Stop the Power Grab: An Open Letter on the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty

The World Council for Health (“WCH”), a coalition of scientists, doctors, lawyers, and civil society advocacy organisations, opposes the World Health Organisation (“WHO”)’s moves to implement a power grab in the form of a global pandemic agreement, while the world’s attention is diverted by the latest crisis.

The proposed WHO agreement is unnecessary, and is a threat to sovereignty and inalienable rights. It increases the WHO’s suffocating power to declare unjustified pandemics, impose dehumanising lockdowns, and enforce expensive, unsafe, and ineffective treatments against the will of the people.

The Expos é is now heavily censored by Google, Facebook, Twitter and PayPal. Let’s not lose touch, subscribe today to receive the latest news from The Exposé in your inbox…

The WHO cannot be allowed to control the world’s health agenda, nor enforce bio-surveillance. While it receives funding from public sources belonging to the people, it is caught in a perpetual conflict of interest because it also receives substantial funding from private interests that use their contributions to influence and profit from WHO decisions and mandates.

WCH partners, from Australia to Zimbabwe, stand against this costly abuse of power and assert the sovereign right of people to make their own decisions, over and above what their representatives may want. We urge everyone to approach credible government representatives, political parties, trade unions, civil society groups, professionals, public figures, and independent media.

Read WCH’s call to action: First Open Letter on the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty, World Council for Health, 8 March 2022

During an interview with Dana Loesch, co-founder of the WCH, Dr. Tess Lawrie, discussed the corruption of journals such as JAMA – who launched a campaign against ivermectin, in spite of the randomised trials and studies proving how effective ivermectin actually is.

She also briefly explained how health bodies around the world have been suppressing ivermectin in order to promote the experimental and dangerous Covid injections and her letter to Dr Andrew Hill. Hill was tasked to report to the WHO on the dozens of studies from around the world suggesting that ivermectin could be a remarkably safe and effective treatment for Covid. However, Hill, who was seeking a global recommendation on ivermectin, inexplicably recommended against it

At the end of the interview, Dr. Lawrie explained that the WHO is in the process of granting themselves more power – under the guise of a “Treaty” – in preparation for the next “pandemic” they declare.

The video below has been embedded to begin at the section relating to the WHO Treaty.

Dana Loesch: WHO Power Grab, Dr. Tess Lawrie on The WHO’s ‘Pandemic Treaty’, 10 March 2022 (13 mins)

At the time of writing this episode was only available on YouTube, however should it be removed from YouTube you may be able to find it on The Dana Show’s Rumble channel HERE.

Like this: Like Loading...