Whilst you were distracted by Boris’s trip to Kyiv, the UK Gov. quietly published data confirming the Fully Vaccinated accounted for 92% of all Covid-19 Deaths in March

Official data published by the UK Health Security Agency confirms the fully vaccinated population accounted for a shocking 92% of all Covid-19 deaths across England throughout March,but what’s even more shocking is that 82% of those deaths were among the triple vaccinated population.

But something even stranger than this is also occurring. Covid-19 is currently on the rise again across the UK, but the data confirms cases, hospitalisations and deaths are only rising among the triple vaccinated population, whereas they are declining significantly among the unvaccinated population.

You have been lied to on a monumental scale over the past two years by your Government, its Scientific Advisers, and the mainstream media. But the biggest lie of all is perhaps that the Covid-19 injections are both safe and effective. Neither of these statements are true. If you want recent evidence of them not being safe then look no further than the recent announcement from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

On the 6th April 2022, the UKHSA released a statement confirming they were launching an urgent investigation due to the detection of higher than usual rate of liver inflammation (hepatitis) among children, and that similar cases were also being assessed in Scotland.

They have already ruled out the common viruses that cause hepatitis, so now they need look no further than the Covid-19 injection that has been unnecessarily offered to children, because Pfizer’s own study confirms the Covid-19 mRNA jab accumulates in the liver following vaccination and causes hepatitis.

Maybe your now thinking that the benefits most likely outweigh the risks? After all, you’ve been repeatedly fed this lie by your Government, its Scientific Advisers, and the mainstream media. But if you want recent evidence of the Covid-19 injections not being effective then look no further than the latest UKHSA Vaccine Surveillance report, because it shows quite the opposite.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) publish a weekly Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report, and the Week 13 – 2022 report contains data on Covid-19 for the first 4 weeks of March 2022.

Table 11, found on page 41 of the latest report shows the number of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status in England between 28th Feb and 27th March 22, and it confirms the vast majority were recorded among the triple vaccinated population.

In all, between 28th Feb and 27th March, there were a total of 1,486,973 Covid-19 cases recorded across England, and the triple vaccinated population accounted for an astounding 1,011,153 of them, whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for just 258,357 cases.

Overall the vaccinated population accounted for 1,011,153 cases, meaning they accounted for 83% of all Covid-19 cases between 28th Feb and 27th March 22. But something strange is happening here, because in the space of 1 month, cases among the unvaccinated have fallen by 36%, whereas cases among the triple vaccinated have increased by 34%.

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status in England a month earlier between 24th Jan and 20th Feb 22, the data has been extracted from the Week 8 – 2022 Vaccine Surveillance Report –

In February there were 404,030 cases among the unvaccinated, but in March this fell to 258,357 cases. Whereas the triple vaccinated suffered 752,126 cases in February, but in March this increased to 1.01 million.

If you thought the vaccine prevented both infection and transmission then you really have had your head buried in the sand and fallen for the lies hook line and sinker, but surely if the vaccine is effective it should at least reduce the risk of infection? The data above suggests it increases the risk of infection, and further data from UKHSA confirms it.

The following chart is taken from page 45 of the Week 13 Vaccine Surveillance Report and it shows the case-rate per 100,000 among the unvaccinated and triple vaccinated. The only age group where the case-rate per 100,000 is lower among the unvaccinated is the under 18’s, and about 95% of them are not even eligible for a third dose.

The above data shows that most triple vaccinated adults are actually five times more likely to be infected with Covid-19 than unvaccinated adults.

Can you see now how much you have been lied to?

Table 12, found on page 42 of the latest report shows the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations by vaccination status in England between 28th Feb and 27th March 22, and it confirms the vast majority were again recorded among the triple vaccinated population.

In all, there were 10,326 Covid-19 hospitalisations in England between 28th Feb and 27th March, a 12% increase among the number of hospitalisations recorded through February. The triple vaccinated population accounted for 6,750 of those hospitalisation throughout March, whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for 2,065 of them, 965 of which were allegedly children.

But this is where the data doesn’t make much sense. We know that Omicron is now the dominant variant in England, and we know it causes illness that is of equivalent severity to the common cold. So why is it that the data shows Covid-19 hospitalisations among children are more than double the amount that was being recorded when Delta was the dominant strain?

