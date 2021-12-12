Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi: The Vaccines Do Not Work and The Fear Is They Will Cause a Massive Self-To-Self Attack

Hosted by UK Column, on Friday Doctors for Covid Ethics (“D4CE”) held their second symposium, “Sounding the Call.” The symposium comprised 15 experts in science, medicine, finance, media, and the law who spoke as they should – freely and honestly.

In July D4CE and UK Column held the first symposium which was a huge success. Over Symposium I’s two days experts discussed: The False Pandemic; The Going Direct Reset; First Do No Harm; and, The Hour of Justice. You can watch all four sessions of Symposium I HERE.

Opening D4CE’s Symposium II was Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi, Professor Emeritus of Medical Microbiology and Immunology, former Chair, Institute of Medical Microbiology and Hygiene, Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz.

Clinical trials have been proved to be fraudulent. “There is no evidence whatsoever for the efficacy of these gene-based vaccines in protecting against severe illness and death,” Prof Bhakdi said.

On 30 July, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) Director Rochelle P. Walensky issued a statement updating CDC’s guidance for fully vaccinated people. Data published in CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (“MMWR”), “demonstrated that Delta infection resulted in similarly high SARS-CoV-2 viral loads in vaccinated and unvaccinated people … vaccinated people infected with Delta can transmit the virus.”

“The benefit of any vaccination is zero because no vaccination gives you any protection against an [respiratory] infection,” and “secondly, this virus is less dangerous than the seasonal flu.”

In a previous video, Prof. Bhakdi explained how the Covid injections were designed to fail. The immune system has two categories of antibodies which work almost entirely independently of each other.

One set of antibodies, in the blood stream, protect internal organs while the other, the lymphocytes, protect the mucous membranes of the respiratory and intestinal tract. Antibodies produced by lymphocytes, which are underneath the mucous membranes, are on-site to meet air-borne viruses. But antibodies in the blood stream, such as those induced by an injection, cannot protect the mucous membranes of the respiratory tract. “Therefore, none of these vaccines can work,” Prof. Bhakdi said.

If the benefit is zero what is the risk?

Once it is injected into your muscle the spike protein goes into your blood stream and your lymph nodes. The cells of your lymph nodes and cells in contact with your blood stream, the cells lining blood vessels, manufacture the spike protein. From there the spike protein will enter numerous tissues and organs in your body, which in turn may also manufacture the spike protein. Any cell in your body that makes these spike proteins is going to be attacked by your immune system, Prof. Bhakdi said, “the fear is that there will be a massive self-to-self attack of the immune system.”

Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi: Opening Statement, An Interdisciplinary Symposium II – Sounding the Call, 10 December 2021 (12 mins)

The Symposium II program details, as well as short biographies of the participants, can be found HERE and you can watch the full 4-hour symposium HERE. Prof. Bhakdi’s opening statement begins at 00:08:33.

