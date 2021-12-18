Dr Vernon Coleman – “Pfizer is the most thoroughly evil company ever created”

There are a lot of misconceptions and myths about Pfizer. The first is that it created a covid-19 jab. It didn’t. The only thing Pfizer has created is a money making machine.

Even the WHO says that Pfizer has a reputation for putting profit above everything else. Pfizer recently told its investors that the price would go up when Covid becomes endemic – even though administrative and research costs are lower and profits are already said to be in the high 20% range.

They are talking of jabs jabs jabs for years to come. Pfizer is talking of $80 billion in forecast revenues. One bank described it as an economic windfall. And remember Pfizer didn’t create this damned product. They marketed it.

