstrate that their vaccine had an alleged effectiveness of 95%.

U = No. of Cases among the unvaccinated

V = No. of Cases among the fully vaccinated

U – V / U = Vaccine Effectiveness

In order to calculate the immune system performance we need to perform a slightly different calculation that divides the answer to U – V by the largest of the number of cases among either the unvaccinated or fully vaccinated.

Therefore, the calculation for a positive immune system performance is –

U – V / U

Whilst the calculation for a negative immune system performance is –

U – V / V

The following table shows the monthly decline in the immune systems of the vaccinated population against the unvaccinated –

What this shows is that the fully vaccinated 30–39-year-olds have seen the largest drop in immune system performance over the past three months, with a 40% decline between week 33-36 and week 37-40, and a 13% decline between week 37-40 and week 41-44. This equates to an average monthly decline of -26.5% and means that in less than three months fully vaccinated 30-39-year-olds could be facing total immune system failure.

The fully vaccinated 40-49-year-olds are also not far behind having seen the second largest drop in immune system performance over the past three months, with a 26% decline between week 33-36 and week 37-40, and a 4% decline between week 37-40 and week 41-44. This equates to an average monthly decline of -15%. However, due to the fact that their immune system was already significantly compromised between week 33-36, they could be facing total immune system failure in just 3 months.

The anomaly in this data though is the immune system performance of the 70-79 and 80+ age group. As we know, prior to the vaccination campaign beginning the average age of a person to die following Covid-19 infection was over 85, even though the average-life expectancy in the UK is 81.

Therefore it’s odd to find that the largest immune system decline is among the younger age groups, but this is because the UK Health Security Agency data for week 41-44 is a time period in which the over 70’s were being giving their booster jab, so we’ve compiled the following table to demonstrate the immune system performance pre-booster jab and post-booster jab in fully vaccinated individuals over the age of 70.

As you can see from the above the 80+ age group had just 4 months remaining until they possibly reached total immune system failure, but following the roll-out of the booster jab this has increased to 16.7 months.

However, since we know the vaccine effectiveness is proving to decline at a significant rate after a short period, and with evidence suggesting the vaccines are not only ineffective but also decimate the immune system, within the next month of two we could see that the booster shot has actually compromised the immune system of recipients even further, and an even quicker decline in immune system performance may materialise.

Which leads us to ask if the authorities are aware of this and this is the reason why they are so desperate for everybody to receive a booster shot before they hit the point of total immune system failure?

This data suggests that the vaccinated population will now require an endless cycle of booster shots to boost their immune systems to a point where it does not fail but is inferior to that of the unvaccinated population, and we are seeing further clues hidden in official government reports that this is the case.

For instance, the Week 42 Vaccine Surveillance report published by the UKHSA states the following –

“Recent observations from UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) surveillance data that N antibody levels appear to be lower in individuals who acquire infection following 2 doses of vaccination.”

What this means is that the Covid-19 vaccines interfere with the immune systems ability to produce antibodies against other pieces of the SARS-CoV-2 virus following infection, in the case of the N antibody this is against the nucleocapsid protein which is the shell of the virus, and a crucial part of the immune system response in the unvaccinated population.

Therefore, if any mutations to the spike protein of the alleged SARS-CoV-2 virus occur in the future, the vaccinated will be far more vulnerable and possibly unprotected due to their inability to produce the N antibody, even if they have already been infected and recovered from Covid-19.

Whereas the unvaccinated would have much better immunity to any mutations due to their ability to produce both S and N antibodies after infection.

The new “worst ever” variant is called B.1.1.529 and is allegedly incredibly, heavily mutated with 50 mutations overall and more than 30 on the spike protein, which is the target of the Covid-19 vaccines and now the only part of the Covid-19 virus that the fully vaccinated are able to produce antibodies against, as confirmed in the UKHSA report.

The real-world effectiveness of the Covid-19 injections wains significantly in a short amount of time, but unfortunately for the vaccinated population, rather than the immune system returning to the same state it was prior to vaccination, the immune system performance begins to rapidly decline making it inferior to that of the unvaccinated.

The fact that the UK Health Security Agency have admitted the fully vaccinated are much less capable of producing N-antibodies following infection also supports this.

Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome is a condition that is thought to be caused solely by the alleged HIV virus, and it leads to the loss of immune cells and leaves individuals susceptible to other infections and the development of certain types of cancers. In other words, it completely decimates the immune system.

Therefore, could we be seeing some new form of Covid-19 vaccine induced acquired immunodeficiency syndrome?

The data certainly suggests so, and that is the real reason they want you to now have a “booster” dose of the Covid-19 vaccine every three months.