The following table is taken from Public Health England’s ‘Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report – Week 36 – 2021‘, and it shows that between week 32 and week 35 of 2021 (when Delta was the dominant variant) there were just 404 Covid-19 hospitalisations recorded among under 18’s in England.

This number of hospitalisations among under 18’s is typical for most of the weekly reports, so why on earth are Covid-19 hospitalisations now as high as 965 among children?

We know that children have never been at high risk of suffering severe disease due to Covid-19, and everyone should know by now that a person could be hospitalised with a broken leg and classed as a Covid-19 hospitalisation if they happen to test positive for Covid-19 with a highly questionable test within 28 days of admittance.

But we also know that the UK Government and NHS are attempting to justify Professor Chris Whitty’s decision to overrule the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation and offer the Covid-19 vaccine to children over 12, and that even children as young as 5 are now being offered the unsafe and ineffective jab.

Are we witnessing the UKHSA manipulate figures here through mass testing of already hospitalised kids, to give the impression that experimental Covid-19 vaccination would benefit children?

Overall, the vaccinated population accounted for 8,261 of the 10,326 Covid hospitalisations, meaning they accounted for 80% of all Covid-19 hospitalisations in England between 28th Feb and 27th March 22.

But something strange is again happening here because in the space of 1 month hospitalisations have fallen by 12% among the unvaccinated but increased by 37% among the triple vaccinated.

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations by vaccination status in England a month earlier between 24th Jan and 20th Feb 22, the data has been extracted from the Week 8 – 2022 Vaccine Surveillance Report –

In February there were 2,341 hospitalisations among the unvaccinated, but in March this fell to 2,065 hospitalisations. Whereas the triple vaccinated suffered 4,936 hospitalisations in February, but in March this increased to 6,750.

This is the complete opposite of what you would expect from an effective vaccine is it not?

Table 13b, found on page 44 of the latest report shows the number of Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status in England between 28th Feb and 27th March 22, and it confirms yet again the vast majority were recorded among the triple vaccinated population.

In all, there were 4,057 Covid-19 deaths between 28th Feb and 27th March 22, and the triple vaccinated population accounted for 3,054 of them. Whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for just 321.

Overall, the vaccinated population accounted for 92% of all Covid-19 deaths during these four weeks, with 3,736 recorded deaths. This means the vaccinated population now account for 9.2 in every 10 deaths, and the triple vaccinated population account for 4.1 in every 5 of them.

But what’s most concerning here is that things have improved significantly for the not-vaccinated population in March compared to February, whereas they’ve barely improved at all for the triple vaccinated.

Deaths are actually down all round compared to the previous month, but as we know, deaths lag behind a rise in infections and hospitalisations for obvious reasons, so we will probably find that deaths have increased significantly by the end of April 2022. However, there is still a huge gap in how far deaths have fallen by vaccination status and it is very concerning.

Deaths among the unvaccinated fell by 43% in March from the number recorded in February. But deaths among the triple vaccinated only fell by 2% in March from the number recorded in February.

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status in England a month earlier between 24th Jan and 20th Feb 22, the data has been extracted from the Week 8 – 2022 Vaccine Surveillance Report –

In February there were 559 deaths among the unvaccinated, but in March this fell to 321 deaths. Whereas the triple vaccinated suffered 3,120 deaths in February, but in March this only fell by 66 to 3,054 deaths.

In all between 28th Feb and 27th March 2022, the unvaccinated accounted for 17% of cases, 20% of hospitalisations and 8% of deaths. But the figures are devastating for the triple vaccinated who accounted for 68% of cases, 65% of hospitalisations, and 75% of all Covid-19 deaths.

These really aren’t the kind of figures you would expect to see for a Covid-19 injection claimed to be up to 95% effective against death are they?

So there you have it, whilst you’ve been distracted by Boris Johnson’s trip to Kyiv, Ukraine, the UK Government published a report confirming the fully vaccinated accounted for 92% of all Covid-19 deaths in England throughout March, and that infections and hospitalisations are only currently rising among the triple jabbed. With news like this being swept under the rug by the mainstream media, it makes you wonder what else they will attempt to hide in the coming weeks?