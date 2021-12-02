The Definition of Insanity – BioNTech CEO says Fully Vaccinated may get infected with Omicron; so it’s important to get your Booster

Boris Johnson has said that the Omicron variant can be spread between those that are “double vaccinated” and yesterday BioNTech’s CEO agreed.

As has been the answer to all things Covid, the solution is more Covid injections as people are being encouraged to get a “booster.”

A booster of the same injections of which some people have had two or three. If those are not protecting people from being infected with or transmitting Covid, why would the third or the fourth?

Wall Street Journal: Why the Omicron Variant Is Concerning Scientists, 29 November 2021 (4 mins)

In the following text, words in Italic-bold are extracted from an article published by The Hill titled ‘BioNTech co-founder: Vaccinated unlikely to become seriously ill from omicron’. Words in normal type are our comments and extracts from relevant articles published elsewhere.

BioNTech co-developed a Covid-19 injection with America’s Pfizer. On 23 August 2021, the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) announced the first approval of a Covid-19 injection: “The vaccine has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, and will now be marketed as Comirnaty.”

BioNTech co-founder [and CEO] Ugur Sahin said in an interview published Tuesday that while the omicron variant may result in more breakthrough cases of COVID-19, most vaccinated individuals will likely experience mild illness.

But only a few days before the Helsinki Times reported “the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech on Saturday issued a statement stating that they are not sure whether their vaccines would be able to help in the treatment of the new Covid-19 variant ‘Omicron’ … The pharmaceutical companies underscored that they started working on making their vaccine adaptable to new possible variants months ago.”

Sahin said,”Our message is: Don’t freak out, the plan remains the same: Speed up the administration of a third booster shot.”

In early November, shares of BioNTech took a dramatic 20% plunge in the wake of a damning whistle-blower report. The whistle-blower, Brook Jackson, claimed that the company hired poorly-trained vaccinators, that it was slow to investigate the injections adverse effects and even falsified data on the trials. She provided the British Medical Journal with dozens of internal documents to substantiate her claims.

By the third week of November, Sahin said in an interview that people around the world will need to get an injection against Covid-19 once a year, at least when it comes to the Pfizer “vaccine.” We have to wonder if the push for more “vaccines” is related to bolstering BioNTech’s share price.

In addition to the whistle-blower’s revelations the efficacy of the injections as claimed by the trials has been brought into question. The randomised controlled method was applied to the Pfizer-BioNTech “vaccine” trials but Pfizer designed the trial, and they are highly experienced in setting up trials for success.

In broad terms, the absolute risk reduction (“ARR”) compares the overall outcomes of one event versus another. The relative risk reduction (“RRR”) ignores overall improvement—it just compares the benefit, no matter how small, of one event versus another. The Covid injection appeared to reduce the relative risk of Covid-19 (as defined by Pfizer) by an estimated 95% over the short duration of the trial. However, the ARR is much less impressive at 0.84%. It is not sound public health practice to say: “This vaccine is 95% effective, so let’s give it to everyone”.

Although no studies on the new variant have been released yet, Sahin said he believed vaccinated people will still be protected from severe illness based on how the vaccine he helped develop has protected against past variants that are more contagious. As an example, Sahin pointed to the delta variant.

In a twitter thread, Bobby Rajesh Malhotra, an investigative artist, collected 134 articles, studies and other resources regarding Covid injections efficacy and their ill effects. His thread begins by quoting a letter to the editor of The New England Journal of Medicine.

Quote: "[.] populations that received mRNA vaccines according to standard EUA intervals, our data suggest that vaccine effectiveness against any symptomatic disease is considerably lower against the delta variant and may wane over time since vaccination."https://t.co/OPmi8X36Y1 pic.twitter.com/YlSgsRX2Ic — Bobby Rajesh Malhotra ツ ψ (@Bobby_Network) October 12, 2021

We have saved a copy of Bobby’s thread below in the event it is removed from twitter.

Earlier in November, a US Food and Drugs Administration (“FDA”) report showed Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus injection clinical trials found, six months after trials began, 24% higher all-cause mortality rate among the “vaccinated” compared to placebo group.

A study at the end of November, by researchers from the University of Verona in Italy and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Ohio, of health care workers found that the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid injection not only loses its efficacy within a few months, but drops by 57%, by six months, after the second dose, to about 33%.

And it raises serious questions why the FDA made a request to a federal judge asking whether they can wait 55 years to fully release all of the documents pertaining to the approval of the Pfizer injection.

Facts Matter: FDA Requests to Take 55 YEARS to Fully Release Vaccine Data, Federal Lawsuit, 19 November 2021 (20 mins)

BioNTech’s vaccine, which was produced alongside Pfizer, works by creating antibodies that prevent infection from occurring in the first place as well as T lymphocytes, white blood cells that attack cells in the body that have already been infected.

If a virus achieves immune escape, it achieves it against antibodies, but there is the second level of immune response that protects from severe disease – the T-cells.

The Covid injections target the spike protein and only the spike protein, they do not target the whole virus. “Immunology and virology 101 have taught us over a century that natural immunity confers protection against a respiratory virus’s outer coat proteins, and not just one, e.g. the SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein,” wrote Paul Elias Alexander, a Canadian health researcher.

The N antibody provides immunity against the nucleocapsid protein which is the shell of the virus. N antibodies are a crucial part of the immune system response. However, the UK Health Security Agency (“UKHSA”) stated in its Vaccine Surveillance report: “N antibody levels appear to be lower in individuals who acquire infection following 2 doses of vaccination.”

In other words, the Covid-19 injections interfere with the immune system’s ability to produce antibodies against the virus parts other than the spike protein. If a new variant appears, with sufficiently numerous mutations to the spike protein so as to render the vaccine-induced antibodies useless, then the “vaccinated” have fewer defences, such as N antibodies, than those who have not had a Covid injection.

The delta variant did not have any significant mutations to the spike protein. The antibodies induced by the Covid injections should have afforded “vaccinated” people some protection. However, as we have highlighted in numerous articles since June, the majority of Covid deaths have occurred in those who are “fully vaccinated.”

It seems things may get worse for the “vaccinated” as the omicron variant is claimed to have numerous mutations to the spike protein. If these are sufficient to render vaccine-induced antibodies useless then it is not unvaccinated people who need to be concerned but rather the “vaccinated.” It seems the pandemic of the “vaccinated” is set to continue.

It is going to be a difficult task to try to convince people to take their third or fourth injection while trying to convince others to get their first.

