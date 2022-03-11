Breaking News

Stop the Power Grab: An Open Letter on the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty

By on ( 2 Comments )

The World Council for Health (“WCH”), a coalition of scientists, doctors, lawyers, and civil society advocacy organisations, opposes the World Health Organisation (“WHO”)’s moves to implement a power grab in the form of a global pandemic agreement, while the world’s attention is diverted by the latest crisis.

The proposed WHO agreement is unnecessary, and is a threat to sovereignty and inalienable rights. It increases the WHO’s suffocating power to declare unjustified pandemics, impose dehumanising lockdowns, and enforce expensive, unsafe, and ineffective treatments against the will of the people.

The Exposé is now heavily censored by Google, Facebook, Twitter and PayPal. Let’s not lose touch, subscribe today to receive the latest news from The Exposé in your inbox…

The WHO cannot be allowed to control the world’s health agenda, nor enforce bio-surveillance. While it receives funding from public sources belonging to the people, it is caught in a perpetual conflict of interest because it also receives substantial funding from private interests that use their contributions to influence and profit from WHO decisions and mandates.

WCH partners, from Australia to Zimbabwe, stand against this costly abuse of power and assert the sovereign right of people to make their own decisions, over and above what their representatives may want. We urge everyone to approach credible government representatives, political parties, trade unions, civil society groups, professionals, public figures, and independent media.

Read WCH’s call to action: First Open Letter on the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty, World Council for Health, 8 March 2022

During an interview with Dana Loesch, co-founder of the WCH, Dr. Tess Lawrie, discussed the corruption of journals such as JAMA – who launched a campaign against ivermectin, in spite of the randomised trials and studies proving how effective ivermectin actually is.

She also briefly explained how health bodies around the world have been suppressing ivermectin in order to promote the experimental and dangerous Covid injections and her letter to Dr Andrew Hill. Hill was tasked to report to the WHO on the dozens of studies from around the world suggesting that ivermectin could be a remarkably safe and effective treatment for Covid. However, Hill, who was seeking a global recommendation on ivermectin, inexplicably recommended against it

At the end of the interview, Dr. Lawrie explained that the WHO is in the process of granting themselves more power – under the guise of a “Treaty” – in preparation for the next “pandemic” they declare.

The video below has been embedded to begin at the section relating to the WHO Treaty.

Dana Loesch: WHO Power Grab, Dr. Tess Lawrie on The WHO’s ‘Pandemic Treaty’, 10 March 2022 (13 mins)

At the time of writing this episode was only available on YouTube, however should it be removed from YouTube you may be able to find it on The Dana Show’s Rumble channel HERE.

The Exposé is fully funded by people
like you and we could not do what
we do without your support…

Please donate today and
help save The Exposé

Send Bitcoin

The Expose Bitcoin Wallet Address –
3KpsgfuEX6v7w83aVN4b1dfCZTzas7Kt74

Send Monero

The Expose Monero Wallet Address –
89bg5cqeUpiBq3ci8ZaAco6wh87FP4xJLMXtajv5VkSueijLgmbVxr4fud5qMEih5D2655XGVcHHnVwx5X4idmCS7w3wSxa

Irish MEP Accuses Governments and Media of Biased Coverage of Wars and Human Suffering
On 7 March, Clare Daly, an Irish Member of the European Parliament …
Prof. Alexandra Henrion-Caude: An Overview of Covid Vaccines
On Day 6 of the Grand Jury Proceeding by the Peoples’ Court …
World Health Organisation releases contradictory document on effectiveness of Covid Jabs
The World Health Organisation has issued an 'Interim Statement on COVID-19 vaccines …
Dr Vernon Coleman: ‘Virtue Signalling is the New Plague’
The epidemic of maskitis which has enveloped Britain for the last two …
Confidential Pfizer Docs. reveal the Covid-19 Vaccine accumulates in the Ovaries; & now Official UK Data shows cases of Ovarian Cancer are at an all time high
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been forced by court …
We’re in the final stages of the move towards ‘The Great Reset’; We must win now or lose forever
Sir Klaus Schwab (knighted by the queen for services to conspiracy) is …
Deaths fall among Unvaccinated but rise among Fully Vaccinated, with Triple Jabbed now accounting for 8 in every 10 Covid-19 Deaths in England
With the mainstream media now focused entirely on instilling fear among the …
Russia to the U.S. – “We have found your biological weapons!”
The Director of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry of …
There are consistent Disparities between Manufacturers’ Claims and Actual Performance of Covid Tests, says UKHSA
Buried in a 110-page impact assessment (“IA”) titled ‘Validating Covid-19 Tests in …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, World News

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
GundelP
GundelP
3 hours ago

No open letter will change a thing. They are EVIL and want to kill as many as they can.
“MRI scan to diagnose myocarditis after Covid-19 vaccine added to Medicare Benefits Schedule”https://davidicke.com/2022/03/11/mri-scan-to-diagnose-myocarditis-after-covid-19-vaccine-added-to-medicare-benefits-schedule/

With the graphene oxide magnetic and energy absorption qualities this “charity” will kill more. During the early days of discovering graphene oxide in the shots we were warned NOT TO HAVE AN MRI.

2
Reply
trackback
Irish MEP Accuses Governments and Media of Biased Coverage of Wars and Human Suffering – altnews.org
2 hours ago

[…] March 11, 2022Stop the Power Grab: An Open Letter on the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty […]

0
Reply